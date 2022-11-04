Life Science NewsInvesting News

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 3:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 . David M. Reese M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development and Peter H. Griffith executive vice president and chief financial officer at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index. In 2022, Amgen was named one of the "World's Best Employers" by Forbes and one of "America's 100 Most Sustainable Companies" by Barron's.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube .

AMGEN REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Key results include:

  • Total revenues decreased 1% to $6.7 billion in comparison to the third quarter of 2021, resulting from a 1% decline in global product sales, which reflected 8% volume growth offset primarily by 5% lower net selling price and 2% negative impact from foreign exchange. Excluding the 2% negative impact of foreign exchange on product sales, total revenues increased 2%.
    • Volumes grew double-digits for a number of products including LUMAKRAS ® /LUMYKRAS™ (sotorasib), Repatha ® (evolocumab), EVENITY ® (romosozumab-aqqg), Parsabiv ® (etelcalcetide), and Vectibix ® (panitumumab).
  • GAAP earnings per share (EPS) increased from $3.31 to $3.98 driven by a decrease in operating expenses due to a $0.4 billion licensing-related upfront payment to Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (KKC) in Q3 2021 and lower weighted-average shares outstanding in Q3 2022.
    • GAAP operating income increased from $2.4 billion to $2.7 billion , and GAAP operating margin increased 5.0 percentage points to 42.6%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS increased from $4.08 to $4.70 driven by a decrease in operating expenses due to a $0.4 billion licensing-related upfront payment to KKC in Q3 2021 and lower weighted-average shares outstanding in Q3 2022.
    • Non-GAAP operating income increased from $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion , and non-GAAP operating margin increased 4.2 percentage points to 52.5%.
  • The Company generated $2.8 billion of free cash flow for the third quarter versus $2.2 billion in the third quarter of 2021.
  • 2022 total revenues guidance revised to $26.0 - $26.3 billion ; EPS guidance revised to $11.46 - $12.17 on a GAAP basis, and $17.25 - $17.85 on a non-GAAP basis.

"Our medicines generated 8% volume growth in the quarter globally, with 11 products achieving record quarterly sales," said Robert A. Bradway , chairman and chief executive officer. "This growth reflects the strong underlying demand for our medicines and the value they bring to patients."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
