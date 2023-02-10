Jura Energy Corporation
TSXV:JEC
Jura Energy Corp is an upstream oil and gas exploration company. The principal activities of the company are exploration, extraction and production of oil and natural gas. It is organized into two operating segments based on geography, namely oil and gas operations in Pakistan and corporate activities in Canada. The Pakistan segment derives its revenue primarily from the sale of petroleum products in Pakistan.
