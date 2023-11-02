Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

When is the Starlink IPO and Can You Invest? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Trending Press Releases

Pure Life Healthcare Management

Appia Reports Extraordinary Assay Drill Results From Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Canuck Lithium Corp.

Why Nevada Could be the Next Lithium Frontier

Northwest Territories is a Prospective Region for Lithium Explorers, Says North Arrow Minerals CEO

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

ARway.ai

ARWY:CC

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

Nextech3D.ai

NTAR:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Nickel Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Apple reports fourth quarter results

iPhone revenue sets September quarter record

Services revenue reaches new all-time high

Apple® today announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $89.5 billion, down 1 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.46, up 13 percent year over year.

"Today Apple is pleased to report a September quarter revenue record for iPhone and an all-time revenue record in Services," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "We now have our strongest lineup of products ever heading into the holiday season, including the iPhone 15 lineup and our first carbon neutral Apple Watch models, a major milestone in our efforts to make all Apple products carbon neutral by 2030."

"Our active installed base of devices has again reached a new all-time high across all products and all geographic segments, thanks to the strength of our ecosystem and unparalleled customer loyalty," said Luca Maestri, Apple's CFO. "During the September quarter, our business performance drove double digit EPS growth and we returned nearly $25 billion to our shareholders, while continuing to invest in our long-term growth plans."

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on November 16, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 13, 2023.

Apple will provide live streaming of its Q4 2023 financial results conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT on November 2, 2023 at apple.com/investor/earnings-call. The webcast will be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.

Apple periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website, apple.com, and its investor relations website, investor.apple.com. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the SEC, information on corporate governance, and details related to its annual meeting of shareholders.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about payment of the Company's quarterly dividend and its environmental goals and initiatives. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: effects of global and regional economic conditions, including as a result of government policies, war, terrorism, natural disasters, and public health issues; risks relating to the design, manufacture, introduction, and transition of products and services in highly competitive and rapidly changing markets, including from reliance on third parties for components, technology, manufacturing, applications, and content; risks relating to information technology system failures, network disruptions, and failure to protect, loss of, or unauthorized access to, or release of, data; and effects of unfavorable legal proceedings, government investigations, and complex and changing laws and regulations. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business, reputation, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple's five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or email Apple's Media Helpline at media.help@apple.com .

© 2023 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Apple Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In millions, except number of shares, which are reflected in thousands, and per-share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,
2023

September 24,
2022

September 30,
2023

September 24,
2022

Net sales:

Products

$

67,184

$

70,958

$

298,085

$

316,199

Services

22,314

19,188

85,200

78,129

Total net sales (1)

89,498

90,146

383,285

394,328

Cost of sales:

Products

42,586

46,387

189,282

201,471

Services

6,485

5,664

24,855

22,075

Total cost of sales

49,071

52,051

214,137

223,546

Gross margin

40,427

38,095

169,148

170,782

Operating expenses:

Research and development

7,307

6,761

29,915

26,251

Selling, general and administrative

6,151

6,440

24,932

25,094

Total operating expenses

13,458

13,201

54,847

51,345

Operating income

26,969

24,894

114,301

119,437

Other income/(expense), net

29

(237

)

(565

)

(334

)

Income before provision for income taxes

26,998

24,657

113,736

119,103

Provision for income taxes

4,042

3,936

16,741

19,300

Net income

$

22,956

$

20,721

$

96,995

$

99,803

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

1.47

$

1.29

$

6.16

$

6.15

Diluted

$

1.46

$

1.29

$

6.13

$

6.11

Shares used in computing earnings per share:

Basic

15,599,434

16,030,382

15,744,231

16,215,963

Diluted

15,672,400

16,118,465

15,812,547

16,325,819

(1) Net sales by reportable segment:

Americas

$

40,115

$

39,808

$

162,560

$

169,658

Europe

22,463

22,795

94,294

95,118

Greater China

15,084

15,470

72,559

74,200

Japan

5,505

5,700

24,257

25,977

Rest of Asia Pacific

6,331

6,373

29,615

29,375

Total net sales

$

89,498

$

90,146

$

383,285

$

394,328

(1) Net sales by category:

iPhone

$

43,805

$

42,626

$

200,583

$

205,489

Mac

7,614

11,508

29,357

40,177

iPad

6,443

7,174

28,300

29,292

Wearables, Home and Accessories

9,322

9,650

39,845

41,241

Services

22,314

19,188

85,200

78,129

Total net sales

$

89,498

$

90,146

$

383,285

$

394,328

Apple Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In millions, except number of shares, which are reflected in thousands, and par value)

September 30,
2023

September 24,
2022

ASSETS:

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

29,965

$

23,646

Marketable securities

31,590

24,658

Accounts receivable, net

29,508

28,184

Vendor non-trade receivables

31,477

32,748

Inventories

6,331

4,946

Other current assets

14,695

21,223

Total current assets

143,566

135,405

Non-current assets:

Marketable securities

100,544

120,805

Property, plant and equipment, net

43,715

42,117

Other non-current assets

64,758

54,428

Total non-current assets

209,017

217,350

Total assets

$

352,583

$

352,755

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

62,611

$

64,115

Other current liabilities

58,829

60,845

Deferred revenue

8,061

7,912

Commercial paper

5,985

9,982

Term debt

9,822

11,128

Total current liabilities

145,308

153,982

Non-current liabilities:

Term debt

95,281

98,959

Other non-current liabilities

49,848

49,142

Total non-current liabilities

145,129

148,101

Total liabilities

290,437

302,083

Commitments and contingencies

Shareholders' equity:

Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.00001 par value: 50,400,000 shares authorized; 15,550,061 and 15,943,425 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

73,812

64,849

Accumulated deficit

(214

)

(3,068

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(11,452

)

(11,109

)

Total shareholders' equity

62,146

50,672

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

352,583

$

352,755

Apple Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In millions)

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,
2023

September 24,
2022

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning balances

$

24,977

$

35,929

Operating activities:

Net income

96,995

99,803

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

11,519

11,104

Share-based compensation expense

10,833

9,038

Other

(2,227

)

1,006

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable, net

(1,688

)

(1,823

)

Vendor non-trade receivables

1,271

(7,520

)

Inventories

(1,618

)

1,484

Other current and non-current assets

(5,684

)

(6,499

)

Accounts payable

(1,889

)

9,448

Other current and non-current liabilities

3,031

6,110

Cash generated by operating activities

110,543

122,151

Investing activities:

Purchases of marketable securities

(29,513

)

(76,923

)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

39,686

29,917

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

5,828

37,446

Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(10,959

)

(10,708

)

Other

(1,337

)

(2,086

)

Cash generated by/(used in) investing activities

3,705

(22,354

)

Financing activities:

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

(5,431

)

(6,223

)

Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents

(15,025

)

(14,841

)

Repurchases of common stock

(77,550

)

(89,402

)

Proceeds from issuance of term debt, net

5,228

5,465

Repayments of term debt

(11,151

)

(9,543

)

Proceeds from/(Repayments of) commercial paper, net

(3,978

)

3,955

Other

(581

)

(160

)

Cash used in financing activities

(108,488

)

(110,749

)

Increase/(Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

5,760

(10,952

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending balances

$

30,737

$

24,977

Supplemental cash flow disclosure:

Cash paid for income taxes, net

$

18,679

$

19,573

Cash paid for interest

$

3,803

$

2,865

Press Contact:
Josh Rosenstock
Apple
jrosenstock@apple.com
(408) 862-1142

Investor Relations Contact:
Investor Relations
Apple
investor_relations@apple.com
(408) 974-3123

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

AppleAAPLMobile Investing
AAPL
The Conversation (0)
asia pacific wearable medical device

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Acquires Perpetual License for Digital Sleep Tech IP

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ, OTCQB: WTEQF) increases its investment into sleep solution capabilities, as one of its four behavioural levers of health coaching.
  • Wellteq has signed a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and education content from one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology companies.
  • Wellteq intends to promptly integrate newly licensed sleep assets into the existing corporate health solution and accelerate development of clinical sleep solutions.
  • Initial transaction terms have been adjusted downward from AU$600,000 to CA$70,000 to reflect the unrestricted perpetual license versus an acquisition.
  • This license accelerates Wellteq's sleep assessment and coaching capabilities by an estimated 12 months.
  • Sleep market revenues are accelerating and projected to reach US$137.16 billion by 2026 which would exceed the current market for corporate wellness by 100%.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCBB:WTEQF) , (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce, that further to the Company's News Release of June 8 th 2021, Wellteq has completed the execution of a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and educational content from with one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology providers. Under the perpetual license, Wellteq has unrestricted usage rights in relation to the assets of the license.

Wellteq focuses on coaching its subscribers within the four levers of behavioural health activity, nutrition, mindset, and sleep. The Company recognises the existing importance of sleep within established occupational Health and Safety divisions of industries where fatigue-related accidents can cause serious injury, fatality, and significant direct and liability costs. Industries such as aviation, logistics, mining, construction, and oil and gas have had dedicated divisions to combat this risk for decades. Wearables such as Apple Watch (NASDAQ: AAPL), Fitbit (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) and data driven health providers such as Wellteq are rapidly advancing solution capabilities for these traditional enterprise customers and for a new generation of customers in the insurance and healthcare sectors.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:NERD

Nerds On Site Featured in CSE Issuer Stories

Nerds On Site (CSE:NERD) Director Eugene Konaryev was featured in an interview with CSE Issuer Stories where he talked about the company and its expansion into the US. Nerds On Site is a mobile IT solutions company that services the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) marketplace. The company has a large team of technology specialists that diagnose problems and offer ongoing managed solutions on-site or over the phone. The company services a large number of Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) locations across Canada and has been named an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) mobility partner.

“What the company does is mobile IT services to small and medium-sized business,” said Konaryev. “We still have a small portion of residential customers, but what we really do is enable SMEs to enjoy high-quality IT service and support without the need for high-priced contracts.”

Keep reading...Show less
Cobalt Investing

Cruz Cobalt Corp. Significantly Increases Landholdings in the Ontario Cobalt Camp

Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:CUZ) is pleased to announce that the company has strategically increased its landholdings around the town of Cobalt, Ontario. 305 new claim units (cells) were added. Cruz is one of the largest landholders in the expanding Cobalt District of Ontario.

On February 14, 2018 Cruz increased its acreage in the Cobalt District of Ontario. That acreage is contiguous to Cruz’s “Lorraine Cobalt Prospect” which now consists of 10,556 contiguous acres bordering First Cobalt Corp. (FCC-TSX.v) in the direct vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario.

Keep reading...Show less

Apple unveils M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max, the most advanced chips for a personal computer

The industry's first 3-nanometer chips for a personal computer debut a next-generation GPU architecture and deliver dramatic performance improvements, a faster CPU and Neural Engine, and support for more unified memory

Apple® today announced M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max, three chips featuring groundbreaking technologies that deliver dramatically increased performance and unleash new capabilities for Mac®. These are the first personal computer chips built using the industry-leading 3-nanometer process technology, allowing more transistors to be packed into a smaller space and improving speed and efficiency. Together, M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max show how far Apple silicon for the Mac has come since the debut of the M1 family of chips.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple unveils the new MacBook Pro featuring the M3 family of chips, making the world's best pro laptop even better

14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 now starts at $1,599

14- and 16-inch models with M3 Pro and M3 Max are available in a gorgeous new space black finish

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple supercharges 24-inch iMac with new M3 chip

The world's best all-in-one gets even better, featuring the M3 chip and up to 2x faster performance in its strikingly thin design with expansive 4.5K Retina display

Apple® today unveiled the new 24-inch iMac ® featuring the amazing M3 chip, making the world's best all-in-one even more powerful and more capable. Thanks to the efficiency of Apple silicon, the new iMac delivers a huge leap in performance in its remarkably thin design and spectrum of seven vibrant colors that users love. iMac with M3 is up to 2x faster than the prior generation with M1. 1 And for those upgrading from an Intel-based iMac, the new iMac is up to 2.5x faster than the most popular 27-inch models, 2 and 4x faster than the most powerful 21.5-inch model. 3 It also features an expansive 4.5K Retina® display with 11.3 million pixels and over a billion colors, faster wireless connectivity, and a seamless experience with iPhone®. Combined with its best-in-class camera, speakers, and mics, along with macOS® Sonoma, iMac with M3 is better than ever — perfect for everyone, from families to small businesses, aspiring creatives, students, and gamers. Customers can order the new iMac starting today, with availability beginning Tuesday, November 7.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple supercharges 24-inch iMac with new M3 chip

The world's best all-in-one gets even better, featuring the M3 chip and up to 2x faster performance in its strikingly thin design with expansive 4.5K Retina display

Apple® today unveiled the new 24-inch iMac ® featuring the amazing M3 chip, making the world's best all-in-one even more powerful and more capable. Thanks to the efficiency of Apple silicon, the new iMac delivers a huge leap in performance in its remarkably thin design and spectrum of seven vibrant colors that users love. iMac with M3 is up to 2x faster than the prior generation with M1. 1 And for those upgrading from an Intel-based iMac, the new iMac is up to 2.5x faster than the most popular 27-inch models, 2 and 4x faster than the most powerful 21.5-inch model. 3 It also features an expansive 4.5K Retina® display with 11.3 million pixels and over a billion colors, faster wireless connectivity, and a seamless experience with iPhone®. Combined with its best-in-class camera, speakers, and mics, along with macOS® Sonoma, iMac with M3 is better than ever — perfect for everyone, from families to small businesses, aspiring creatives, students, and gamers. Customers can order the new iMac starting today, with availability beginning Tuesday, November 7.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Qualcomm and stockchart

Qualcomm Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that it will publish the Company's financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, after the close of the market on the Company's Investor Relations website, at https://investor.qualcomm.com/financial-information . The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov .

Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 results which will be broadcast live on November 1, 2023, beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events . An audio replay will be available at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13741657.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2023

Qualcomm

3BL has named Qualcomm Incorporated to its annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking, recognizing outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Element 79 Gold Corp Announces Proposed Share Consolidation

Nuvation Bio Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Canada Silver Announces Additional Information on Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Second Tranche Closing of Private Placement

Related News

Molybdenum Investing

How to Invest in Molybdenum (Updated 2023)

rare earth investing

Appia Eyes Resource Calculation After ‘Exciting’ Drill Results at Rare Earths Project in Brazil

Precious Metals Investing

Element 79 Gold Corp Announces Proposed Share Consolidation

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Announces Additional Information on Private Placement

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Second Tranche Closing of Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES COPPER-GOLD TARGET AREAS AT THE COPPERVIEW PROPERTY, SOUTH-CENTRAL BC

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Intersects Significant Uranium Mineralization in Inaugural Drill Program at the Russell Lake Project in Northern Saskatchewan and Announces Plans for a Follow-Up Winter Drill Program

×