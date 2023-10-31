Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FWTC

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FWTC

Trading resumes in:

Company: Forward Water Technologies Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol:

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/31/c3008.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Brokered Private Placement

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Brokered Private Placement

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a brokered private placement (the "Offering") of a minimum of 20,000,000 units ("Units") and a maximum of 40,000,000 Units, on a commercially reasonable efforts agency basis, at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for gross proceeds of $1 million to $2 million

The Offering may consist of up to 26,525,774 units issued pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption available under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106") for maximum gross proceeds of $1,326,288.70 (the "LIFE Offering"). There is an offering document relating to the LIFE Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at forwardwater.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Successfully Closes Non-Brokered Placement

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Successfully Closes Non-Brokered Placement

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement raising total gross proceeds of $462,000 (the "Offering

The Offering involved the issuance of 9,240,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit. Each unit was comprised of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant. Each common share purchase warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.075 per share at any time on or before October 20, 2026.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units ("Unit") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one warrant (a "Warrant") each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire an additional common share (the "Warrant Share") of the Company at an exercise price of $0.075 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Letter of Intent with Aalborg CSP

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Letter of Intent with Aalborg CSP

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Aalborg CSP ("Aalborg CSP"), a premier developer of solar thermal collectors designed to facilitate heat generation without the reliance on conventional fuel combustion

The LOI, signed August 31, 2023 outlines the terms and conditions under which FWTC and Aalborg CSP intend to pursue a relationship that will enable FWTC to access Aalborg CSP's flat panel and parabolic solar thermal solution offerings for integration into FWTC'S proprietary Forward Osmosis ("FO") technology systems, specific to Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) applications and where the use of solar thermal integration provides beneficial use to the client. The parties have agreed to work diligently and in good faith to negotiate and finalize a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") to effectuate the proposed relationship.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Forward Water Technologies and a Leading Lithium Resource Developer Sign Heads of Agreement

Forward Water Technologies and a Leading Lithium Resource Developer Sign Heads of Agreement

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a Heads of Agreement with a leading developer of battery grade lithium sourced from aquifers using direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology (the "Lithium Developer"). This is a clear milestone towards completing a definitive agreement for the utilization of on-site forward osmosis equipment via a lease-to-own model

The Heads of Agreement outlines the key terms and conditions of the proposed transaction between Forward Water and the Lithium Developer and forms the framework needed to complete the definitive agreement. The Heads of Agreement sets out the specific commercial terms that aim to achieve mutual growth and success in the sustainable aquafer-based lithium sector. The proposed lease-to-own model presents an innovative solution designed to address water reusability, foster long-term sustainability and value for all stakeholders.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Speaking at IMARC and Investor Webinar

Lake Resources NL Speaking at IMARC and Investor Webinar

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) will be presenting and on a panel at the International Mining and Resources Conference and Expo (IMARC) in Sydney this week from 31 October-2 November.

David Dickson, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at LKE is presenting on Tuesday, 31 October at 11:15am AEDT on recent progress and milestones at the Kachi direct lithium extraction project in Argentina.

He will be speaking on managing infrastructure and logistics; structured project schedules; and building the future global lithium supply requirements.

He will also be speaking on a Keynote Panel on Wednesday, 1 November at 4:55pm on the role that new mining companies and their investors have in reshaping the commodity value chain.

Also today, the Company released the latest in a series of monthly investor webinars which featured David Dickson and Sean Miller, Senior Vice President of Field Operations and Evaluation. During the webinar they provided: an update on field operations; commentary on the Argentina elections; and an update on completion of the Kachi Project Phase 1 Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS).



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Reportt

Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Reportt

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is providing a clean solution to the delivery of high-quality lithium into the battery materials supply chain powering the energy transition. Lake uses disruptive, ion exchange extraction technology, from Lilac Solutions Inc in California (Lilac), who is earning into the flagship Kachi Project, for efficient production of sustainable, high purity lithium. No mining is involved in the brine processing.

Recent operational updates have shown the methodical and sustained progress at the Kachi site. This includes the recent completion of successful extraction and injection testing at Kachi, which provided important data and higher confidence for our modelling, demonstrating the viability of our extraction and injection processes to support the production of high purity battery grade lithium.

The extraction and injection testing at Kachi represents an important milestone for the project on our path to achieving our Phase 1 DFS. Additionally, our drilling program at Kachi has shown the large scale and quality of the lithium-bearing brine at the site. The drilling results indicate that this resource is much larger than initially anticipated as the known lithium brine extent continues to expand laterally and vertically.

We have also made important progress towards finalising our power framework. Our revised design includes the capability for off-grid commissioning, including an option for 100 per cent standalone solar and battery backup. We are pleased to now have this optionality to power operations at Kachi, which takes into consideration aspects of grid connection and the needs of local communities.

*To view the Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2F9S7H7P



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Blockmate Ventures Announces Webinar

Blockmate Ventures Announces Webinar

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company ") announces that it is convening a webinar to discuss the acquisition of BESS Power Innovation Corp, announced yesterday.

The webinar will include a presentation by Blockmate CEO, Justin Rosenberg and BESS CEO, Broderick Gunning. They will provide a summary of the acquisition and immediate plans for the business. A Q&A session with investors will follow the presentation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Klimat X Announces Receipt of Second Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

Klimat X Announces Receipt of Second Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce the completion of all milestones required for the second disbursement of USD500,000 under the pre-purchase agreement reached with a Fortune 500 company announced on the 14 th June, 2023.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Blockmate Ventures to Acquire Lithium Battery Distributor, BESS

Blockmate Ventures to Acquire Lithium Battery Distributor, BESS

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or " the Company "), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Share Purchase Agreement dated October 25, 2023, pursuant to which the Company proposes to acquire all of the issued and outstanding share capital of BESS Power Innovation Corporation ("BESS"), a company focused on the sales, distribution, and manufacturing of residential and industrial lithium iron phosphate and lithium ion sodium batteries and auxiliary products ("the Transaction").

BESS owns the exclusive distribution rights to Blivex Energy Technology Co's ("Blivex") lithium battery products for North and South America and intends to address demand for residential and industrial battery products where expected delivery times for certain products exceeds 12 months. BESS anticipates that equivalent Blivex battery products can be delivered within 1-3 months from the time of order.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Pre-Feasibility Study Anticipates 10X Increase in Capacity for Nano One LFP Site in Québec

Pre-Feasibility Study Anticipates 10X Increase in Capacity for Nano One LFP Site in Québec

Highlights:

  • FEL 2 study estimates capacity at nano one Candiac can be increased by 10X, up to 25,000 tpa.
  • Compact design cuts down land and water use, adding further value to the One-Pot Process.
  • Potential to create 140+ full-time jobs, 1000+ indirect jobs and generate $50M in tax revenue over first 5 years.
  • nano one readying to address a 2035 LFP market estimated at approximately 3 million tonnes and $48 billion per year in North America, the EU and Indo-Pacific regions.[i]

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") a clean technology company with patented processes for the production of lithium-ion battery cathode materials is pleased to announce the completion of its Front-End Loading (FEL) 2 pre-feasibility study with Hatch Ltd, which estimates that nano one could add 25,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa") of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) production capacity to its Candiac property, potentially making it significantly more efficient in size, footprint, and capital cost than other commercial methods of making LFP

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

×