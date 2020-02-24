5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Canada Carbon Takes the Lead

Last week’s top-gaining stocks on the TSXV were Canada Carbon, Antioquia Gold, Austral Gold, Orca Exploration and GoldSource Mines.









The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) closed the week almost neutral at 581.77 points, increasing 1.5 percent.

Fears over the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak increased last week, with China reporting 74,000 cases and more than 2,100 deaths, mostly in Hubei province and its capital of Wuhan.

Gold continued its uptrend last week on the back of an economic slowdown caused by COVID-19, while most base metals suffered.

A number of TSXV-listed stocks in the mining sector saw share price increases, including:

Canada Carbon (TSXV:CCB)

Antioquia Gold (TSXV:AGD)

Austral Gold (TSXV:AGLD)

Orca Exploration (TSXV:ORC.A)

Goldsource Mines (TSXV:GXS)

Without further ado, here’s a look at the five mining stocks on the TSXV with the biggest gains last week.

Canada Carbon

Canada Carbon is an exploration company with three Quebec-based graphite properties under its belt: Miller and Asbury, which are past-producing graphite mines, along with the Dun Raven project. The initial capital cost for the Miller project is set at US$44.38 million, with the company expecting to sell about 1,500 metric tons of high-purity thermally treated graphite annually.

The company did not release any news last week, but its share price rose 95.65 percent to reach C$0.22.

Antioquia Gold

Antioquia Gold is a gold exploration and development company. Its wholly owned flagship Cisneros project in Antioquia, Colombia, started production in the first quarter of 2019.

The most recent company news came on February 4, when Antioquia Gold gave an operational update on Cisneros and said it is looking to advance its recently acquired La Palma property. Over the five day period, Antioquia Gold’s share price jumped 75 percent to end the week at C$0.03.

Austral Gold

Dual-listed Austral Gold is a precious metals explorer focused on its assets in Latin America. It fully owns the Guanaco gold and silver mine in Chile and holds a major interest in the Casposo silver and gold mine in Argentina.

Last week, Austral Gold did not publish any news, but its share price increased 62.5 percent to trade on Friday at C$0.13.

Orca Exploration

Orca Exploration is in the business of developing oil and gas resources. In Tanzania, the company operates the Discovery blocks, while in Italy it holds an interest in the Elsa field.

Despite not releasing any news last week, Orca’s share price saw an increase of 60.71 percent to C$0.14.

Goldsource Mines

Goldsource Mines is currently in the proof-of-concept phase at its Eagle Mountain gold project in Guyana. The most recent news from the company came on February 5, when it announced a new discovery following drill results at the Powis target.

Over the five day period, the company’s share price jumped 55.56 percent to trade at C$0.14.

Data for 5 Top TSXV Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using Trading View’s stock screener. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than $10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within energy minerals and non-energy minerals sectors are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.