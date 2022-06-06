Life Science News Investing News

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering therapeutics that change the course of autoimmune disease, today announced that the Company's Compensation Committee granted 11 new employees inducement stock options to purchase an aggregate of 93,200 common shares, at a per share exercise price of $11.38, the closing price of Aurinia's common stock on June 3, 2022, and an aggregate of 54,300 inducement restricted stock units (RSUs). The inducement RSUs have a grant date and vesting commencement date of June 6, 2022. The stock options and RSUs were granted as inducements material to the new employees entering employment with Aurinia in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement stock options have a ten-year term and vest over three years with one-third of the shares subject to the option vesting twelve months from the grant date, and the remainder vesting in twenty-four equal monthly installments thereafter.

The inducement RSUs shall vest in three equal annual installments beginning June 6, 2023.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS ® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy dedicated for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. The Company's head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial office is in Rockville, Maryland. The Company focuses its development efforts globally.

Investors/Media:
Dana Lynch
Corporate Communications, Aurinia
dlynch@auriniapharma.com

