5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Gold All the Way to the Top

The TSX’s top gainers last week were gold, gold, gold: Jaguar Mining, Alacer Gold, Treasury Metals, Wallbridge Mining and Endeavor Mining.









At the end of last week, Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was down by 116.57 points, or 0.71 percent, to 16,260.47.

News last week was mostly trade war focused, as the US and China traded blows with tariffs despite markets expecting deals to have been made by now.

On the commodities front, base metals were down thanks to iron ore finally taking a breather, while gold also took a little dip.

Here are the top five gainers on the TSX from last week:

Jaguar Mining (TSX: JAG

Alacer Gold (TSX: ASR

Treasury Metals (TSX: TML

Wallbridge Mining (TSX: WM

Endeavor Mining (TSX: EDV

Read on to find out what each company has been up to recently.

Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining bills itself as a gold exploration, development and production company with assets in the prolific mining state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

In mid-July, the company announced the full repayment of a US$7.85 million secured bridge facility thanks to the proceeds of a US$25 million private placement.

Jaguar was trading up by 22.86 percent on the TSX last week, reaching C$0.215.

Alacer Gold

Alacer Gold is a mid-tier gold producer with an 80 percent interest in the Turkish Çöpler gold mine. It also has a number of exploration projects that it hopes to focus on as Çöpler makes more money.

The company released news on August 1 with details about the Çöpler sulfide plant’s development.

Alacer was trading at C$5.59 by the end of last week, up by 11.8 percent on the week before.

Treasury Metals

Gold explorer and developer Treasury Metals has a 100 percent interest in the Goliath gold project in Ontario, which the company says is set to become one of Canada’s next producing gold mines as it works through permitting.

The company did not release any news in July. Its most recent announcement was the results of its annual general meeting.

Regardless, the company enjoyed an 11.76 percent increase in its share price last week as investor interest stayed focused on the metal. Treasury was trading at C$0.38 by the end of the week.

Wallbridge Mining

Also focused on gold, Wallbridge Mining has a pipeline of projects in Quebec that it hopes to develop.

On August 1, the company announced the closing of the first tranche of a US$9.58 million private placement intended to finance general working capital.

Wallbridge was up by 11.39 percent last week, reaching C$0.44.

Endeavor Mining

Last and far from least, Endeavor Mining is yet another gold producer, this time focused on African production with projects and producing miners through Burkina Faso, Mali and Côte d’Ivoire.

The company’s Q2 results were released on August 1, detailing a 42 percent increase in gold production from Q1 at 171,000 ounces. In the quarter, the company also commissioned the Ity CIL (carbon in leach) project in Côte d’Ivoire.

Endeavor’s shares were up by 9.81 percent over last week, with most of the gains coming after the release of its Q2 results. The company was trading at C$27.09 as of Friday (August 2).

Data for 5 Top TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than $50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within basic materials and energy sectors are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Scott Tibballs, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.