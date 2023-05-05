Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: SAFE Banking Act Hearing Scheduled for Next Week, Senator Says
The hearing process for the SAFE Banking Act will reportedly kick off next week; meanwhile, a slew of US-based cannabis operators shared their latest financial results.
A Senate hearing for the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act, a bipartisan cannabis banking reform policy, could come as early as next week, according to one key senator.
Meanwhile, the first earnings results for the latest reporting period have come in from US cannabis companies.
Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.
SAFE Banking Act back in the spotlight
Following the surprising reintroduction of SAFE in the Senate, it appears the hearing process will kick off next week.
Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown told reporters a hearing for SAFE could happen as soon as May 11, according to a report from Marijuana Moment.
“We’re gonna move quickly on it,” he told the press.
\u201cThis is major news. \n\nThe SAFE banking bill was *just* dropped last week, now the hearing to process it could take place as early as next week.\n\n\u2b07\ufe0f\u2b07\ufe0f\u2b07\ufe0f\u201d— Julie Tsirkin (@Julie Tsirkin) 1683220623
The bill would provide banking protections for the cannabis industry and would lead to a move away from cash-only businesses.
Financial experts have also speculated that this change in policy could bring a greater level of comfort and interest in investment in the US-based operator class.
First earnings results show US market status
A trio of US-based cannabis operators released their latest financial results this week as earnings season kicks off in the space. Here are the highlights from these reports:
- Green Thumb Industries (CSE:GTII,OTCQX:GTBIF) — Green Thumb Founder, Chairman and CEO Ben Kovler praised the firm’s year-over-year revenue increase to US$249 million despite what he called “continued price compression.” The firm reported net income of US$9 million for this year's Q1 period.
- Acreage Holdings (CSE:ACRG.A.U,OTCQX:ACRHF) — As part of its Q4 and full-year 2022 results, Acreage posted a 26 percent year-over-year revenue increase to US$237.1 million. “Over the course of 2022, we completed a number of important initiatives and laid a strong foundation for sustained growth, making way for a transformative shift through our arrangement with Canopy and Canopy USA,” Peter Caldini, CEO of Acreage, said.
- Curaleaf Holdings (CSE:CURA,OTCQX:CURLF) — This operator celebrated a revenue line of US$1.34 billion during its 2022 fiscal year thanks in part to a 14 percent year-over-year increase during Q4. Despite the revenue rise, the company reported a net loss for the year of US$370 million. “We are excited about, and well positioned for the future," Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf, said.
Cannabis company news
- Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)launched its slate of cannabis products in Germany through its wholly owned subsidiary Pure Sunfarms, in partnership with German firm IUVO Therapeutics. Village Farms CEO Michael A. DeGiglio said this is a meaningful step in the company’s international operations, which include interests in Australia and Israel.
- Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN)entered into a 500,000 euro loan agreement. The loan will be used for “the short-term financial commitments of Akanda and Akanda’s wholly-owned company in Portugal,” the company said.
- Village Farms Internationalannounced that its majority-owned subsidiary, Quebec-based distributor Rose LifeScience, will add HEXO's (NASDAQ:HEXO,TSX:HEXO) Quebec portfolio to its operations.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Cannabis for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
