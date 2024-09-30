Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. announce Closing of Business Combination

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Heritage Mining Announces Partnership with Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Outstanding Drill Results Confirm High Grade Uranium Mineralisation at the Ashburton Project

SAGA Metals Completes IPO with Focus on Uranium Exploration and Rio Tinto Partnership

World Class Copper Potential Increased at Yataga Copper Project – Georgetown, QLD

Saga Metals: Diversified Portfolio of Critical Mineral Assets in Canada’s Top-tier Jurisdictions

Lode Gold Signs Letter of Intent to Execute Tax-Efficient Spin-Out, Creating Two Pure Play Companies

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Element79 Gold Corp

ELEM:CC

Forum Energy Metals

FMC:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. announce Closing of Business Combination

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. announce Closing of Business Combination

Toronto, Ontario // ACCESSWIRE // September 30, 2024 - Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC") (TSXV:FWTC) and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp ("FMAC") (TSXV: FMAC.P) are pleased to announce the successful closing of their previously announced business combination (the "Transaction"). The combined company will continue to conduct the business operated by FWTC.

Summary of the Transaction

In connection with the Transaction, and following a 10 for 1 consolidation of the common shares of FWTC ("FWTC Shares"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of FWTC amalgamated with. FMACand all of the issued and outstanding common shares of FMAC ("FMAC Shares") were exchanged for post-consolidation FWTC Shares at an exchange ratio of 0.95 FWTC Shares for each FMAC Share (the "Exchange Ratio"). In addition, each outstanding option and warrant to purchase an FMAC Share was adjusted to entitle the holders thereof to purchase FWTC Shares based on the Exchange Ratio.

Concurrent Financing

As previously announced, prior to the closing of the Transaction, FMAC raised gross proceeds of $1,699,999.95 through the issuance of 15,887,850 subscription receipts at a price of $0.107 per subscription receipt (the "Subscription Receipts"). Prior to the completion of the Transaction each subscription receipt was converted, without payment of additional consideration, into one unit of FMAC (each, a "Unit"). Each Unit consisted of one FMAC Share, and one-half of an FMAC common share purchase warrant (each such whole warrant, a "Warrant"). The FMAC Shares and Warrants issued on conversion of the subscription receipts were exchanged for FWTC Shares and warrants of FWTC, respectively, in accordance with the Exchange Ratio. Each such Warrant now entitles the holder thereof to acquire one FWTC Share for a term expiring on the third anniversary of the closing of the Transaction at a purchase price of $0.1579 per FWTC Share. At the closing of the Transaction, FMAC will pay to certain finders (each, a "Finder") aggregate fees of $96,325.79, being fees not exceeding 8.0% of the gross proceeds raised from subscriptions in the offering from persons who participated in the offering that were introduced to FMAC by such Finder (the "Finder's Fee"), and (b) an aggregate of 872,204 compensation warrants (the "Finder Warrants") issued by FMAC, being an amount of not more than 8.0% of the total number of Subscription Receipts issued to persons who participated in the offering that were introduced to FMAC by such Finder. Each Finder Warrant entitled the holder to subscribe for one Unit at a price of $0.107 at any time on or before September 30, 2026. On closing of the Transaction the Finder Warrants were exchanged for finder warrants of FWTC with the number of warrants and exercise price being adjusted by the Exchange Ratio.

FWTC Capitalization

49,174,592 FWTC Shares are issued and outstanding as at the date hereof after giving effect to the Transaction, including the completion of the conversion of the Subscription Receipts. The effective issue price of the FWTC Shares for the purposes of the Transaction, based on the Issue Price of the subscription receipts adjusted by the Exchange Ratio, is $0.1126. The 49,174,592 FWTC Shares that are issued and outstanding as at the date hereof after giving effect to the Transaction consist of the following: (i) 19,542,448 FWTC Shares issued to holders of common shares of FMAC (excluding FWTC Shares issued to the former holders of Subscription Receipts), (ii) 2,744,575 FWTC Shares issued as a result of the conversion of $300,000 principal amount of FWTC debentures and accrued interest of $31,384 owing to GreenCetnre Canada (at the conversion price of $0.1126 per post-consolidation FWTC Share), (iii) 15,093,459 FWTC Shares issued to the former holders of Subscription Receipts and (iv) 11,794,110 FWTC Shares held by shareholders of FWTC prior to completion of the Transaction.

In addition, 4,917,459 FWTC Shares have been reserved for issuance under the terms of the FWTC option plan of which 2,118,612 options are outstanding (both FWTC options and FMAC options), 10,591,756 FWTC Share purchase warrants are outstanding and 2,335,934 broker warrants are outstanding.

3,562,500 FWTC Shares and 356,250 options owned or controlled by former "Principals" of FMAC (as defined under Exchange policies) are subject escrow under the policies of the Exchange to be released over periods of 18 months (with the foregoing figures reflecting the first release of 25% on the issuance of the final Exchange bulletin in respect of the transaction).

Early Warning Disclosure Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues

Upon the completion of the Transaction, Sumarria Inc. ("Sumarria"), a private investment management company with its head office located at 22 St Clair Ave E, Suite 2001, Toronto, ON M4T 2S5, became the holder of: (a) 1,776,199 FWTC Shares as a result of the automatic conversion of $200,000 principal amount of convertible debentures of FWTC (the "Debentures"); (b) 7,102,804 FWTC Shares as a result of the exchange of securities of FMAC held immediately prior to the Transaction; and (c) 3,551,402 warrants to purchase FWTC Shares (the "FWTC Warrants") as a result of the exchange of securities of FMAC held immediately prior to the Transaction.

Upon completion of the Transaction, Sumarria has ownership and control over an aggregate of 8,879,003 FWTC Shares representing approximately 18.06% of the issued and outstanding FWTC Shares. Assuming exercise of all of 5,327,601 FWTC Warrants held by Sumarria (inclusive of the 1,776,199 FWTC Warrants held prior to the Transaction), Sumarria would have ownership and control over approximately 26.07% of the issued and outstanding FWTC Shares.

Immediately prior to the Transaction, Sumarria was the holder of nil FWTC Shares, $200,000 principal amount of Debentures and 1,776,199 Warrants. Sumarria paid an aggregate of: (a) $200,000 for the Debentures (no further consideration was provided at the date of the Transaction); and (b) $800,000 for the subscription receipts that were ultimately exchanged for 7,102,804 FWTC Shares and 3,551,402 FWTC Warrants.

Sumarria acquired the aforementioned securities for investment purposes. In the future, Sumarria may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease Summaria's beneficial ownership of FWTC Shares.

A copy of the early warning report to be filed in connection with Sumarria's security holdings will be available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca or contact FWTC at the phone number or email noted below.

Further Information

For more information concerning the FWTC's business, capitalization and the Transaction (including the members of the management team and board of directors listed above), see FWTC and FMAC's information circulars provided to shareholders in connection with the shareholders meetings of FWTC and FMAC held on September 23, 2024 which are available under each company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSX.V: FWTC) is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada, a leading technology innovation centre supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, DLE, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors.

FWTC has immediate plans to treat brine from the direct lithium extraction (DLE) sector using is mobile pilot equipment this summer in conjunction with its partners. This project will establish FWTC's iFOTM technology as a valuable component in producing lithium carbonate from aquifer sourced brines for use in applications such as electric vehicle (EV) battery production.

In addition, the Company has initiated early-stage R&D for the treatment of food and beverage process streams.

For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com.

About Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp.

FMAC was a "capital pool company" which completed its initial public offering on February 22, 2023. The Transaction constitutes FMAC's "qualifying transaction" as contemplated by the policies of the TSXV. In connection with the Transaction, the FMAC Shares will cease being listed on the TSXV at the close of business on October 1, 2024.

Contact Information:

Philip Benson, Director and former President & Chief Executive Officer of Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp.

Email: pbenson@frasermackenzie.com

Telephone: 416-818-6163

Forward Water Technologies Corp.

C. Howie Honeyman, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: howie.honeyman@forwardwater.com

Telephone: (519) 333-5888

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements concerning the plans for FWTC's business and timing for escrow releases. FWTC and FMAC caution that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of FWTC and FMAC, including expectations and assumptions concerning the FWTC. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of FWTC and FMAC. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and neither FWTC nor FMAC undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Forward Water TechnologiesFWTC:CATSXV:FWTCTech Investing
FWTC:CA
Forward Water Technologies
Sign up to get your FREE

Forward Water Technologies Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Logo for Forward Water Technologies (TSXV:FWTC)

Forward Water Technologies


Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Share Consolidation Effective Date

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Share Consolidation Effective Date

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) is pleased to announce that, further to its previous press release relating to the business combination with Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp., the consolidation of the outstanding common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share") on the basis of one post-Consolidation Common Share for every ten pre-Consolidation Common Shares is anticipated to be made effective for trading purposes at the opening on September 27, 2024 (the "Effective Date"). It is anticipated that the Common Shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a post-Consolidation basis at market open on the Effective Date. The new CUSIP of the Common Shares will be 34988A201 and the new ISIN will be CA34988A2011

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC") (TSXV:FWTC) is pleased to announce that, Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. ("FMAC") today announced that closed the first tranche of its previously announced private placement of subscription receipts of FMAC (the "Subscription Receipts"), consisting of the issuance of an aggregate of 12,292,923 Subscription Receipts at a price of C$0.107 per Subscription Receipt (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,315,342.76 (the "Offering"). The Offering was completed in connection with the previously-announced arm's length transaction (the "Transaction") proposed to be completed by FMAC and FWTC, further details of which may be found in the prior news releases of FWTC, including the most recent news release of FWTC relating to the Transaction dated July 22, 2024

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Announces June 30, 2024 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Announces June 30, 2024 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2024 (fiscal year Q1, 2025). Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Financial Highlights

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Filing of its Management Information Circular in Connection with its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Filing of its Management Information Circular in Connection with its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC") (TSXV:FWTC) is pleased to announce that, further to the news releases dated May 14, 2024 announcing the proposed business combination between FWTC and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. ("FMAC") (the "Business Combination") and July 22, 2024 announcing that FWTC and FMAC had entered into a definitive agreement related to such transaction, FWTC will hold its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to seek approval of, among other things, the Business Combination

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. Closes Private Placement of Convertible Debentures

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Closes Private Placement of Convertible Debentures

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (" FWTC ") (TSXV:FWTC) is pleased to announce that it has closed an issuance of $200,000 principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures. The debentures bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum and the principal amount is automatically convert into units ("Units") at a conversion price of $0.1126 (assuming completion of the proposed 10 for 1 consolidation of FWTC common shares (the "Consolidation")) on completion of the proposed business combination with Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. ("FMAC") (see press releases dated May 14, 2024 and July 22, 2024 announcing the proposed transaction). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of FWTC and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant") entitling the holder to purchase one common share of FWTC (a "Warrant Share") at a post-Consolidation exercise price of $0.1579 at any time prior to August 19, 2027. All interest will be paid in cash only

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cypher Metaverse

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Second Closing of Financing

Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the second closing of its previously announced private placement. The Company accepted subscriptions for 599,706 units at a price of $0.085 per unit, for gross proceeds of $50,975. The Company paid finders fees to a qualified finder of $1,253.75.

Each unit consists of one common share and one common share warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one additional common share for $0.15 for a period of 2 years from the date of closing, subject to the Corporation's option to accelerate the expiry date if the stock trades at $0.20 for 10 trading days.

Keep reading...Show less
First Tellurium

First Tellurium Subsidiary PyroDelta to Launch Production of Thermoelectric Generator for Automobiles

Device expected to replace alternators and increase efficiency for combustion engines while also helping electric vehicles generate more power.


Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Announces Short-Term Financing

NorthStar Gaming Announces Short-Term Financing

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has issued a $3 million unsecured, interest-bearing promissory note dated as of September 13, 2024 (the "Note") to Playtech plc. The Note shall bear interest of 8% per annum, payable in arrears at maturity. Unless otherwise accelerated pursuant to its terms, the Note will become immediately due and payable on the earlier of (i) April 25, 2025; and (ii) the date on which the Company or any of its subsidiaries completes additional financing transactions with aggregate gross proceeds of at least $10 million, subject to certain exceptions. Proceeds from the Note will be used to fund the Company's continued growth and for general corporate purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Announces Short-Term Financing

NorthStar Gaming Announces Short-Term Financing

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has issued a $3 million unsecured, interest-bearing promissory note dated as of September 13, 2024 (the "Note") to Playtech plc. The Note shall bear interest of 8% per annum, payable in arrears at maturity. Unless otherwise accelerated pursuant to its terms, the Note will become immediately due and payable on the earlier of (i) April 25, 2025; and (ii) the date on which the Company or any of its subsidiaries completes additional financing transactions with aggregate gross proceeds of at least $10 million, subject to certain exceptions. Proceeds from the Note will be used to fund the Company's continued growth and for general corporate purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Carbon Done Right Provides Project and Management Updates

Carbon Done Right Provides Project and Management Updates

Carbon Done Right (TSXV: KLX) is pleased to announce a number of updates to the Company's carbon credit project development activities and management team:

  • Planting at the Company's West African Rewilding project has continued through the planting season, supported by strong rainfall. The Company still anticipates achieving a total planted area of 3400 ha by the end of this season.
  • The Company has finalized the Project Design (PD) for the Rewilding project under Verra's new VM0047 protocol and has also completed an extensive site visit with the audit company responsible for validating the PD, a key milestone in the project development.
  • The Company continues to work on negotiations with existing and new investors to secure capital at the project level to support the continued growth of our pipeline.
  • The Company continues to advance negotiations with national and regional governments in other jurisdictions and will provide further updates in the coming weeks.

CEO Dr. James Tansey commented ‘This has been challenging year for carbon markets with lots of headwinds. Our early decision to focus on restoration projects has insulated our from many of these challenges, as the market has given strong indications that restoration based carbon projects can attract a price premium. We have delivered on our priority milestones over the first part of 2023 and look forward to providing further updates. Our view remains that carbon markets will return to their previous strength and that both conservation and restoration projects are critical to scaling Nature Based Solutions'

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Enhances the Customer Experience with Strategic Product Innovations

NorthStar Gaming Enhances the Customer Experience with Strategic Product Innovations

Company Embraces Vision of "Incrementally Better, Fundamentally Different"

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced a series of enhancements to its NorthStar Bets online betting platform. The latest product innovations are crafted to elevate and consistently surpass the expectations of NorthStar Bets customers, reinforcing the Company's position as the definitive premium choice in the gaming industry.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Forward Water Technologies
Sign up to get your FREE

Forward Water Technologies Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Zodiac Gold Announces Exclusivity Agreement and Exploration Funding

Interim Results for Six-Month Period Ending 30 June 2024

QX Resources Ltd Board and Management Changes

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Interim Results

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Zodiac Gold Announces Exclusivity Agreement and Exploration Funding

lithium investing

Interim Results for Six-Month Period Ending 30 June 2024

Battery Metals Investing

QX Resources Ltd Board and Management Changes

Battery Metals Investing

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Interim Results

Gold Investing

Optimised Production Plan for the Mt Boppy Gold Mine Cobar Basin, New South Wales

Copper Investing

Glencore Loan Facility Closed, Offtakes Executed

×