Celularity Presents Data of The Effect of Its T-Cell Platform on Multiple Hematological And Solid Tumors at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) ("Celularity"), a regenerative and cellular medicine company developing placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies and advanced biomaterial products, announced today that it presented in vivo data from its T-cell therapy platform at this year's ASCO Annual Meeting in Chicago. These data show that PT-CD16VS, Celularity's T-Cell preclinical asset, has potent in vitro and in vivo activity and has the potential to be combined with various monoclonal antibodies to target multiple cancers. Please find the link to the abstract here .

Celularity has adopted a "universal receptor" approach to develop a platform of genetically modified T-cells expressing a proprietary CD16 to be combined with various approved antibodies to address multiple cancers and other conditions.

Data demonstrating PT-CD16VSs activity in combination with trastuzumab against HER2-positive cancers has already been presented at AACR in April. These data further build on this to demonstrate much broader potential across multiple hematological and solid tumors.

"These important data further demonstrate the potential of combining Celularity's placental-derived cell therapy platform with currently available antibody therapies to address difficult-to-treat cancers and avoid some of the challenges of traditional cell therapy, including antigen escape and tolerability," said Dr. Robert Hariri, Celularity's CEO and Founder. "We are also continuing to advance our pipeline to address aging-related healthcare challenges beyond cancer including cellular senescence. This work highlights the deep expertise and capabilities in cell therapy resident at Celularity and our ability to modify and engineer those cells in our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility."

About Celularity
Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) is an innovative regenerative and cellular medicine company. It is developing and commercializing advanced biomaterial products and allogeneic, cryopreserved, placental-derived cell therapies, all derived from the postpartum placenta. What sets Celularity apart is its therapeutic programs that target aging-related diseases, including degenerative diseases, cancer, and immune disorders, using mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells (MLASCs), T-cells engineered with CAR (CAR T-cells), and genetically modified and unmodified natural killer (NK) cells. Celularity's unique approach, harnessing the placenta's biology and ready availability, is paving the way for therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as well as within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements," including those relating to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "might," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "strive," "target," "will," "would" and the negative of terms like these or other comparable terminology, and other words or terms of similar meaning. The forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the potential for Celularity's PT-CD16VS preclinical product candidate to be combined with various monoclonal antibodies to target multiple cancers and other conditions, the broad potential of PT-CD16VS as a treatment option for multiple hematological and solid tumors, the ability of Celularity's placental-derived cell therapy platform to address difficult-to-treat cancers and avoid some of the challenges of traditional cell therapy, Celularity's ability to advance its pipeline to address aging-related healthcare challenges beyond cancer including cellular senescence, among others. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: Celularity's liquidity situation; the volatility in Celularity's stock price; inherent risks in biotechnological development, including with respect to the development of novel cellular therapies; along with those risk factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Celularity's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 31, 2023, and other filings with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Celularity does not presently know, or that Celularity currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect Celularity's current expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Subsequent events and developments could cause assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Celularity's views as of any subsequent date, and Celularity undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Investor Contact:

Carlos Ramirez, Senior Vice President
Celularity Inc.
Carlos.ramirez@celularity.com

Media Contact:

Ali Nagy
KCSA Strategic Communications
anagy@kcsa.com


Celularity Inc.CELU:USNASDAQ:CELU:US
CELU:US
Celularity Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing

Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (the "Company"), a regenerative medicine company developing placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies and advanced biomaterial products, announced today that on May 21, 2024, the Company received notification from the Listing Qualifications department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that because the Company has not yet filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 ("Q1 2024 Form 10-Q"), and because the Company remains delinquent in filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 ("2023 Form 10-K"), does not comply with the Nasdaq continued listing requirements which require listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nasdaq's notice has no immediate effect on the listing of Celularity's common stock and warrants, which continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "CELU" and "CELUW", respectively.

Keep reading...Show less
Celularity Data Published in Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer Reveals Benefits of Placental Circulating T Cells for CAR-T Therapy

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) ("Celularity"), a regenerative and cellular medicine company developing placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies and advanced biomaterial products, announced today that the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer a peer-reviewed online journal of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, published data highlighting the potential advantages of Celularity's T-Cell platform for future immunotherapies including chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) therapies.

The data compared CAR-T cells derived from Celularity's proprietary T cell platform with CAR-T cells derived from healthy adult peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs). CAR-T cells generated from its T-Cell platform retained stemness, maintained longer telomeres, and were more resistant to both exhaustion and immune checkpoint upregulation. Additionally, an attenuated cytokine response was observed without loss of cytotoxicity. This translated into improved and prolonged in vivo efficacy and persistence compared with healthy, adult PBMC-derived CAR-T.

Keep reading...Show less
Celularity Inc. to Host Investor and Analyst Research & Development Day

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) ("Celularity"), a regenerative and cellular medicine company developing placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies and advanced biomaterial products, announced today it will host an on-site and virtual Investor and Analyst Research & Development (R&D) Day. The Investor and R&D Day, scheduled for Tuesday, May 21, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET in Florham Park, NJ, will showcase progress and advancements of Celularity's placental technology platform and clinical development pipeline and future growth expectations for its commercial advanced biomaterials business. The event will feature members of Celularity's executive management team, including:

Celularity Executive Management:

Keep reading...Show less

