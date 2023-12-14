Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Kerry Stevenson: Gold, Uranium, Lithium — What I'm Doing with My Money

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

TNC Green-Lights Cloncurry Copper Project Mining Restart Plan (Great Australia Mine and Wallace North)

NorthStar Gaming Holdings: Spearheading the Intersection of iGaming and Media

Rio Tinto Funding to be Drawn Down by Charger Metals

Galan’s Hombre Muerto West on Track for Lithium Production in 2025

Winsome Resources Limited (ASX: WR1) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

North Shore Uranium

NSU:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Uranium Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

AMGEN TO SPONSOR THE IRISH OPEN

Sponsorship of the Golf Event Continues Following Horizon Acquisition

Golfers Shane Lowry , Pádraig Harrington, Séamus Power and Brendan Lawlor Will Become Amgen Golf Ambassadors

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced it will serve as the title sponsor of the Irish Open starting in 2024, following the acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics plc in October 2023 . Horizon Therapeutics, a leading Irish company, began sponsoring the tournament in 2022 as part of a multi-year commitment to the Irish community.

The 2024 Amgen Irish Open, part of the DP World Tour, will take place at the Royal County Down Golf Club in Northern Ireland from Sept. 11-15, 2024 . Amgen will also become a partner to the KPMG Women's Irish Open.

Irish professional golfers Shane Lowry , Pádraig Harrington, Séamus Power and Brendan Lawlor served as golf ambassadors on behalf of Horizon Therapeutics, and they will now become Amgen golf ambassadors, wearing the Amgen logo while in competition.

"Sponsorship of the Amgen Irish Open marks an important milestone in Amgen's 25-year history in Ireland , and today's announcement further demonstrates our commitment to the communities where our people live and work," said Robert A. Bradway , chairman and chief executive officer at Amgen. "We are especially pleased to sponsor the Amgen Irish Open, recognizing that the tournament contributes significantly to the Irish economy, and is a source of national pride."

Amgen established a commercial presence in Ireland in 1998, and in 2011 it acquired a manufacturing facility in Dun Laoghaire, which it has since developed and upgraded with $1 billion in additional investment. Today Amgen employs approximately 1,250 people in Ireland . Irish patient organizations supported by Amgen include the Irish Osteoporosis Society, Multiple Myeloma Ireland and CROÍ, a charity to prevent heart disease and stroke. Award-winning biology education programs sponsored by the Amgen Foundation have reached 500 science teachers and nearly 60,000 students across Ireland .

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index. In 2023, Amgen was named one of "America's Greatest Workplaces" by Newsweek, one of "America's Climate Leaders" by USA Today and one of the "World's Best Companies" by TIME.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Threads .

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Jessica Akopyan , 805-440-5721 (media)
Justin Claeys , 805-313-9775 (investors)

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-to-sponsor-the-irish-open-302014797.html

SOURCE Amgen

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AmgenAMGNBiotech Investing
AMGN
The Conversation (0)
bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

Keep reading...Show less

FDA Grants Priority Review to Amgen's Tarlatamab Application for Advanced Small Cell Lung Cancer

Currently There are no Approved Therapeutic Options for Third-Line Treatment of Advanced SCLC 1

If Approved, Tarlatamab Would be the First BiTE ® Therapy for a Major Solid Tumor

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
row of test tubes and pipette with chemical droplet chemical coming from it

Top 5 NASDAQ Biotech Stocks of 2023

The NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (INDEXNASDAQ:NBI) has slowly tracked downward over the course of 2023 in response to the high levels of volatility seen across global markets.

Starting out the year at 4,174.3, the index was at 3,998.54 as of December 6, 2023. But while the current economic environment means the biotech sector may have a complex road ahead, robust growth could be in store in the future.

According to a recent report from Grand View Research, the global biotech market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.96 percent from now to 2030, reaching a valuation of US$3.88 trillion.

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN ANNOUNCES 2024 FIRST QUARTER DIVIDEND INCREASE TO $2.25 PER SHARE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $2.25 per share dividend for the first quarter of 2024. This is the 12th consecutive year that Amgen has increased its dividend and comes as the Company continues to invest in innovation and deleverage its balance sheet. The dividend will be paid on March 7, 2024 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 16, 2024 .

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
two people drinking different coloured beverages out of water bottles

Consumer Trends Shaping Functional Beverage Market and Presenting Investment Opportunities

Sustainability has been a major selling point for consumer brands in recent years, but most recently, sophisticated customers are paying more attention to how the products impact their health, as well as the environment.

This shift in behaviour has created significant growth across multiple markets and had a considerable impact on the functional beverage sector.

This shift has also unlocked a number of significant investment opportunities in the functional beverage market, but identifying them requires a deeper understanding of the market's core drivers.

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN HIGHLIGHTS HEMATOLOGY PORTFOLIO AT ASH 2023

Multiple Investigator Sponsored Studies Support the Potential of BLINCYTO ® (blinatumomab) Across Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Treatment Paradigm

New Data Reinforce KYPROLIS ® (carfilzomib) as an Important Treatment Option for Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
double helix molecule with ETFs stock chart

5 Small Biotech ETFs to Watch

Thanks to exchange-traded funds (ETFs), investors don’t have to be tied to one specific stock. Biotech ETFs allow market participants to gain leverage in multiple biotech companies via one investment vehicle.

The life science sector can certainly be risky, and ETFs are a good way to enter more safely than by investing in standalone stocks. A key advantage is that even if one company in the ETF takes a hit, the impact will be less direct.

Below the Investing News Network takes a look at five small biotech ETFs for investors to consider. They were selected using ETFdb.com, and their total assets under management (AUM) were under US$100 million as of November 6, 2023. All other figures were also current as of that date.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 Budget

Project Nemaha - Maiden Prospective Hydrogen + Helium Resource Assessment

Sale of Platform in East Johor Strait

Never Never Hits 952,900oz @ 5.74g/t Dalgaranga Moves to 1.7Moz @ 2.49g/t

Related News

Energy Investing

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 Budget

Oil and Gas Investing

Project Nemaha - Maiden Prospective Hydrogen + Helium Resource Assessment

Life Science Investing

Sale of Platform in East Johor Strait

Resource Investing

Never Never Hits 952,900oz @ 5.74g/t Dalgaranga Moves to 1.7Moz @ 2.49g/t

Nickel Investing

Blackstone’s Wabowden Deal Sparks Global JV Partner Interest

Resource Investing

Basin Prepares for Phase 2 Drilling at Geikie Uranium Project

Lithium Investing

Brines Intersected in First Hole at Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA

×