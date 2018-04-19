St George Mining: Nickel-Copper drilling at Mt Alexander Yields Promising Results

St George Mining (ASX: SGQ) has announced that drilling has continued to intersect nickel-copper sulfide mineralization at the Mt Alexander project, located near Leonora in the north-eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

As quoted in the press release:

St George Mining’s Executive Chairman said “the intersection of nickel-copper sulfides in MAD95 indicates that the mineralized ultramafic extends to the west of MAD71 and remains open in the western section of the large SAMSON EM anomaly at Stricklands. Drilling in the current programme has been successful in identifying additional high-grade mineralization in the expansive Stricklands mineral system. Further drilling will be planned at Stricklands after the DHEM survey results from the recently completed drill holes are reviewed.”

