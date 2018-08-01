Tinka Drills High Grade Zinc At Ayawilca

Tinka Resources has announced assay results for eight step-out drill holes from the West, Central, Camp and East Ayawilca areas in the company’s ongoing resource drill program at the Ayawilca project, Peru.











Tinka Resources (TSXV:TK) has announced assay results for eight step-out drill holes from the West, Central, Camp and East Ayawilca areas in the company’s ongoing resource drill program at the Ayawilca project, Peru.

As highlighted in the press release:

Two high-grade zinc intersections at the newly named Camp area (holes A18-130 & 134) in the ‘gap’ between West and Central Ayawilca include 5.7 metres grading 14.9 percent zinc. This intercept occurs within a repeated limestone unit underneath phyllite;

At West Ayawilca, two follow-up holes to hole A18-129 (10.4 metres at 44.0 percent zinc) have also intersected high-grade zinc mineralization beneath the known zinc resource. Zinc-rich veins hosted by phyllite in hole A18-132 (including 6.9 metres grading 20 percent zinc) are believed to be feeder structures which have tapped the source for the zinc mineralization and provide further potential for additional mineralization at depth;

A positive infill hole at South Ayawilca (A18-133) confirms high-grade zinc replacement mineralization hosted by limestone and sandstone. This hole has improved the geological model in that area.

Click here to read the full Tinka Resources (TSXV:TK) press release.