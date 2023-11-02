VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES COPPER-GOLD TARGET AREAS AT THE COPPERVIEW PROPERTY, SOUTH-CENTRAL BC

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the results of airborne geophysical surveying at its 100% owned Copperview Project (the " Copperview Project " or " Copperview ") in south-central BC. The Project is prospective for copper-gold porphyry-related mineralization.

Figure 1 – Copperview Property Map (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 997 line-km of helicopter-borne, high-definition magnetic surveying was completed at Copperview
  • N-S magnetic trends extend onto the glacial till covered Copperview Project from Kodiak Copper Corp.'s (Kodiak) nearby MPD Project
  • Breaks or disruptions in the N-S trends are high priority exploration target areas

"This high quality airborne magnetic dataset provides excellent detail to aid our interpretation of the geology beneath the glacial till cover at Copperview," commented Steve Blower , Vice President of Exploration . "Several 'breaks' in the north-south magnetic trends are particularly prospective, as similar features have proven to be mineralized nearby. A good example is Kodiak Copper Corp.'s Gate Zone, less than 4km to the south of Copperview."

The Survey

A total of 997 line-km of helicopter-borne magnetic geophysical surveying was recently completed at Copperview by Precision GeoSurveys Inc. The survey consisted of east-west oriented grid lines spaced 100m apart, and the survey area is shown in Figure 1.  Nominal survey height was 50m above ground level.

The Results

A clear pattern of north-south oriented linear magnetic highs is present in the survey results, with the most pronounced trend extending from Kodiak's MPD property to the south. Mineralization at MPD, including the recently discovered Gate Zone, is often spatially associated with this north-south magnetic high trend, particularly where the trend is disrupted.  Several disruptive features along similar magnetic high trends are present in the new Copperview data and are shown on Figure 2.  Discovered by Kodiak Copper in 2019, drilling at the Gate zone has outlined a large 350m x 1km x 900m zone of copper-gold porphyry-related mineralization. The best drill intersection to date is 535.1m @ 0.49% Cu, 0.29 g/t Au from 201.9m in drill hole MPD-20-041. The Copperview Project claim block is interpreted to be underlain by eastern facies Upper Triassic Nicola volcanics with local coeval intrusions – similar to MPD, and the Copper Mountain and New Afton mines.

Next Steps

Direct Current Induced Polarization (DCIP) will be completed on the ground over airborne target areas in 2024, ahead of core drilling programs. DCIP surveying will highlight areas that are chargeable due to the likely presence of sulphide mineralization in the bedrock. Coincident DCIP, magnetic and AFMAG anomalies will be high-priority drill targets in future programs.

Figure 1 – Copperview Property Map

Figure 2 – Copperview Magnetic Target Areas

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia . It has four additional copper exploration properties; Copperview, Redgold, Blueberry and Carruthers Pass , all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia . The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions.  Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and the Company's website ( www.vizslacopper.com ).

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Borg , P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Borg is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: the exploration and development of the Company's projects, including Woodjam; the release of exploration results; and the Company's growth and business strategies.

Forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of the Company, future growth potential for the Company and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of silver, gold, and other metals; no escalation in the severity of public health crises; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; the Company's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect the Company's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of public health crises; the economic and financial implications of public health crises to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine ; general economic facts; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's management discussion and analysis and other public disclosure documents.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Figure 2 – Copperview Magnetic Target Areas (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Vizsla Copper Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/02/c1475.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

VIZSLA COPPER INTERSECTS 0.90% COPPER EQUIVALENT OVER 66.1 METRES IN INITIAL DRILL HOLES FROM ITS ONGOING EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT THE WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BC

VIZSLA COPPER INTERSECTS 0.90% COPPER EQUIVALENT OVER 66.1 METRES IN INITIAL DRILL HOLES FROM ITS ONGOING EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT THE WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BC

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to report initial assay results from its summer core drilling program at the Woodjam copper-gold project (the " Woodjam Project " or " Woodjam ") in south-central BC.

HIGHLIGHTS

Drill holes SE23-101 and 102 at the Southeast zone intersected broad intervals of consistent copper mineralization confirming strong grade continuity in key areas of the deposit.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF COPPERVIEW PROJECT

VIZSLA COPPER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF COPPERVIEW PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 20, 2023 it has completed the acquisition (the " Acquisition ") of a 100% interest in the 37,466 hectare Copperview project (the " Copperview Project ") in the Aspen Grove area of south-central British Columbia .

Vizsla Copper Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Acquisition Details

The Copperview Project consists of 37,466 hectares in 40 claims and is being acquired from Mr. Donald Rippon of Mineworks Ventures Inc. (the " Vendor ") pursuant to a purchase agreement dated June 19, 2023 , as amended on July 7, 2023 (the " Copperview Purchase Agreement ").

Pursuant to the terms of the Copperview Purchase Agreement, the Company issued 600,000 common shares of the Company (the " Consideration Shares ") to the Vendor. The Consideration Shares are subject to a voluntary one-year release schedule such that one-third of the Consideration Shares are to be released every four months after completion of the Acquisition. The Company also paid the Vendor $5,000 and granted the Vendor: (i) a 2% net smelter return royalty over 37 of the 40 claims comprising the Copperview Project (the " 2% NSR ") and (ii) a 1% net smelter return royalty over 3 of the 40 claims comprising the Copperview Project (the " 1% NSR " and together with the 2% NSR, the " NSR "). One half of the NSR may be bought back from the Vendor for $3 million in cash (being 1% of the 2% NSR and 0.5% of the 1% NSR).

Additional details regarding the Acquisition and the Copperview Project are set out in the Company's news release dated June 20, 2023 .

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia . It has four additional copper exploration properties: Copperview, Redgold, Blueberry and Carruthers Pass , all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia . The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and the Company's website ( www.vizslacopper.com ).

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Borg , P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Borg is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: the exploration and development of the Company's projects; and the Company's growth and business strategies.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/18/c2797.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER BEGINS DRILLING AT WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROPERTY

VIZSLA COPPER BEGINS DRILLING AT WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROPERTY

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the start of the summer core drilling program at the Woodjam copper-gold project (the " Woodjam Project " or " Woodjam ") in south-central BC.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF RG COPPER CORP

VIZSLA COPPER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF RG COPPER CORP

 Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated May 12, 2023 and June 20, 2023 it has completed the acquisition (the " Acquisition ") of RG Copper Corp.(" RG Copper "). RG Copper has the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Redgold Copper-Gold Project (the " Redgold Project ") pursuant to an option agreement entered into with the owners of the Redgold Project.

" I appreciate the hard work from the Vizsla Copper team to get this transaction across the line efficiently and cost-effectively," commented Craig Parry , Executive Chairman. " It was important to close this transaction ahead of our upcoming drill program at the adjacent Woodjam project. The Redgold project adds to the pipeline of strong drill ready targets and will play a significant role in our future exploration plans in our district-scale landholdings in the heart of the prolific Quesnel terrain."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL COMPLETES UPSIZED $6 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

PAN GLOBAL COMPLETES UPSIZED $6 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, RELEASE OR PUBLICATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TSXV: PGZ   |   OTCQX: PGZFF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces A Non-Deal Roadshow

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces A Non-Deal Roadshow

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce a non-deal set to take place in key cities across Canada. The roadshow will provide shareholders and potential investors with valuable insights into Canadian North Resources' flagship property, the Ferguson Lake project, upcoming initiatives, and the strategic vision for the project.

Roadshow Details:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Announces Closing of $307,252 Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Announces Closing of $307,252 Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its Press Release of September 18, 2023, it has closed its non-brokered private placement with the sale of 4,266,699 flow-through units (the "FT Units") and 5,975,033 working capital units (the "WC Units") for gross proceeds of $307,251.96 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit is priced at $0.03 and consists of one (1) common share and one-half (0.5) share purchase warrant (a "FT Warrant"). Each full FT Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "FTWarrant Share") at a price of $0.05 per FT Warrant Share until October 27, 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Shares for Debt Issuance and Correction

Shares for Debt Issuance and Correction

Awalé Resources Limited (" Awalé " or the " Company ") (TSXV: ARIC) wishes to announce that it has issued the balance of 1,812,230 shares in settlement of outstanding debt. Requiring shareholder approval obtained on September 6 th the Company has issued an aggregate of 3,978,882 shares in settlement of $477,465 of debt. The recent shares issued are subject to a hold period trading restriction expiring February 21, 2024 .

Additionally, the Company wishes to clarify that in its news release dated May 24, 2023 it incorrectly stated that its incentive stock options granted were exercisable at $0.20 . The 3,605,000 options granted are exercisable at $0.12 per share until expiry.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold Announces Conversion of Ross Beaty Credit Facility to Common Shares

Lumina Gold Announces Conversion of Ross Beaty Credit Facility to Common Shares

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that Ross Beaty has converted C$15.3 million of outstanding debt to common shares at a price of C$0.42 per share pursuant to an amended and restated credit agreement dated December 13, 2022 (see December 15, 2022 news release for more details). As a result of this conversion, Ross Beaty has been issued 36,484,604 common shares of Lumina, bringing his ownership in the Company to 27.7%.

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador . In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador . Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Confirms Economic Base and Precious Metals grades up to 1.9% Cu and 0.40% Ni and expands claim package at Contact Bay

Heritage Mining Confirms Economic Base and Precious Metals grades up to 1.9% Cu and 0.40% Ni and expands claim package at Contact Bay

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - October 24, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the field program results for its Contact Bay property (" Contact Bay ") as of October 24, 2023, a wholly owned exploration project located 12 kilometers south-southwest of the town of Dryden in Ontario. The Company has also entered into an asset purchase agreement dated September 19, 2023 to acquire two unpatented mining claims in Ontario (the " Mining Claims ") within the Contact Bay Project (Anderson Area) in exchange for the issuance of 100,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the " Transaction ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
