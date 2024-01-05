Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Compass Pathways and Greenbrook TMS enter into three-year research collaboration agreement

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("Compass"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, and Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) ("Greenbrook TMS"), a leading provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and Spravato ® (esketamine nasal spray)—FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapies for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, in the United States—today jointly announced that they have entered into a three-year research collaboration agreement to explore delivery models for investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment ("COMP360") upon regulatory approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA").

The collaboration will research and investigate models for the delivery of scalable, commercial COMP360 within healthcare systems, assuming FDA approval. The initial phase of the collaboration will comprise research into the delivery of COMP360 at treatment centers across the United States, such as through Greenbrook TMS's current network of treatment centers, working with their patient populations, which include people suffering with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and other mental health conditions.

In-depth research will include exploring how to improve the patient care experience and gaining a better understanding of therapist needs and investigating the potential use and integration of digital tools within Greenbrook TMS's existing care pathways.

COMP360 has been designated a "Breakthrough Therapy" by the FDA for TRD. Compass has commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP360 in TRD and intends to apply for FDA approval upon completion of clinical trials.

"Whilst we urgently need more innovative medicines in mental health care, it is just as essential to deliver them at pace to people in greatest need," said Kabir Nath, Chief Executive Officer of Compass Pathways. "We're pleased to enter into this research collaboration with Greenbrook TMS to learn how this can be optimized at scale and in the most cost-effective way for our healthcare systems if COMP360 receives regulatory approval."

"We are proud to collaborate with Compass to explore how we can bring innovative treatments to patients safely and conveniently," said Bill Leonard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Greenbrook TMS. "Our depth of experience and nationwide presence offer a great platform for scaling new treatments that solve issues with awareness, geographic convenience and fiscal viability. Our team excels at navigating through barriers to care so that patients can receive and benefit from the latest therapeutics."

About Compass Pathways
Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin treatment, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

We have commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP360 psilocybin treatment in TRD, the largest randomized, controlled, double-blind psilocybin treatment clinical program ever conducted. Previously, we completed a phase 2b study with top-line data showing a statistically significant (p

Compass is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York and San Francisco in the United States. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com

About Greenbrook TMS

Operating through 130 company-operated treatment centers, Greenbrook TMS is a leading provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation ("TMS") therapy and Spravato ® (esketamine nasal spray), FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapies for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder ("MDD") and other mental health disorders, in the United States. TMS therapy provides local electromagnetic stimulation to specific brain regions known to be directly associated with mood regulation. Spravato ® is offered to treat adults with treatment-resistant depression and depressive symptoms in adults with MDD with suicidal thoughts or actions. Greenbrook TMS has provided more than 1.3 million treatments to over 40,000 patients struggling with depression.

Availability of other information about Compass Pathways

Investors and others should note that Compass communicates with its investors and the public using its website (www.compasspathways.com), its investor relations website (ir.compasspathways.com), and on social media (LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, US Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that Compass posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Compass encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Compass to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Compass's investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of Compass's website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from Compass's website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-looking statements

Compass Pathways:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "could", "would", "expect", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "potential" and "continue" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to, among other things, the safety or efficacy of investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment as a treatment for depression, post-traumatic stress disorder or anorexia nervosa, the potential for the pivotal phase 3 program or other trials to support regulatory filings and approvals, Compass's business strategy and goals, Compass's plans, expectations and ability to achieve its goals related to this research collaboration agreement; Compass's ability to continue to advance its research, obtain regulatory approval or develop plans to bring COMP360 psilocybin treatment to patients, and Compass's expectations regarding the benefits of its investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Compass's control and which could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: clinical development is lengthy and outcomes are uncertain, and therefore Compass's clinical trials may be delayed or terminated; the results early-stage clinical trials of investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment may not be predictive of the results of later stage clinical trials; Compass's efforts to obtain marketing approval from the applicable regulatory authorities in any jurisdiction for COMP360 or any of future product candidates may be unsuccessful, and Compass's efforts to obtain coverage and reimbursement for its investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment, if approved, may be unsuccessful; the risk that this research collaboration with Greenbrook TMS will not continue or will not be successful; Greenbrook TMS's willingness or ability to complete its obligations under the research collaboration agreement may be adversely affected by business combinations, restructurings or other corporate transactions, worsening of its financial position or significant changes in its strategy; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Compass's most recent annual report on Form 10-K or quarterly report on Form 10-Q and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") , which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Compass disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Compass's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

Greenbrook TMS:

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements relating to the research collaboration with Compass Pathways, the status of COMP360 regulatory approvals and the potential introduction of COMP360 psilocybin treatment at Greenbrook TMS centers, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information may also relate to anticipated events or results and may include information regarding Greenbrook TMS's business, financial position, results of operations, business strategy, growth plans and strategies, technological development and implementation, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividend policy, plans and objectives. Particularly, information regarding the research collaboration with Compass Pathways and COMP360 psilocybin treatment, may be forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Greenbrook TMS as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks relating to regulatory approval of COMP360 psilocybin treatment and Greenbrook TMS's ability to successfully execute its research collaboration with Compass Pathways; macroeconomic factors such as inflation and recessionary conditions, substantial doubt regarding Greenbrook TMS's ability to continue as a going concern due to recurring losses from operations; inability to increase cash flow and/or raise sufficient capital to support Greenbrook TMS's operating activities and fund its cash obligations, repay indebtedness and satisfy Greenbrook TMS's working capital needs and debt obligations; prolonged decline in the price of Greenbrook TMS's common shares ("Common Shares") reducing Greenbrook TMS's ability to raise capital; inability to satisfy debt covenants under Greenbrook TMS's credit facility (the "Credit Facility") and the potential acceleration of indebtedness; risks related to the resolution of Greenbrook TMS's ongoing litigation with Benjamin Klein and compliance with the terms of their settlement agreement; risks related to the ability to continue to negotiate amendments to the Credit Facility to prevent a default; risks relating to Greenbrook TMS's ability to deliver and execute on the previously-announced restructuring plan (the "Restructuring Plan") and the possible failure to complete the Restructuring Plan on terms acceptable to Greenbrook TMS or its suppliers (including Neuronetics, Inc.), or at all; risks relating to maintaining an active, liquid and orderly trading market for Common Shares as a result of Greenbrook TMS's recent delisting notification and potential inability to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Stock Market's listing rules; risks relating to Greenbrook TMS's ability to realize expected cost-savings and other anticipated benefits from the Restructuring Plan; risks related to Greenbrook TMS's negative cash flows, liquidity and its ability to secure additional financing; increases in indebtedness levels causing a reduction in financial flexibility; inability to achieve or sustain profitability in the future; inability to secure additional financing to fund losses from operations and satisfy Greenbrook TMS's debt obligations; risks relating to strategic alternatives, including restructuring or refinancing of Greenbrook TMS's debt, seeking additional debt or equity capital, reducing or delaying Greenbrook TMS's business activities and strategic initiatives, or selling assets, other strategic transactions and/or other measures, including obtaining bankruptcy protection, and the terms, value and timing of any transaction resulting from that process; claims made by or against Greenbrook TMS, which may be resolved unfavorably to us; risks relating to Greenbrook TMS's dependence on Neuronetics, Inc. as its exclusive supplier of TMS devices. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in Greenbrook TMS's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, available at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov, respectively. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Greenbrook TMS; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Greenbrook TMS expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Enquiries

Compass Pathways:
Media: Amy Lawrence, media@compasspathways.com, +44 7813 777 919
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324

Greenbrook TMS:

Glen Akselrod, Investor Relations

Contact Information: investorrelations@greenbrooktms.com

1-855-797-4867


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Compass PathwaysCMPS:USPsychedelics Investing
CMPS:US
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Seelos Stockholders Vote "FOR" All Proxy Proposals at the Special Meeting to be held on January 10, 2024

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS"), a leading independent proxy voting and corporate governance advisory firm, recommends Seelos stockholders vote "FOR" all proposals at the Special Meeting of Stockholders, including management's proposal to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock.  The Special Meeting is scheduled to be held virtually, via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.comSEEL2024SM on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time .

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

The Seelos Board of Directors unanimously recommends that you vote (i) "FOR" the convertible note proposal, (ii) "FOR" the authorized share increase proposal and (iii) "FOR" the adjournment proposal, each as described in Seelos' definitive proxy statement for the Special Meeting, filed with the SEC on December 15, 2023 , as supplemented by the Supplement to Proxy Statement, which was filed with the SEC on December 22 , 2023.  Even if you plan on attending the virtual meeting, we urge you to vote your shares now, so they can be tabulated prior to the meeting. If you have questions or need help voting your shares, please call our proxy solicitation firm, Morrow Sodali LLC at 1-877-787-9239.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), as well as early-stage programs in Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

For more information, please visit our website: https://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Seelos has filed a definitive proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 15, 2023 . STOCKHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) FILED BY SEELOS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT ANY SOLICITATION. Stockholders may obtain a free copy of the proxy statement and the other relevant materials, and any other documents filed by Seelos with the SEC, at the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov or on the "SEC Filings" section of Seelos' website at https://seelostherapeutics.com .

Participants in the Solicitation

Seelos, its directors and executive officers and other members of management and employees will be participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to a solicitation by Seelos. Information about Seelos' executive officers and directors, including information regarding the direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is available in Seelos' definitive proxy statement for its 2024 Special Meeting, which was filed with the SEC on December 15, 2023 , as supplemented by the Supplement to Proxy Statement, which was filed with the SEC on December 22, 2023 . To the extent holdings by our directors and executive officers of Seelos securities reported in the proxy statement for the 2024 Special Meeting have changed, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Forms 3, 4 or 5 filed with the SEC. These documents are or will be available free of charge at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on Seelos' current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated with Seelos' business and plans described herein include, but are not limited to, the risk of not receiving stockholder approval of any of the proposals to be presented at the Special Meeting, the risk of not successfully executing its preclinical and clinical studies, and not gaining marketing approvals for its product candidates, the risk that prior clinical results may not be replicated in future studies and trials, the risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval, the risks associated with the implementation of a new business strategy, the risks related to raising capital to fund its development plans and ongoing operations and risks related to Seelos' current stock price, as well as other factors expressed in Seelos' periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue, 2 nd Floor
New York , NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York , NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-independent-proxy-advisory-firm-iss-recommends-seelos-stockholders-vote-for-all-proxy-proposals-at-the-special-meeting-to-be-held-on-january-10-2024-302024078.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Compass Pathways announces investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment was well-tolerated in phase 2 study of post-traumatic stress disorder

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("Compass"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced that an initial data readout showed that investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment was well-tolerated in a phase 2 clinical trial of people living with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This is believed to be the first study reporting on the feasibility of psilocybin as a potential treatment for PTSD.

The open-label study evaluated the safety and tolerability of COMP360 psilocybin treatment in patients with PTSD as a result of trauma experienced as adults. 22 participants received a single 25mg dose of investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment. The initial data readout, based on monitoring patients at 24 hours post COMP360 administration, indicated that COMP360 was well-tolerated and the safety profile was as expected, with no treatment emergent serious adverse events recorded.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lobe Sciences Provides Update on L-130 Clinical Program

Lobe Sciences Provides Update on L-130 Clinical Program

Phase 1 results show significantly increased bioavailability for its stable psilocin compared to psilocybin

L-130 Phase 2 Trial Planned for 2024

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Compass Pathways appoints Teri Loxam as Chief Financial Officer

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("Compass"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced that it has appointed Teri Loxam as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective the beginning of March 2024. She will be based in the company's New York City office. Teri will serve as an advisor during the period leading up to her appointment as CFO.

Teri brings to Compass deep and extensive strategic experience working for publicly traded companies, in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, and beyond. She joins the company from Gameto, where she was CFO and played a pivotal role in negotiating multiple licensing agreements and helping to develop the regulatory and commercial strategy for their lead product. Teri previously served as CFO and Chief Operating Officer of Kira Pharmaceuticals, where she advanced their lead asset into Phase 2 and grew the company's pipeline. As CFO of SQZ Biotech, Teri led the company to a successful IPO and raised over $200 million in her first 18 months in her role. Earlier in her career, she held senior leadership positions in investor relations and global communications at Merck and Co. and Bristol-Myers Squibb, and served as Vice President of Investor Relations at IMAX, an entertainment technology company. Teri also serves as a member of the boards of directors and audit chair of Vaxcyte, Inc. and Cardiol Therapeutics.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Study results of psilocybin treatment in bipolar II depression published in JAMA Psychiatry

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("Compass"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced the publication of a paper in JAMA Psychiatry that demonstrates the potential for investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment in treatment-resistant bipolar type II disorder (bipolar II). Results from the investigator-initiated open-label study were first presented at the Annual Meeting of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology in 2022.

The study, which was conducted by Dr Scott Aaronson at Sheppard Pratt, Baltimore, and funded by Compass, investigated the safety and efficacy of a single 25mg dose of COMP360 psilocybin treatment in participants with treatment-resistant bipolar II. The primary endpoint was change in Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score from baseline to week 3. All participants (n = 15) had lower MADRS scores with a mean change from baseline of -24.0 points at week 3, 12 participants met the response criteria and 11 met the remission criteria.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lobe Sciences Provides Update on L-130 Oral Psilocin Compound

Lobe Sciences Provides Update on L-130 Oral Psilocin Compound

L-130 passes 12 months ongoing stability

lobe sciences ltd. (OTCQB: LOBEF) (CSE: LOBE) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines to treat rare diseases today announced the Company's lead clinical asset, L-130, a proprietary stabilized psilocin conjugate drug candidate, recently surpassed the 12-month stability milestone with no signs of degradation. The Company believes the updated stability report for L-130 is significant, as to date, no manufacturer of psilocin has reported a formulation of psilocin stable enough to be administered in a shelf-stable orally available formulation.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

×