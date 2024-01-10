Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NBM

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NBM

Trading resumes in:

Company: NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: NBM

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 1/11/2024

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/10/c9190.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NEO Battery MaterialsNBM:CCTSXV:NBMEmerging Tech Investing
NBM:CC
NEO Battery Materials
NEO Battery Materials (TSXV:NBM)

NEO Battery Materials


NEO Battery Materials Announces Change of Business Completion on the TSX Venture Exchange to an Industrial, Technology, or Life Sciences Issuer

NEO Battery Materials Announces Change of Business Completion on the TSX Venture Exchange to an Industrial, Technology, or Life Sciences Issuer

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce that the Company has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") for the Change of Business into a Tier 2 Industrial, Technology, or Life Sciences Issuer in accordance with TSXV Policy 5.2 – Changes of Business and Reverse Takeovers .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NEO Battery Materials Completes Relocation to R&D Expansion Facility in Gyeonggi Technopark

NEO Battery Materials Completes Relocation to R&D Expansion Facility in Gyeonggi Technopark

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

  • Completed Relocation of R&D Scale-Up Centre to Gyeonggi Technopark
  • Accommodates Expanded Manufacturing & Testing Equipment with Increased Battery Professional Headcount
    • To Alleviate Operational Pressure from Upsized Demand from Global Downstream EV Battery Supply Chain Companies
  • Added R&D Breadth + Depth for Optimization Productivity Increase and New Product Pipeline Establishment

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce the completion of the R&D Scale-Up Centre relocation from Yonsei Engineering Research Park to Gyeonggi Technopark (GTP) in Ansan Science Valley.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NEO Battery Materials Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Pursuant to Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

NEO Battery Materials Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Pursuant to Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

TSXV: NBM) (OTCQB: NBMFF)

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce that, effectively on November 24, 2023, the Company had closed the non-brokered private placement of 11,386,860 units (the " Units ") of the Company at the price of $0.32 CAD per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for gross proceeds of $3,643,795.20 CAD (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NEO Battery Materials Appoints Dr. Jae Ha Woo, Ex-General Motors Battery Research Engineer, as New Chief Science Officer

NEO Battery Materials Appoints Dr. Jae Ha Woo, Ex-General Motors Battery Research Engineer, as New Chief Science Officer

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

  • Appointed Silicon Anode & All-Solid-State Battery Expert, Dr. Jae Ha Woo, as New Chief Science Officer
    • High-Impact Research Leading to Major NASDAQ-Listed Battery Materials Company Licensing Dr. Woo's Patented Technology
  • Former Scientific Research Engineer at General Motors Global R&D Centre
    • Development in Nanostructured Silicon Anode Materials with Artificial Solid Electrolyte Interphase, Battery Performance Optimization, and Electrode Synthesis

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is highly pleased to announce Dr. Jae Ha Woo as NEO's newly appointed Chief Science Officer (" CSO ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NEO Battery Materials Korea Governmentally Certified as Innovative Growth Venture Enterprise

NEO Battery Materials Korea Governmentally Certified as Innovative Growth Venture Enterprise

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

  • NBM Korea Co. Officially Certified as Innovation Growth Venture Enterprise under South Korea's Ministry of SMEs and Startups
  • Accepted into Most Stringent Classification Out of 4 Certification Categories
    • Enables South Korean Institutional Investors to Participate in Financings
    • Entitled to Receive Various Benefits from Tax Reduction, Financial Support & Technology Support
  • Certified after Rigorous Monthslong Due Diligence with 15+ Evaluation Criteria
    • Includes Technology Innovation Impact, Competitiveness, Expertise, Growth Potential

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce that NBM Korea Co. (" NBMK ") has been officially certified as a Venture Enterprise in the Innovative Growth category under the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of South Korea.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

XReality Group (ASX:XRG)

XReality Group: Focused on XR Products for Entertainment and Enterprise Markets


ARway.ai Seeing Apple Vision Pro Launch Stoking Demand As It Signs Multiple New Contracts For its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

ARway.ai Seeing Apple Vision Pro Launch Stoking Demand As It Signs Multiple New Contracts For its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

In September 2023, ARway.ai announced the Company was selected to participate at Apple's Vision Pro Developer Labs in Cupertino, California

Apple AR Glasses Set To Push ARway.ai's AR Navigation Into The Mainstream

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Sona Nanotech Announces Director Retirement

Sona Nanotech Announces Director Retirement

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") announces that Dr. Michael Gross has retired from the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") to focus on other business interests.

"Mike has been a valuable member of Sona's Board, and we wish him great success in his future endeavours," stated Mark Lievonen, Chair of Sona.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai Seeing Increase in Global Deals As Apple Vision Pro Launch Stokes Demand For Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

ARway.ai Seeing Increase in Global Deals As Apple Vision Pro Launch Stokes Demand For Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

Apple AR Glasses Set To Push ARway's AR Navigation Into The Mainstream

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce that it's seeing a increase in global demand for its AR platform in anticipation of the launch of Apple's Vision Pro February 2nd, 2024. ARway.ai currently has over 3800+ total accounts, with 4400+ maps created and 43+ pilots and trials. Demand for ARway is accelerating in from around the world for various use-cases and industries looking to leverage the Company's groundbreaking augmented reality and spatial computing technology

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

XReality Group (ASX:XRG)

XReality Group


Nextech3D.AI Expanding AI Patent Portfolio and Announces Six New 3D Modeling Contracts & Renewals

Nextech3D.AI Expanding AI Patent Portfolio and Announces Six New 3D Modeling Contracts & Renewals

Via IBNNextech3D.ai ( OTCQX: NEXCF ) ( CSE: NTAR ) (FSE: 1SS), an AI-3D model supplier for major e-commerce retailers announces an uptick in sales with a series of six 2024 contracts, renewals from: CB2 - a division of Crate and Barrel, Artika, renowned for its avant-garde lighting solutions, Raptor Tactical, a designer and manufacturer of modern tactical equipment for Military, Police and other Law enforcement units, William Wood Mirrors, EOD Gear supplies, providing Tactical Gear to EOD Techs and Commands, SWAT, and City Grounds, and sees other growing sales opportunities in its 3D modeling pipeline. Nextech3D.ai anticipates continued momentum in 3D modeling demand to reinforce its position as a leader in  the development and deployment of AI for in the 3D modeling industry for e-commerce. These contracts reflect a diverse range of industries, indicating the broad applicability and demand for Nextech3D.ai's services. The Company is continuing to develop patents around its proprietary technology while building and launching breakthrough AI for the mass scale of 3D models, which it sees as a significant growth market in 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

×