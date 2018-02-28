Zinc Investing

Vendetta Drills High Grade Intersections in Zones 2 and 3 at the Pegmont Lead-Zinc Project

• February 28, 2018
Vendetta Mining Corp. (the “Company”) (VTT-TSX:V) is pleased to announce the final results from the completed 2017 program at the Pegmont Lead-Zinc Project in Queensland, Australia. These results are from drilling in Zones 2, 3 and the connecting Z Fold.

As quoted in the press release:

Michael Williams, Vendetta’s President and CEO commented “These final results conclude a highly successful 2017 program. In the upcoming mineral resource update we expect to upgrade a significant portion of the mineral resource within the open pit shells and we will include the recently discovered high grade Bridge Zone.”

Click here for the full text release

