VIDEO - CEO Clips - Asante Gold Corporation: A Beacon of Gold Mining Innovation in Ghana

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Don Hansen: Gold Stock Bull Phase Coming, 4 Picks for Current Cycle

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Trending Press Releases

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Thick New Copper Zones Discovered in Drilling at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

Marvel Discovery Acquires Strategic Ground In Elliot Lake, ON

Manuka Resources: Near-term Production from Gold and Silver Cobar Basin Projects

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Canadian Critical Minerals

CCMI:CC

Manuka Resources Limited

MKR:AU

Condor Energy

CND:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
VIDEO - CEO Clips - Asante Gold Corporation: A Beacon of Gold Mining Innovation in Ghana

VIDEO - CEO Clips - Asante Gold Corporation: A Beacon of Gold Mining Innovation in Ghana

Asante Gold Corporation (CSE: ASE) (GSE: ASG In the vibrant gold mining landscape of Ghana, Asante Gold emerges as a leader, championing the fusion of traditional gold mining with innovative practices. Operating the prestigious Bibiani and Chirano Gold Mines, Asante has demonstrated its prowess by pouring approximately 220,000 ounces of gold in 2023, nearing its projected targets. With a significant portion of the company owned by Ghanaians, Asante is deeply intertwined with the national ethos, promoting sustainable mining practices that benefit both the economy and the environment. As it continues to explore and develop new projects within Ghana's Golden Triangle, Asante Gold Corporation is poised for future growth, underpinned by a commitment to excellence and community engagement.

Asante Gold Corporation (CSE: ASE) (GSE: ASG)

https://asantegold.com/

About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips™, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

Discover Investment Opportunities!

www.b-tv.com/theagency

About CEO Clips:
CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210723

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Asante Gold CorporationASE:CNXCSE:ASE
ASE:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Asante Announces Technical Reports Delineating Annual Gold Production Near 450 Koz by 2025, Significant Resource Growth

Asante Announces Technical Reports Delineating Annual Gold Production Near 450 Koz by 2025, Significant Resource Growth

Asante Gold Corporation (CSE:ASE | GSE:ASG | FRANKFURT:1A9 | U.S.OTC:ASGOF) ("Asante" or the "Company") announces the filing of updated technical reports for the Chirano and Bibiani mines in Ghana, delineating new Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates and life of mine plans based on proven and probable reserves. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated. References to years in this news release relate to the 12-month period commencing February of the applicable calendar year, consistent with the Company's January 31 fiscal year-end. For example, "2025" refers to the 12-month period of February 2025 January 2026.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Asante Files Financial and Operating Results for the Year Ended January 31, 2024

Asante Files Financial and Operating Results for the Year Ended January 31, 2024

Asante Gold Corporation (CSE:ASE | GSE:ASG | FRANKFURT:1A9 | U.S.OTC:ASGOF) ("Asante" or the "Company") announces the filing of its audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three months and fiscal year ended January 31, 2024. All dollar figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

A summary of the financial and operating results for fiscal 2024 are presented in this news release, together with an outlook for the Bibiani and Chirano mines. For a detailed discussion of results for the full fiscal year and the fourth quarter, please refer to the Management's Discussion and Analysis dated April 30, 2024, filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and Asante's website at www.asantegold.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Asante Announces Correction to Press Release

Asante Announces Correction to Press Release

Asante Gold Corporation ("Asante" or the "Company" CSE:ASE | GSE:ASG | FRANKFURT:1A9 | U.S.OTC:ASGOF) announces a correction to the voting numbers and percentages included in its press release announcing the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") held yesterday, April 23, 2024. The press release provided voting results from proxies received and did not include ballot results at the Meeting. The Company confirms that all matters presented for approval by management were duly authorized and approved. Corrected detailed voting results of the Meeting are as follows:

Detailed Voting Results:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Asante Gold Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Asante Gold Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Asante Gold Corporation ("Asante" or the "Company" CSE:ASE | GSE:ASG | FRANKFURT:1A9 | U.S.OTC:ASGOF) announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") held yesterday, April 23, 2024. A total of 288,306,101 common shares (~65% of the outstanding shares) were represented at the Meeting with all matters presented for approval by management being duly authorized and approved, as follows:

  • Fixing the number of Directors at nine (9);
  • Election of the directors as proposed in the Company's management information circular dated March 18, 2024 (the "Circular"); and
  • Appointment of Auditors.

Detailed Voting Results:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Investing

Asante Gold Now Soliciting Bids for JV or Buyout of Kubi Gold Project, Ghana

Asante Gold Corporation (CSE:ASE Frankfurt:1A9) (“Asante” or the “Company”) announces that in addition to our previous disclosure re sourcing a 50:50 joint venture partner for the exploration and development of our Kubi Gold project in Ghana, that the Company will now consider cash bids for a 100% buy-out.

Asante is continuously evaluating its portfolio of gold mineral assets and options in order to build value for our shareholders and stakeholders. Financing Kubi through either debt or equity have proven challenging through this long bear gold market, and hence with the recent increase in gold related M&A activity, we conclude that the JV or buy-out route will maximize our returns. Once funded, Asante will commence aggressive exploration of Betenase located just to the south of Obuasi and our other high potential gold exploration concessions, including Keyhole, on the Asankrangwa gold belt in Ghana. Finders fees may be payable on a success basis, and any transfer of mineral title interests in Ghana will require Ministerial approval.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Hempalta: Innovating the Industrial Hemp Industry

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation Quarterly Giving Series: Q1 2024

NextSource Materials Bolsters Top Management Team for Next Phase of Growth

Related News

Agriculture Investing

Hempalta: Innovating the Industrial Hemp Industry

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Bolsters Top Management Team for Next Phase of Growth

Lithium Investing

Portofino Executes Agreement to Option Its Gold Creek Property

Gold Investing

Delta Further Expands Its Land Position in Thunder Bay, Ontario

Energy Investing

Azincourt Energy Completes East Preston Winter Drill Program, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewam

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner Azincourt Completes Winter Drill Program at East Preston Uranium Project

Base Metals Investing

Noble Minerals Plans to Drill in proximity to the Location of a 140 kg, Mineralized Boulder Found near Hearst, Ontario

×