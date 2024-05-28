Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

BriaCell Announces Clinical Supply Agreement with BeiGene for Bria-OTS First in Human Study

  • Study to evaluate the effects of Bria-OTS™ in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab, in advanced, late stage, heavily pretreated metastatic breast cancer.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, announces a clinical supply agreement with BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) ("BeiGene") to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Bria-OTS™, BriaCell's next generation immunotherapy, in combination with BeiGene's anti-PD-1 antibody, tislelizumab, for the treatment of advanced heavily pretreated metastatic breast cancer.

"We are extremely excited about partnering with BeiGene on this novel immunotherapy approach with planned expansion to prostate and other cancers," stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell's President & CEO. "This agreement marks another positive milestone for BriaCell in our commitment to transform cancer care."

"The Bria-OTS™ platform capitalizes on our success with Bria-IMT™, which has shown clinical benefit after check point inhibitors (CPIs) resistance," stated Dr. Del Priore, BriaCell's Chief Medical Officer. "In our randomized Phase 2 and other trials of Bria-IMT™, BriaCell immunotherapy has shown survival and clinical benefit in patients with central nervous system (CNS) metastases and after progression on antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Bria-OTS™ platform is the next generation off-the-shelf therapy with enhanced potency. There is rationale to predict that combining Bria-OTS™ with tislelizumab may impart additional benefit in this refractory patient population."

The limited access Phase 1/2 clinical trial will initially evaluate the safety and efficacy of Bria-OTS™ alone in breast cancer and later in combination with tislelizumab. BriaCell also plans to evaluate Bria-OTS™ in prostate and other cancers.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/ .

Safe Harbor

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements, including those about combining Bria-OTS™ with tislelizumab resulting in additional benefits in the refractory patient population; BriaCell's Phase 1/2 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer initially evaluating the safety and efficacy of Bria-OTS™ alone and later in combination with tislelizumab; and BriaCell evaluating Bria-OTS™ in prostate and other cancers, are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:
William V. Williams, MD
President & CEO
1-888-485-6340
info@briacell.com

Media Relations:
Jules Abraham
CORE IR
julesa@coreir.com

Investor Relations Contact:
CORE IR
investors@briacell.com


