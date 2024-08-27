



Overview AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN) is an exploration and development company with a portfolio of exploration assets focused on uranium, copper and critical minerals, in Western Australia, Tanzania and British Columbia, Canada. The company aims to become a mid-tier copper, uranium and critical metals producer through the acquisition and development of near-term production assets. AuKing’s portfolio of assets includes the Koongie Park copper-zinc project in Western Australia, the Mkuju uranium project in Tanzania, and the recently acquired Myoff Creek niobium-REE project in British Columbia, Canada. The Company is led by an experienced management and board of directors supporting and executing on the company’s strategic goals of becoming a mid-tier producer through its diverse project portfolio.

Key Projects Mkuju Uranium Project (Tanzania) Mkuju is situated immediately to the southeast of the world class Nyota uranium project that was the primary focus of exploration and development feasibility studies by then ASX-listed Mantra Resources Limited (ASX: MRU ). Not long after completion of feasibility studies for Nyota in early 2011, MRU announced a AU$1.16 billion takeover offer from the Russian group ARMZ. The takeover was finalised in mid-2011. During the latter part of 2023, AuKing Mining completed a Stage 1 exploration program at Mkuju which comprised a combination of rock chip, soil geochemistry sampling, shallow auger drilling and initial diamond drilling. Some very encouraging results were obtained from this program which have formed the basis for a proposed 11,000m drilling program that is about to commence at Mkuju. Results included: Auger drilling: MKAU23_020 3m @ 1,273ppm U3O8 incl 1m @ 3,350ppm U3O8 MKAU23_045 3m @ 250ppm U3O8 incl 1m @ 410ppm U3O8 Soil samples: MKGS006 510ppm U3O8 MKGS017 8,800ppm U3O8 MKGS056 960ppm U3O8 Rock chip samples: MKGS056 2,250ppm MKGS057 800ppm U3O8

In July 2024, AuKing Mining completed the acquisition of the Myoff Creek niobium/REE project in British Columbia, Canada, known for its rich mineral deposits. The site offers excellent accessibility with well-maintained road infrastructure. The project highlights near-surface carbonatite mineralization that spans an area of 1.4 km by 0.4 km with high-grade historic drilling intercepts that include 0.93 percent niobium and 2.06 percent total rare earth oxides. There is significant potential to expand the current target area as it remains open at depth and along strike. HERE AuKing’s exploration team has completed a recent site visit to Myoff Creek and have identified the need for a detailed airborne radiometric survey to be undertaken across the tenure area. This survey is expected to commence in Q4 of 2024 and will include coverage of the area where historical drilling identified significant niobium/REE results – thereby providing a “marker” for potential mineralization across the rest of the Myoff Creek area. Koongie Park Copper-Zinc Project

Koongie Park project lies within the highly mineralized Halls Creek Mobile Belt. The area also hosts the Savannah (Sally Malay) and Copernicus nickel projects, the former Argyle diamond mine and the Nicolsons gold mining operation of Pantoro Limited. Koongie Park is located about 25 kms southwest of the regional centre of Halls Creek on the Great Northern Highway in northeastern Western Australia. AuKing owns 100 percent interest (subject to a 1 percent net smelter royalty) in Koongie Park and has received significant historical exploration and drilling since the 1970s. The project contains three deposits of note: Onedin and Sandiego copper-zinc-gold deposits, and the Emull copper deposit. Onedin and Sandiego are both in advanced exploration stages with a Onedin and Sandiego are both in advanced exploration stages with a total mineral resource estimate of 4.8 Mt and 4.1 Mt, respectively, containing copper, zinc, gold, silver and lead. The Sandiego prospect boasts a scoping study (released in June 2023) that highlights an 11-year life of mine with a processing capacity of 750 ktpa and pre-production capex of $135 million for a 2.5 year payback. Economics highlight a pre-tax NPV of $177 million and 40 percent IRR.

Koongie Park and neighboring project holdings The Emull base metal deposit has received significant drilling by previous owner Northern Star Resources several years ago and subsequently by AuKing in 2022. The deposit has a maiden resource estimate of 12.2 Mt, containing copper, zinc, lead and silver, with significant upside potential as more drilling is performed.