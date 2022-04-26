The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)
Class Period: April 27, 2017 - February 25, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 2, 2022
The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Ericsson overstated the extent to which it had reformed its business practices to eliminate the use of bribes to secure business in foreign countries; (ii) Ericsson had paid bribes to the terrorist group the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria to gain access to certain transport routes in Iraq; (iii) accordingly, the Company's revenues derived from its operations in Iraq were, in at least substantial part, derived from unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)
This lawsuit is on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Rivian common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Rivian's initial public offering on November 10, 2021 and/or between November 10, 2021, and March 10, 2022.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2022
Documents issued in connection with the initial public offering contained representations that were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose, among other things, that the R1T electric pickup truck and R1S electric SUV were underpriced to such a degree that Rivian would have to raise prices shortly after the IPO and that these price increases would tarnish Rivian's reputation as a trustworthy and transparent company and would put a significant number of the existing backlog of 55,400 preorders, along with future preorders, in jeopardy of cancellation.
ABBVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Class Period: April 30, 2021 - August 31, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 6, 2022
The ABBV lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, ABBVie Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) safety concerns about Pfizer Inc.'s drug Xeljanz extended to ABBVie's drug Rinvoq and to other Janus kinase enzyme inhibitor drugs; (2) as a result, it was likely that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) therefore, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.
