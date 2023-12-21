Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Bausch Health Announces Positive Topline Results From Global Phase 2 Study Evaluating Amiselimod to Treat Ulcerative Colitis

Trial Meets Both Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced positive topline results from the Company's Phase 2 study evaluating Amiselimod, an investigative S1P antagonist, for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC

"We are thrilled with these impressive topline results, and believe that this could offer a much needed improvement in therapy available for patients with ulcerative colitis," said Thomas J. Appio, Chief Executive Officer, Bausch Health.

Amiselimod met the primary and key secondary endpoints including clinical and endoscopic measures in the double-blind period of the study; the open-label extension up to 52 weeks is currently ongoing. Efficacy results were similar for both dose groups (0.2 mg QD and 0.4 mg QD).

The topline results for the key endpoints were as follows:

  • The primary endpoint, mean change in modified Mayo Score at Day 85 (-2.3) versus placebo (-1.6), (p = 0.002).
  • 32.4% of patients on Amiselimod achieved clinical remission, compared to 17.8% on placebo, (p=0.007)
  • 42.7% of patients on Amiselimod achieved endoscopic improvement (Mayo endoscopy subscore of ≤ 1), compared to 23.4% on placebo, (p

Amiselimod was well-tolerated, with no unexpected adverse events; coupled with the previous thorough QT study, this indicates that Amiselimod has a favorable safety profile. The full data set from this trial will be available early next year.

Bausch Health's Phase 2 clinical trial was a 12-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized, dose ranging study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Amiselimod in 320 patients with mildly-to-moderately active UC.

"Our R&D team will be presenting detailed results at upcoming medical conferences, and we plan to meet with regulatory agencies to advance the program into Phase 3," said Dr. Tage Ramakrishna, Chief Medical Officer, President, R&D, Bausch Health.

About Amiselimod
Amiselimod is a sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor functional antagonist and, by inhibiting the receptor function of the lymphocyte sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor, retains lymphocytes sequestered in the lymph nodes and prevents them from contributing to autoimmune reactions. 1 Due to this mechanism of action, Amiselimod may potentially be useful for various autoimmune diseases. 2 Affinity to S1P1, S1P4 and S1P5 receptor subtypes, suggests that Amiselimod could potentially have a more pronounced effect on ulcerative colitis related inflammation than compounds with restricted activity on S1P1 receptor subtype exclusively or combined activity on S1P1 and S1P5. 3

About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our healthcare products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling ownership interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information and statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company's ongoing research and development efforts. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions, and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, should or will be achieved, received or taken, or will occur or result, and similar such expressions also identify forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's most recent annual and quarterly reports and detailed from time to time in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. Additional information regarding certain of these material factors and assumptions may be found in the Company's filings described above. The Company believes that the material factors and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable in the circumstances, but readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

References

  1. Kunio Sugahara, Yasuhiro Maeda. Amiselimod, a novel sphingosine 1‐phosphate receptor‐1 modulator, has potent therapeutic efficacy for autoimmune diseases, with low bradycardia risk. British Journal of Pharmacology. January 2017.
  2. Peyrin-Biroulet, Ronald Christopher Modulation of sphingosine-1-phosphate in inflammatory bowel disease. Autoimmunity Reviews. February 2017.
  3. BiseraStepanovska, AndreaHuwiler. Targeting the S1P receptor signaling pathways as a promising approach for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Pharmacological Research. February 2019.

###

Media Contact:

Kevin Wiggins
corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com
(908) 541-3785

Investor Contact:

Lisa Wilson
ir@bauschhealth.com
(877) 281-6642 (toll free)

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.



Knight Therapeutics Enters into Exclusive License Agreement with Supernus Pharmaceuticals for Qelbree® in Canada

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN) ("Supernus"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, granting Knight the rights to seek regulatory approval and commercialize Qelbree ® in Canada. Qelbree ® is an extended-release formulation of viloxazine, a multimodal serotonergic and norepinephrine modulating agent (SNMA), a nonstimulant medication for the treatment of Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Qelbree ® (viloxazine extended-release capsules) is commercially available in the United States as a prescription medicine to treat ADHD in patients 6 years of age and older. Based on the results of 4 pivotal trials, 1-4 Qelbree ® was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2021 for the treatment of children 6-17 years of age and in 2022 for the treatment of adults. Qelbree ® is also currently being studied in several phase 4 clinical trials 5 , the first of which is in combination with psychostimulants for the treatment of children and adolescents with ADHD (positive topline results reported in September 2023 6 ). A second phase 4 clinical trial 7 in preschool age children with ADHD is planned to commence in January 2024. A third phase 4 clinical trial 9 is studying the impact of Qelbree ® on co-morbid mood symptoms prevalent in patients with ADHD.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

DUOBRII Lotion to Treat Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Now Available Through Quebec's Public Drug Plan

Bausch Health, Canada, part of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced that DUOBRII™ (0.01% ww halobetasol propionate and 0.045% ww tazarotene), the company's novel topical prescription drug for improving the signs and symptoms of plaque psoriasis in adult patients with moderate to severe disease,1 is now available to patients enrolled in Quebec's public drug plan operated by the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ

DUOBRII is already available as a benefit on most other public drug plans in the rest of Canada, including the federal government's Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) program, as well as most private drug insurance plans.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic Continues To Rank in the DJSI World Index for 2023

Medtronic

Strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) management and performance result in continued inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index Corporate

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic creates history with FDA approval of its novel PulseSelect Pulsed Field Ablation System to treat atrial fibrillation

Safe, efficient, and effective treatment for both paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the PulseSelect Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) System for the treatment of both paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation (AF). This is the first PFA technology to receive FDA approval and follows the recent European CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark of the PulseSelect PFA system in November.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals forge ahead in AI-driven care

Agreement expands partnership between Medtronic and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, set to transform endoscopy with cutting-edge AI technology

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to expand its partnership with Cosmo Intelligent Medical Devices, a subsidiary of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals. This AI-driven partnership will further capitalize on the achievements already realized with the GI Genius™ intelligent endoscopy module, offering continued innovation and scalable healthcare advancements for patients and caregivers globally. Through this exclusive global partnership, Medtronic and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals remain committed to revolutionizing endoscopy by harnessing the power of AI to improve patient outcomes. This strategic alliance reinforces Medtronic's position in AI-integrated healthcare solutions and represents a significant leap in incorporating AI into endoscopic care.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic announces cash dividend for third quarter of fiscal year 2024

The board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Thursday, December 7, 2023, approved the company's cash dividend for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 of $0 .69 per ordinary share. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend increase announcement made by the company in May 2023. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 46 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on January 12, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 20, 2023 .

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

