Portage Biotech Inc is engaged in researching and developing pharmaceutical and biotech products through to clinical proof of concept with an initial focus on unmet clinical needs. It is immune-oncology company focused on overcoming immune resistance and currently managing 10 immuno-oncology assets at various development stages. Its pipeline products include IMM-60; IMM60 + Cell Therapy; (IMM60 / NY-ESO-1) + Keytruda and others.