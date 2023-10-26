TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

When is the Starlink IPO and Can You Invest? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Volt Carbon Technologies and E-Power Resources Enter in Preliminary Graphite Mineral Processing Agreement

TECPETROL ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL TAKE-OVER BID TO ACQUIRE CONTROL OF ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION AND MANDATORY EXTENSION OF OFFER TO OCTOBER 31, 2023

Pre-Feasibility Study Anticipates 10X Increase in Capacity for Nano One LFP Site in Québec

Klimat X Announces Receipt of Second Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

Australian Vanadium Seeks $500M to Build Mine, Processing Plant

RecycLiCo Battery Materials and Zenith Chemical Announce a US$25 Million Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Joint Venture in Taiwan

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Alpha Lithium

ALLI:AQL

Klimat X

KLX:CC

Falcon Gold

FG:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Nickel Investor Report

2023 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FLUROTECH LTD. ("TEST.H")
[formerly FluroTech Ltd. ("TEST")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, October 30, 2023 , the securities of FluroTech Ltd., (the "Company") will resume trading.  Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated April 17, 2023 , a news release was issued on October 6, 2023 , announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction.  The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company.  Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, October 30, 2023 , the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of October 30, 2023 the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from TEST to TEST.H.  There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.  The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

________________________________________

Right Season Investments Corp. ("LITT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on October 20, 2023 , the Company has consolidated its capital on a seventy (70) old for one (1)  new basis.  The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening October 30, 2023 , the shares of Right Season Investments Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Financial Services - Investment Companies and Funds' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:                          Unlimited   shares with no par value of which

2,262,956   shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow                                     Nil   shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent:                        Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol:                       LITT                  ( UNCHANGED )

CUSIP Number:                       76658Q206 (NEW)

________________________________________

STALLION URANIUM CORP. ("STUD ")
[formerly STALLION DISCOVERIES CORP. ("STUD ")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on October 11, 2023 , the Company has changed its name as follows.  There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening October 30, 2023 , the common shares of  Stallion Uranium Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Stallion Discoveries Corp. will be delisted.  The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization:                                     Unlimited  shares with no par value of which

109,381,286  shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:                                               nil  common shares

Transfer Agent:                                   Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol:                                  STUD                   ( UNCHANGED )

CUSIP Number:                                  852919109            ( NEW )

________________________________________

Sucro Limited ("SUG")
B ULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Prospectus of Sucro Limited ("Sucro") dated October 19, 2023 (the "Prospectus") has been filed with and accepted by the Ontario , Alberta , British Columbia Manitoba, New Brunswick , Newfoundland and Labrador , Nova Scotia , Prince Edward Island and Saskatchewan Securities Commissions, effective October 23, 2023 , pursuant to the provisions of the Ontario , Alberta , British Columbia Manitoba, New Brunswick , Newfoundland and Labrador , Nova Scotia , Prince Edward Island and Saskatchewan Securities Acts.

The subordinate voting shares (the "SVS") of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below. Each Proportionate Voting Shares ("PVS") is convertible into one hundred (100) SVS. Only the SVS will be listed on the Exchange.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering Are C$15,004,000 , being 1,364,000 SVS at C$11 per SVS, plus up to an additional 15% if over-allotment option is exercised in full.

Listing Date:                  At the close of business ( 5:01 p.m. EDT ) on Friday, October 27, 2023 .

Commence Date:          The SVS will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening on Monday, October 30, 2023 , upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on Monday, October 30, 2023 . A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated October 19, 2023 available on SEDAR+ and to the Company's news releases dated October 23, 2023 .

Corporate Jurisdiction: Cayman Islands

Capitalization:

Authorized:       490,000,000 SVS and 1,000,000 PVS

with a par value of US$0.0001 per SVS and US$0.001 per PVS, of which

Issued and Outstanding: 6,528,421 SVS and 167,189 PVS (not listed)

Escrowed Securities:     1,153,244 SVS and 167,189 PVS of which

115,324 SVS and 16,718 PVS are released as at the date of this bulletin

Transfer Agent:             Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: SUG

CUSIP Number: G8544S107

The Company is classified as a "Sugar Manufacturing" company (NAICS: 311310).

Company Contact:                    Stefano D'Aniello, CFO

Company Address:                   2020 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Suite 1204 Coral Gables, Florida 33134 USA Company Phone Number:             (305) 901-1322

Company Email Address: sdaniello@sucro.us

Company Website: www.sucro.us

________________________________________

THE WELL TOLD COMPANY INC. ("WLCO.H")

Roadman InvestmentsLITT:CCTSXV:LITTLife Science Investing
LITT:CC
The Conversation (0)
Cleo Diagnostics

Cleo Enhances Board Capacity

Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) confirms current Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Director, Dr Andrew Stephens, role will move to full-time effective 1 October, 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Continues to Meet Significant Development Milestones; Lens Design Optimized for Upcoming First in Human Study

Ocumetics Continues to Meet Significant Development Milestones; Lens Design Optimized for Upcoming First in Human Study

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta September 18, 2023. Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO), a pioneer in in the field of ophthalmic innovation, proudly confirms a remarkable achievement in the optimization of its vision correction technology - the Ocumetics Accommodating Lens. Through rigorous research and development efforts over the past two years, Ocumetics has modified its lens design five times, ultimately arriving at its groundbreaking final lens configuration version 10.5. Lens version 10.5 has been tested in vitro and in an animal model, and will be used in Ocumetics' upcoming human clinical trials.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona's 'THT' Cancer Therapy to be Assessed for Efficacy and Ability to Act as a Catalyst to Generate Immune Responses in Research Study

Sona's 'THT' Cancer Therapy to be Assessed for Efficacy and Ability to Act as a Catalyst to Generate Immune Responses in Research Study

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA), (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce an innovative research initiative to be undertaken with The Giacomantonio Immuno-Oncology Research Group (the "Research Group"). This study aims to evaluate the efficacy of Sona's Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") technology in not only attenuating the development of colorectal, breast, and melanoma tumor models in mice but also in facilitating systemic immune responses.

The study posits that the combined utilization of Sona's gold nanorods via its Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy, alongside precise immune modulation, will result in elevated immune activation and anti-tumor responses within the mouse models of colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and melanoma.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona to Engage with Medical Experts and Payors to Inform Regulatory and Commercialization Strategies for Its 'THT' Cancer Therapy

Sona to Engage with Medical Experts and Payors to Inform Regulatory and Commercialization Strategies for Its 'THT' Cancer Therapy

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce it has partnered with EXCITE International ("EXCITE"), a global network of senior specialist physicians, payors, health systems, and end-users, to help guide the development of Sona's Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy. Through this partnership with EXCITE, Sona will gain access to EXCITE's global network to help it align pre-clinical and clinical trial design and regulatory strategy with the interests of specialist practitioner and potential payor groups.

The work to be completed by EXCITE, which is a not-for-profit entity made up of a global network of senior medical practitioners and payors, will include an Early Technology Review and multiple panel discussions to be facilitated among content area experts to gain feedback on Sona's proposed therapy and commercialization strategy. The EXCITE panel is expected to be made up of senior medical practitioners from top-tier hospitals and universities in the US and Canada.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited

July 2023 Sales Increase 15% On PCP Following A 49% Reduction Marketing Spend

Hydration solutions company The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited (ASX: HPC) (“Hydralyte North America” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on sales growth and cost reductions achieved in July 2023, highlighting another month of strong momentum in the Company’s stated strategy.

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Welcomes Dr. Doyle Stulting and Dr. Bart McRoberts to Board of Directors

Ocumetics Welcomes Dr. Doyle Stulting and Dr. Bart McRoberts to Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - September 1, 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) a pioneer in advanced eye care solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Doyle Stulting and Dr. Bart McRoberts to its Board of Directors. With their unparalleled expertise in ophthalmology and vision research, Drs. Stulting and McRoberts bring a wealth of knowledge that will help drive Ocumetics' innovation and commitment to improving eye care globally.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Results of Successful Non-renounceable Entitlement Offer

Shares for Debt Issuance and Correction

Appia Completes Lidar and Orthophoto Survey over PCH Ionic Clay Target IV Project Area, Goias, Brazil

AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 2nd, 2023

Related News

Resource Investing

Results of Successful Non-renounceable Entitlement Offer

Base Metals Investing

Shares for Debt Issuance and Correction

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Completes Lidar and Orthophoto Survey over PCH Ionic Clay Target IV Project Area, Goias, Brazil

Energy Investing

Imperial declares fourth quarter 2023 dividend

Energy Investing

Imperial announces third quarter 2023 financial and operating results

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Showing at Gowganda West

×