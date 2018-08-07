SLAM Discovers New Massive Sulfide Zone

SLAM Exploration has announced a new massive sulfide discovery in its first hole on the Portage project in the Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick.











SLAM Exploration (TSXV:SXL) has announced a new massive sulfide discovery in its first hole on the Portage project in the Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick.

According to the release, diamond drill hole PZ-18-01 drilled into a zone of massive sulfide mineralization over a core length of 1.35 m at a depth of 147 m. The mineralized core interval comprises 80 percent sulfides, mainly pyrite with visible zinc and lead mineralization. This new VMS discovery occurs in the Boucher Brook formation 120m above the Portage zone. It is open down-dip and along strike. Assays are pending.

As quoted in the press release:

Since the new discovery of mineralized float announced July 19, 2018, the company expanded and re-grouped its Portage claims. The Portage property covers 7100 hectares comprising 4 mineral claims acquired through prospector agreements and 4 mineral claims acquired by staking. The property is accessible by logging roads and located 1 km south and west of the Restigouche VMS deposit owned by Trevali Mining. The Portage zinc-lead-copper-silver property is SLAM’s flagship project in the Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick, Canada where the Company now owns 39,000 hectares of mineral land.

