Antibe Provides April 2023 Corporate Update

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQX: ATBPF), a clinical-stage company leveraging its hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies to target inflammation, is pleased to provide a corporate update.

CRO Selected for PK/PD Study for Otenaproxesul's New Formulation

Further to Antibe's update of February 15, 2023, the Company has now selected a clinical research organization ("CRO") to carry out the pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic ("PK/PD") study for otenaproxesul's new formulation. The purpose of the PK/PD study is to confirm the optimal dosing regimens for the Phase II bunionectomy trial, slated to initiate in calendar Q4 2023 as previously announced.

DILIsym Modeling for Otenaproxesul Expands to Chronic Pain Treatment Regimens

With the positive results attained in modeling otenaproxesul's liver safety in acute pain treatment regimens, the Company has now embarked on a DILIsym program to explore potential chronic treatment regimens. While this initiative is preliminary, the learning already achieved with DILIsym in combination with the positive animal results for otenaproxesul's new formulation provide the basis for this investigation. DILIsym is a sophisticated software model widely used to predict liver safety.

Strategic Positioning Assessment for Otenaproxesul Completed

Antibe has concluded a comprehensive strategic positioning assessment of otenaproxesul for acute pain in the U.S. market. The assessment identified a compelling commercial strategy and validated the drug's best-in-class positioning in a market with few novel therapies in development. In addition, new opportunities for competitive differentiation were identified and are being pursued. The assessment was conducted by a leading life science-focused marketing and commercialization agency.

Continued Progress in Emerging Discovery Program

As noted in its February update, the Company has selected lead and back-up candidates for its inflammatory bowel disease ("IBD") program. These candidates are being evaluated in animal efficacy models with a patent application filing expected in the current quarter. Separately, Antibe is investigating a family of anti-inflammatory compounds that recently demonstrated promising results in an initial animal model; the Company expects to be in a position to make a more comprehensive announcement in the upcoming quarter.

Nuance Pharma Dispute Proceeds to Arbitration

Further to the disclosure provided in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form ("AIF"), the dispute with Nuance Pharma has not yet been settled. 1 Accordingly, the parties will be commencing arbitration proceedings in early May under the rules of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre. The Company continues to consider Nuance's claims to be without merit and will provide updates concerning significant developments as they occur.

About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Antibe is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies to target inflammation arising from a wide range of medical conditions. The Company's current pipeline includes assets that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal ("GI") ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs ("NSAIDs"). Antibe's lead drug, otenaproxesul, is in clinical development as a safer alternative to opioids and today's NSAIDs for acute pain. Antibe's second pipeline drug, ATB-352, is being developed for a specialized pain indication. The Company's next target is inflammatory bowel disease ("IBD"), a condition long in need of safer, more effective therapies. Learn more at antibethera.com .

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to, the anticipated scope, timing, duration and completion of certain of the Company's clinical trial programs and studies and the anticipated timing for seeking market approval for certain of the Company's drugs and therapies for certain additional indications. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose" and similar wording. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this news release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's inability to timely execute on its business strategy and timely and successfully complete its clinical trials and studies, the Company's inability to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals related to its activities, risks associated with drug development generally and those risk factors set forth in the Company's public filings made in Canada and available on sedar.com. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

1 See page 38 of Antibe's fiscal 2022 AIF on SEDAR or at antibethera.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/ATE-2022-Annual-Information-Form.pdf .

Antibe Therapeutics Inc.
Christina Cameron
VP Investor Relations
+1 416-577-1443
christina@antibethera.com

Defence Therapeutics Class A

Defence to Complete a Final Pre-Clinical Study Prior to IND Filings for the AccuTOX Phase I Cancer Trial at the City of Hope National Medical Center and Beckman Research Institute

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTC Pink: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of immune-oncology vaccines and drug delivery technologies is pleased to announce that it is currently conducting a final pre-clinical study aimed at validating the efficacy of AccuTOXTM combined to immune-checkpoint inhibitors akin to the clinical design to be used on patients to be enrolled in the Phase I cancer clinical trial planned at the City of Hope National Medical Center and Beckman Research Institute.

Defence has completed all required pre-clinical and GLP studies on its lead compound AccuTOXTM as an injectable for solid tumors. The Defence team has shown that tumors are effectively controlled following intratumoral administration of AccuTOXTM three times per week in combination with anti-PD-1, anti-CTLA4 or anti-CD47. Dr. Yan Xing, who will conduct Defence's Phase I cancer clinical trial at City of Hope National Medical Center and Beckman Research Institute, is a physician, oncologist that has a Ph.D. in biostatistics from the University of Texas, a fellowship in medical oncology from the Houston Methodist Hospital as well as a fellowship in Phase I clinical trials from the MD Andersen Cancer Center. Dr. Yan Xing strives to improve cancer treatment and outcomes through rigorous data analyses to better determine which practices work best. Under Dr. Xing recommendations, Defence will perform a preclinical study whereas the treatment will be twice a week over a three-week period.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPHM), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 and provided a business update.

2022 and Recent Highlights

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and 2022 Financial Results

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and 2022 Financial Results

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery technology platform, today announced its audited financial results (prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards or "IFRS") and operational highlights for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 . All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

"The fourth quarter of 2022 was a period of accelerated progress for Eupraxia," said Dr. James Helliwell , CEO of Eupraxia. "We advanced our innovative drug delivery technology platform during the reporting period with the commencement of a Phase 1b /2a trial of EP-104GI in eosinophilic esophagitis. This open-label study is on track to generate interim data readouts in the second quarter of 2023, with complete top-line data anticipated in the second half of 2023. We also continued to make strong progress with our Phase 2 trial of EP-104AR in osteoarthritis, with top-line data readout expected in the second quarter of this year. In parallel with our ongoing pipeline progress, we recently announced the appointment of Paul Brennan as Chief Business Officer as we look to fully resource and fund each of our high-potential clinical programs."

