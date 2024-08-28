Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Compass Pathways to participate in three investor conferences in September

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will participate in the following September investor conferences:

  • Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference: fireside chat at 7:45 am ET on September 4, 2024, and host investor meetings
  • H. C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference: fireside chat at 9:30 am ET on September 10, 2024, and host investor meetings
  • Cantor Global Healthcare Conference: fireside chat at 2:30 pm ET on September 17, 2024, and host investor meetings

A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the "Events" page of the Investors section of the Compass website. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following each event.

About Compass Pathways

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are living with mental health challenges and who are not helped by existing standards of care. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin treatment, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has Breakthrough Therapy designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

We have commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP360 psilocybin treatment in TRD, the largest randomized, controlled, double-blind psilocybin treatment clinical program ever conducted. Previously, we completed a phase 2b study with top line data showing a statistically significant (p

Compass is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York and San Francisco in the US. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing.

Availability of other information about Compass Pathways

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website ( www.compasspathways.com ), our investor relations website (ir.compasspathways.com), and on social media (LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, US Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that we post on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in us to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of our website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Enquiries

Media: Sally Bain, media@compasspathways.com , + 1 781 458 0443
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com , +1 401 290 7324


