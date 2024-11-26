Heliostar Announces First Results from 2024 Drilling Program at La Colorada Mine

(TheNewswire)
November 27th, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects.
Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first results from a 12,500 metre drilling program at the La Colorada Mine in Sonora, Mexico. La Colorada is currently producing gold from residual leaching having ceased mining in late 2023. Heliostar is reviewing the potential to restart mining in 2025 and is completing a drill program intended to expand the mineral reserve ahead of this decision.
HIGHLIGHTS:
Heliostar CEO, Charles Funk, commented, "La Colorada has long been a successful mine that helped build El Dorado Gold in 1990s and Argonaut Gold in the 2010s. It has operated profitably over its history and has reserves to support growth. Mining ceased in 2023 when stripping to expand the pit was not completed. This pre-strip is now a capital project and the opportunity to restart is a priority for Heliostar in 2025. Our team recognized that there are significant opportunities to expand shallow mineralization and today's results demonstrate the potential to convert a portion of the previously assumed waste into ore. This can result in lower capital costs and higher cash flow at the beginning of the restart. We value speed as a guiding business principle at Heliostar and have hit the ground running to deliver these results at the mine. I believe La Colorada will help build a third mining company over the next decade!"
Drill Results Summary
Mineralization at La Colorada's Creston Pit is predominantly hosted in three veins: the North, Intermediate and South Veins (Figure 1). These veins trend northeast-southwest to east-west, dip northward and are surrounded by halos of smaller mineralized vein zones. The Creston Pit has historically mined all three of these veins. Drilling prior to Heliostar's acquisition of the mine had successfully focussed on these veins beneath the pit and had expanded the mineral reserve.
Reviewing the expansion potential revealed two opportunities for reserve growth; near surface extensions of known veins where little or no drilling had been completed and upgrading and expanding mineralization beneath the pit. Both opportunities were defined using historical drilling, blasthole data, mining shapes, and the geological model.
High density blast hole data strongly emphasizes the potential for continuation of veins at shallow depth. It defines elevated gold grades continuing to the edge of the pit walls where they remain open for expansion.
Figure 1: Plan view of the Creston Pit showing historic drilling, blast hole samples and new Heliostar drillholes
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7729/231392_cd32a07ff498da60_003full.jpg
Twenty-four holes are reported in this release for a total of 3257.1 metres, principally targeting shallow zones to the east and west of the Creston Pit. The results show narrow to wide, low to high grade oxide gold intercepts. They consistently return intercepts above the average above the mining cutoff of the pit while it was in operation and suggest that areas of waste could be converted to ore in an updated reserve model.
Next Steps
An updated technical report will be completed in January 2025 using the existing resource model at La Colorada. This report will not include the drill results presented in this press release. Results from the current drill program will be incorporated into a resource model and will support a reserve update that will be published with a feasibility study in mid-2025.
Should the drilling define a significant enough volume of gold mineralization, the results have the potential to reduce the capital requirements and improve the economics of the feasibility study. This study will be the basis of a construction decision for the restart of mining from the Creston Pit at La Colorada in mid-2025.
Drilling continues at the mine with three areas of focus. Additional shallow drilling, to follow up these results, is designed to bring production ounces forward in the mine plan. A program of infill and expansion drilling deeper in the pit will attempt to grow the overall gold reserves. A small allocation of drill metres will also test new areas of potential gold mineralization.
The Company anticipates additional drilling results from the current program will be released early next year.
Drilling Results Table
Table 1: Significant Drill Intersections
|Hole ID
From
To
Interval
Au
Ag
% True Width
|Comment
|24-LCDD-218
|24.85
|35.0
|10.15
|0.85
|9.8
|100
|Intermediate Vein
|24-LCDD-219
|77.9
|87.75
|9.85
|0.25
|19.7
|90
|South Vein
|24-LCDD-220
|47.0
|53.0
|6.0
|0.37
|7.2
|100
|North Vein
|24-LCDD-221
|No significant intervals
|24-LCDD-222
|9.9
|21.75
|11.85
|1.71
|21.6
|100
|North Vein
|including
|15.55
|16.8
|1.25
|13.1
|20.5
|100
|North Vein
|24-LCDD-223
|74.4
|76.4
|2.0
|0.55
|38.8
|100
|South Vein
|24-LCDD-224
|0.0
|22.15
|22.15
|0.40
|8.8
|85
|Intermediate Vein
|24-LCDD-225
|22.2
|23.15
|0.95
|4.43
|0.5
|100
|North Vein
|and
|35.75
|45.5
|9.75
|0.16
|8.1
|100
|North Vein
|and
|93.0
|101.35
|8.35
|0.22
|53.9
|95
|Intermediate Vein
|24-LCDD-226
|18.05
|35.9
|17.85
|0.34
|69.0
|90
|South Vein
|24-LCDD-227
|1.1
|14.8
|13.7
|0.25
|37.5
|90
|South Vein
|24-LCDD-228
|27.15
|39.1
|11.95
|0.18
|35.7
|90
|South Vein
|and
|46.7
|51.15
|4.45
|0.29
|43.8
|90
|South Vein
|24-LCDD-229
|15.45
|19.55
|4.1
|2.27
|4.0
|100
|North Vein
|and
|82.2
|89.15
|6.95
|0.38
|3.4
|85
|Intermediate Vein
|24-LCDD-230
|73.8
|79.9
|6.1
|0.79
|3.3
|90
|South Vein
|24-LCDD-231
|0.0
|13.0
|13.0
|2.22
|5.1
|90
|Intermediate Vein
|including
|0.0
|3.0
|3.0
|8.79
|4.8
|90
|Intermediate Vein
|and
|36.5
|41.5
|5.0
|18.5
|20.3
|90
|Intermediate Vein
|36.5
|41.5
|5.0
|6.62
|20.3
|90
|Top-cut to 23 g/t gold
|and
|67.4
|73.5
|6.1
|0.34
|3.5
|100
|South Vein
|and
|96.2
|133.15
|36.95
|1.24
|5.4
|85
|South Vein
|24-LCDD-232
|65.0
|82.5
|17.5
|0.39
|4.9
|95
|North Vein
|24-LCDD-233
|168.3
|171.55
|3.25
|0.26
|123
|90
|North Vein
|24-LCDD-234
|79.5
|89.3
|9.8
|0.36
|4.8
|95
|North Vein
|24-LCDD-235
|82.55
|86.1
|3.55
|0.25
|8.9
|95
|North Vein
|and
|169.5
|184.0
|14.5
|1.69
|5.2
|100
|North Vein
|including
|174.35
|175.6
|1.25
|16.6
|13.6
|100
|North Vein
|24-LCDD-236
|43.0
|53.4
|10.4
|0.26
|25.7
|90
|South Vein
|24-LCDD-237
|45.9
|58.25
|12.35
|0.20
|26.4
|100
|South Vein
|24-LCDD-238
|Assays pending
|24-LCDD-239
|No significant intervals
|24-LCDD-240
|Assays pending
|24-LCDD-241
|81.25
|86.0
|4.75
|0.49
|158
|100
|South Vein
Figure 2: Longitudinal section view of the western end of the Creston Pit highlighting the lack of previous drilling beyond the pit boundary. Section shows historic drilling, blast hole samples and new Heliostar drillhole results.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7729/231392_cd32a07ff498da60_004full.jpg
Drilling Coordinates Table
Table 2: Drill Hole Details
|Hole ID
Northing
Easting
Elevation
Azimuth
Inclination
Length
|24-LCDD-218
|3185843
|543104
|442.1
|180
|-40
|118.20
|24-LCDD-219
|3185579
|542101
|455.8
|155
|-47
|156.45
|24-LCDD-220
|3185874
|543079
|445.9
|180
|-40
|150.75
|24-LCDD-221
|3185629
|542111
|450.9
|175
|-50
|175.50
|24-LCDD-222
|3185837
|543080
|440.9
|180
|-40
|100.00
|24-LCDD-223
|3185603
|542104
|453.3
|167
|-48
|147.20
|24-LCDD-224
|3185798
|543080
|437.8
|180
|-40
|97.40
|24-LCDD-225
|3185881
|543105
|442.3
|180
|-40
|136.45
|24-LCDD-226
|3185537
|542126
|441.3
|160
|-55
|66.70
|24-LCDD-227
|3185581
|542191
|382.0
|180
|-55
|77.30
|24-LCDD-228
|3185603
|542195
|380.4
|191
|-57
|107.20
|24-LCDD-229
|3185871
|543129
|443.4
|180
|-45
|128.70
|24-LCDD-230
|3185835
|543128
|441.0
|180
|-45
|88.45
|24-LCDD-231
|3185732
|542533
|190.9
|139
|-45
|142.70
|24-LCDD-232
|3185892
|543053
|444.3
|180
|-40
|140.85
|24-LCDD-233
|3185887
|542390
|346.9
|180
|-49
|175.25
|24-LCDD-234
|3185899
|543025
|441.6
|180
|-49
|191.50
|24-LCDD-235
|3185974
|542975
|475.0
|180
|-42
|267.40
|24-LCDD-236
|3185625
|542212
|378.8
|180
|-50
|78.80
|24-LCDD-237
|3185563
|542091
|457.5
|180
|-45
|78.70
|24-LCDD-238
|3186027
|542850
|479.7
|180
|-51
|419.85
|24-LCDD-239
|3185594
|542089
|454.8
|180
|-45
|89.35
|24-LCDD-240
|3185472
|542671
|405.9
|355
|-40
|200.35
|24-LCDD-241
|3185607
|542101
|453.2
|146
|-40
|122.40
Quality Assurance / Quality Control
Core samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The Hermosillo and North Vancouver ALS facilities are ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish and overlimits were analysed by 30-gram fire assay with gravimetric finish.
Control samples comprising certified reference and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.
Statement of Qualified Person
Stewart Harris, P.Geo., a Qualified Person, as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr Harris is employed as Exploration Manager of the Company.
About Heliostar Metals Ltd.
Heliostar is a gold producer with production from operating mines in Mexico. This includes the La Colorada Mine in Sonora and San Agustin Mine in Durango. The Company also has a strong portfolio of development projects in Mexico and the USA. These include the Ana Paula project in Guerrero, the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, the San Antonio project in Baja Sur and the Unga project in Alaska, USA.
FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Charles Funk
President and Chief Executive Officer
Heliostar Metals Limited
Email: charles.funk@heliostarmetals.com
Phone: +1 844-753-0045
Rob Grey
Investor Relations Manager
Heliostar Metals Limited
Email: rob.grey@heliostarmetals.com
Phone: +1 844-753-0045
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things, the Company's plans, prospects and business strategies; the potential update and expansion of mineral reserves; the Company's integration of acquisitions and any anticipated benefits thereof; the completion of a Feasibility Study on the La Colorada Mine in 2025; the potential re-start of mining operations at the Creston Pit;; the release of an updated technical report on the La Colorada Mine; exploration and development plans, including drilling; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.
Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to the terms and completion of the Facility, any future mineral production, liquidity, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the receipt of necessary approvals, price of metals; no escalation in the severity of public health crises or ongoing military conflicts; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; and the Company's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.
These statements reflect the Company's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities in foreign jurisdictions; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding exploration and mining activities; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of public health crises; the economic and financial implications of public health crises, ongoing military conflicts and general economic factors to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's public disclosure documents. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.
Opawica to Present on the Emerging Growth Conference on the 5 th of December 2025
Opawica invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts to attend its real-time, interactive presentation on the Emerging Growth Conference.
The next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on 5 th of December 2025. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the CEO and President Blake Morgan in real time. Blake Morgan CEO and President will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions.
Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and Blake Morgan CEO will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.
Presentation link: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1677198&tp_key=9effb22694&sti=opwef
Blake Morgan CEO and President states, "We are thrilled to be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference live at 4:25 - 4:55pm Eastern standard time on Thursday, December 5, 2024. With Opawica's phase two drilling program closing in, the time is right to bring more eyes to the Company and the opportunity that exists. With high priority drill targets now confirmed, we are excited to tell the story and opportunity at Opawica Exploration Inc. www.opawica.com
If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on www.EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference . We will release a link to that after the event.
About the Emerging Growth Conference
The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner. The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & amp, services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts. All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.
About Opawica Explorations Inc.
Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Blake Morgan
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 236-878-4938
Fax: 604-681-3552
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances as required by applicable law.
Rich Checkan, president and COO of Asset Strategies International, explained to the Investing News Network why the gold price fell after the US election, as well as why he thinks the bull market is nowhere near over.
He sees the yellow metal reaching US$3,800 to US$5,700 per ounce during this cycle.
“Post-election we had a selloff, which I think was wonderful and needed and healthy. These are buying opportunities, this is not the end of the bull market — not even close. None of the factors suggesting that are firing right now,” he said.
Looking at silver, he said the charts show a 45 year cup-and-handle formation, which is highly bullish.
"We've now broken out of that long cup and handle. I'm not a technician, (but) friends who are suggest that given the boundaries of that cup and handle we're looking at about US$90 (per ounce) for silver," he said.
“I think that is very doable, but it’s probably going to be mostly late stage."
Watch the interview above for more from Checkan on gold and silver. You can also click here to view the Investing News Network's New Orleans Investment Conference playlist on YouTube.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Gold has long been the standard bearer for investors looking to diversify their portfolios, hedge against inflation or access a safe haven in times of trouble. However, it often overshadows other precious metals, including silver, platinum and palladium, that offer similar benefits at differing prices.
Like gold, these metals have low or negative correlations with the stock and bond markets, reducing risk and protecting against volatility. Industrial use in the manufacture of solar panels and within the auto industry is increasing demand for these metals.
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs) offer an alternative for those seeking exposure to precious metals. While investing in physical metals has benefits, it also has its share of challenges, including reduced liquidity, storage concerns and premiums from sellers.
In addition to the precious metals ETFs listed on the ASX below, there are seven options for investors looking to invest in gold ETFs, which you can read about in depth in our article here.
Here’s a look at four precious metals ETPs on the ASX that offer exposure to silver, platinum and palladium. The ETPs are listed by assets under management, and data was retrieved from the company's website on November 25, 2024. Read on to learn more about them and whether they could be a fit for your portfolio.
Total assets under management: AU$400.43 million
Unit price: AU$44
This ASX-listed silver ETP offers investors access to the silver price, which has performed strongly in 2024. It is backed by physical silver held by JP Morgan Chase Bank in London. Adding silver to your portfolio can help diversify it during times of volatility, and its industrial demand is rising due to its role in clean energy technologies.
Global X Physical Silver has logged a 13.14 percent return over the past five years, and has a management fee of 0.49 percent.
Total assets under management: AU$60.01 million
Unit price: AU$252
For investors looking for a precious metals ETF, the Global X Physical Precious Metals Basket provides broad exposure to a range of precious metals. The ETP's physical holdings consist of gold, silver, platinum and palladium, which are held by JPMorgan in London.
Over the past five years, this fund has a 7.76 percent return. The ETP has a management fee of 0.44 percent.
Total assets under management: AU$21.75 million
Unit price: AU$137.31
Global X Physical Platinum provides access to platinum held in JP Morgan storage facilities. Due to its value as a precious metal and industrial demand, platinum offers investors an opportunity to diversify portfolios.
Over the past five years, this platinum ETP has seen a 1.75 percent return. It has a management fee of 0.49 percent.
Total assets under management: AU$10.76 million
Unit price: AU$142.52
Global X Physical Palladium offers investors a secure option to purchase holdings in the precious metal backed by a physical product. Palladium gives investors the benefits of a precious metal with the additional upside of industrial demand from its use in the automotive sector.
Like its companion fund, Global X Physical Platinum, this palladium ETP's management fee is 0.49 percent. While the fund's return is negative 10 percent over the last five years, the price of palladium metal over the same time period is down over 40 percent. Since its inception, this fund has had a return of 11.38 percent.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, currently hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM), the world’s largest gold miner, is continuing its divestiture program through the sale of its Éléonore mine in Québec to Dhilmar, a private UK-based mining firm, for US$795 million in cash.
Located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region, Éléonore is a prominent underground gold operation. Since producing its first gold in 2014, the mine has contributed significantly to Newmont’s output, averaging 215,000 ounces annually.
The sale is expected to close in Q1 2025, pending regulatory approvals and other standard closing conditions.
The transaction follows Newmont’s recently announced sale of the Musselwhite gold mine in Ontario to Orla Mining (TSX:OLA,NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) for US$850 million.
Together, these two deals contribute substantially to Newmont’s efforts to reshape its portfolio — the company has now exceeded its initial target of generating US$2 billion through asset sales.
“Proceeds from this transaction will support Newmont’s comprehensive approach to capital allocation, which includes strengthening our investment-grade balance sheet and returning capital to shareholders,” said Tom Palmer, the company's president and CEO, in a Monday (November 25) press release.
“We are pleased to be selling this operation to Dhilmar,” he added. “They have a wealth of experience in gold and copper mining and we believe Dhilmar will be excellent stewards of this asset."
Éléonore, acquired by Newmont as part of its 2019 purchase of Goldcorp, is the second Canadian asset to be sold by Newmont as part of its ongoing divestiture program. The program aims to concentrate Newmont’s resources on its core Tier 1 gold and copper assets — those with long mine lives and the scale to generate sustainable free cash flow.
Dhilmar, the purchaser of Éléonore, is a relatively new player in the global mining industry. Alexander Ramlie, the firm's CEO, is known for his role in the 2016 acquisition of Indonesia's Batu Hijau copper-gold mine.
Newmont’s current approach stems from its broader portfolio optimization strategy, initiated after its acquisition of Newcrest Mining in 2023. The company initially said it was aiming to generate US$2 billion through asset sales to improve its balance sheet, increase shareholder returns and allocate capital efficiently.
Both the Musselwhite and Éléonore sales alone have added US$1.65 billion to Newmont’s divestiture proceeds.
Combined with other completed and planned asset sales, the company has raised approximately US$3.6 billion from its optimization program, significantly surpassing its original target.
In addition to Éléonore and Musselwhite, Newmont has identified other assets for potential sale, including its Porcupine mine and Coffee project in Canada, as well as its Cripple Creek & Victor mine in the US.
This strategy coincides with a broader industry trend of large mining firms divesting smaller, less profitable or more geographically dispersed assets to focus on core projects. Newmont’s approach is consistent with the strategy of prioritizing high-margin, scalable operations that promise consistent cashflow over long periods.
Companies like Dhilmar and Orla are taking advantage of these sales to expand their own portfolios.
Orla’s acquisition of the Musselwhite mine, for example, is expected to more than double its gold production, underscoring the opportunities presented by divestitures for mid-tier and private mining firms.
The gold price, which has remained strong due to global economic uncertainty, continues to play a significant role in shaping these transactions. A stable or rising price increases the attractiveness of gold assets, providing an opportune time for companies like Newmont to sell non-core properties at favorable valuations.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Spartan Resources (ASX:SPR,OTC Pink:GYYSF) said it has received approvals from the Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety, as well as the Department of Water and Environment Regulation, for the mining and processing of underground ores at its flagship Dalgaranga gold project.
In a press release on Monday (November 25), the company said that the approvals will facilitate Dalgaranga's transition from development to full-scale mining and production activities.
“On behalf of the Spartan team, I would like to thank the regulatory agencies for the efficient and pragmatic way in which they oversaw our pre-submission consultation period, clearing the way for a seamless and expedient approval process,” said Simon Lawson, interim executive chair of the company.
Located 475 kilometres northeast of Perth and approximately 65 kilometres northwest of Mount Magnet in Western Australia, Dalgaranga was previously an open-pit mine. However, Spartan shifted its plans to focus on underground mining following a series of high-grade discoveries, including the Never Never and Pepper deposits.
The company said in July that the site has a mineral resource estimate of 16.1 million tonnes at 4.79 grams per tonne of gold for 2,482,200 ounces across the Never Never and Pepper sites, plus an "other" category.
Dalgaranga was commissioned in 2018, and produced 71,153 ounces of gold during the 2022 financial year. It was placed on care and maintenance in November 2022 to pave the way for a new strategic operating plan and financial structure.
Once online, Spartan believes the operation will create new jobs and boost communities in the Murchison region.
At the end of September, intermediate royalties firm Osisko Gold Royalties (TSX:OR,NYSE:OR) entered into a binding agreement with Spartan to acquire a 1.8 percent gross revenue royalty on Dalgaranga, as well as a 1.35 percent gross revenue royalty on further regional exploration licenses in proximity to the site.
Under the agreement, Spartan has the ability to buy back up to 20 percent of the project royalty and 20 percent of the exploration royalty for a total of AU$3.15 million until February 2027.
The transaction is subject to the approval of the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today confirmed that four employees of its Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex had been charged and detained pending trial. While Barrick refutes these charges, it said it would continue to engage with the Malian government to find an amicable dispute settlement that would ensure the long-term sustainability of the complex.
President and chief executive Mark Bristow said that since September 30, the company had been actively seeking to finalize a Memorandum of Agreement that would guide Barrick's partnership with the government in future, including the state's share of the economic benefits generated by the complex and the legal framework under which this would be managed.
"Our attempts to find a mutually acceptable resolution have so far been unsuccessful, but we remain committed to engage with the government in order to resolve all the claims levied against the company and its employees and secure the early release of our unjustly imprisoned colleagues," he said.
Barrick enquiries
Investor and media relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com
Website: www.barrick.com
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans, or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "continue", "intended", "committed", "engage", "negotiate", "pursue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: the status of negotiations with the Government of Mali in respect of ongoing disputes regarding the Loulo-Gounkoto Complex and Barrick's commitment to reach a mutually acceptable solution; the potential to increase the Government of Mali's share in the economic benefits of Loulo-Gounkoto; and Loulo-Gounkoto's partnership with the Government of Mali.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/ or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices; expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Mali and other jurisdictions in which the Company or its affiliates do or may carry on business in the future; fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper, or certain other commodities (such as diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity); the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation, and exploration successes; risks related to disruption of supply routes which may cause delays in construction and mining activities, including disruptions in the supply of key mining inputs due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and conflicts in the Middle East; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; risks associated with new diseases, epidemics and pandemics; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; employee relations including loss of key employees; increased costs and physical and transition risks related to climate change, including extreme weather events, resource shortages, emerging policies and increased regulations related to greenhouse gas emission levels, energy efficiency and reporting of risks; and availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).
Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
