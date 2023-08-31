Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Viemed Healthcare to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the " Company " or " Viemed ") (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced today that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Baird Global Healthcare Conference - 2023

Casey Hoyt, CEO, will participate in a panel presentation to discuss home medical equipment & supplies market trends and outlook. Management will also host a formal 30 minute introductory investor presentation and host 1x1 meetings on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, in New York, NY.

Lake Street Capital Markets 7th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

Management will host 1x1 meetings on Thursday, September 14, 2023, in New York, NY.

ABOUT Viemed Healthcare, INC.

Viemed is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed's service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting-edge technology. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

For further information, please contact:

Glen Akselrod
Bristol Capital
905-326-1888
glen@bristolir.com

Todd Zehnder
Chief Operating Officer
Viemed Healthcare, Inc.
337-504-3802
investorinfo@viemed.com


×