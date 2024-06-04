Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

BeiGene to Present at the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology company, today announced the Company will participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 with a fireside chat at 1:20 pm EDT.

Live webcast of this event can be accessed from the investors section of BeiGene's website at http://ir.beigene.com , https://hkexir.beigene.com/ , https://sseir.beigene.com/ . Archived replay will be available for 180 days following the event.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global oncology company that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more accessible and affordable to cancer patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our internal capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them. Our growing global team of more than 10,000 colleagues spans five continents. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook .

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding BeiGene's plans, commitments, aspirations and goals related to BeiGene's medicines and drug candidates. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors which are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in BeiGene's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeiGene's subsequent filings with the SEC. All information in this presentation is as of the date presented, and BeiGene undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.

Investors:
Liza Heapes
+1 857-302-5663
ir@beigene.com

Media:
Kyle Blankenship
+1 667-351-5176
media@beigene.com

BeiGene Ltd.BGNE:USNASDAQ:BGNE:US
×