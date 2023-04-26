Life Science NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Portage Biotech Announces Upcoming PORT-2 Poster Presentation at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTG), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing novel multi-targeted therapies for use as single agents and in combination, announced the acceptance of a poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place June 2-6, 2023 in Chicago, IL. The poster will include updated data from the Company's Phase 12 trial evaluating its lead invariant natural killer T cell (iNKT) engager program, PORT-2 (IMM60), alone and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced melanoma and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Poster Presentation Details:

Abstract Number: 2575
Session Date and Time: Saturday, June 3, 8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT
Title : IMPORT-201 (IMP-MEL): A Phase 1 First-in-Human Dose Finding/Randomized Phase 2 Study of a Novel iNKT Agonist IMM60 and Pembrolizumab for Advanced Melanoma and Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

About PORT-2
PORT-2 is a liposomal formulation of IMM60, an invariant natural killer T cell (iNKT) small molecule engager developed by the University of Oxford. iNKT cells are a distinct class of T lymphocytes which play an important role in anti-tumor immune responses by recognizing lipid antigens on the surface of the tumor. Our synthetic iNKT engagers are designed to optimally engage the T cell receptor on the iNKT and facilitate its binding to dendritic cells, resulting in the secretion of a large amount of pro-inflammatory cytokines. This leads to the activation and expansion of important immune system components and primes and boosts an adaptive immune attack against cancer. We see that monotherapy treatment with iNKT engagers shows a heightened immune response and better cancer control in animal models that are resistant to PD-1 antibody treatment. Additionally, combination therapy with PD-1 antibodies is synergistic with iNKT engagers and restores sensitivity to PD-1 blockade.

About Portage Biotech Inc.
Portage is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing multi-targeted therapies to extend survival and significantly improve the lives of patients with cancer. Lead programs in the Portage portfolio include first-in-class invariant natural killer T cell (iNKT) small molecule engagers and best-in-class adenosine antagonists. These programs are being advanced using innovative trial designs and translational data to identify the patient populations most likely to benefit from treatment. The Company's unique business model leverages a strong network of academic experts and large pharma partners to rapidly and efficiently advance multiple products. For more information, please visit www.portagebiotech.com, follow us on Twitter at @PortageBiotech or find us on LinkedIn at Portage Biotech Inc.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations
Chuck Padala
chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations
Raena Mina, Ph.D.
rmina@lifescicomms.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Portage BiotechPBT.U:CNXNASDAQ:PRTGBiotech Investing
PBT.U:CNX
The Conversation (0)

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Leadership Transition Plan

Giovanni Caforio, MD, Bristol Myers Squibb Chairman and CEO, to Retire as CEO, Effective November 1, 2023; Will Continue as Executive Chairman of the Board

Christopher Boerner, PhD, EVP, Chief Commercialization Officer, Appointed EVP, Chief Operating Officer, Effective Immediately; to Succeed Giovanni Caforio, MD, as CEO, Effective November 1, 2023

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval for CAMZYOS® for the Treatment of Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

If approved, CAMZYOS would be the first cardiac myosin inhibitor in Europe that specifically targets the source of obstructive HCM

Recommendation based on positive Phase 3 EXPLORER-HCM and VALOR-HCM trials demonstrating benefit in patients receiving CAMZYOS versus placebo

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Strengthens Cell Therapy Capabilities by Adding New U.S. Manufacturing Facility for Viral Vector Production

Libertyville, Illinois facility bolsters long-term viral vector supply with multi-product, in-house viral vector production capabilities

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced expansion of its global cell therapy manufacturing network to enable in-house viral vector production through a U.S.-based manufacturing facility and its operations in Libertyville, Illinois, following the company's execution of an agreement with Novartis. The facility and its operations have capabilities to produce viral vector for both of Bristol Myers Squibb's CAR T cell therapies. This development advances the company's long-term ambitions in cell therapy.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Announces Exceptional Clinical Trial Results for Anti-Aging Compound TFC-1326

Sirona Biochem Announces Exceptional Clinical Trial Results for Anti-Aging Compound TFC-1326

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona" ) is pleased to announce that the clinical trial results, for novel anti-aging compound TFC-1326, have exceeded even high expectations on key criteria.

The trial, which was completed by a leading contract research organization in Paris, France, was independently financed by Sirona to ensure that results can be shared with interested partners, without restrictions. Full results will be published in a scientific journal.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN ANNOUNCES WEBCAST OF 2023 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that it will report its first quarter financial results on Thursday, April 27, 2023 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The announcement will be followed by a conference call with the investment community at 1:30 p.m. PT . Participating in the call from Amgen will be Robert A. Bradway chairman and chief executive officer, and other members of Amgen's senior management team.

Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously broadcast over the internet and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie Announces Late-Breaking Results from Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Atogepant for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine Among Patients with Prior Treatment Failure at the 2023 AAN Annual Meeting

  • The Phase 3 ELEVATE study demonstrated atogepant is effective and well-tolerated for the preventive treatment of episodic migraine in people who previously failed two to four classes of conventional oral medications used for prevention
  • The trial met its primary and secondary endpoints with results showcasing a significant reduction in mean monthly migraine days for those with episodic migraine taking atogepant 60 mg once daily compared to placebo across a 12-week period
  • Data will be presented as part of an oral and poster presentation during the AAN Scientific Platform Session for Emerging Science

- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced positive data from its Phase 3 ELEVATE study, evaluating atogepant for the preventive treatment of episodic migraine in people who had previously failed two to four classes of oral preventive medications. The results of the study demonstrated adult patients in the atogepant 60 mg once daily (QD) arm experienced a decrease of 4.20 days in their mean monthly migraine days (MMDs) across the 12-week treatment period, which was statistically significantly greater than the 1.85 day reduction observed in the placebo arm (p

"We understand that people living with migraine endure a chronic neurological disease and we are dedicated to providing them the best chance to live a life with less frequent migraines," said Dawn Carlson , vice president, neuroscience development, AbbVie. "The data presented at AAN underscores the important role of atogepant, not only as a treatment option for people living with episodic migraine but also for those whose previous treatments failed to help reduce the impact of migraine on their lives."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

NanoXplore Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2023 Results Webcast on May 11, 2023

Pfizer Declares Second-Quarter 2023 Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Leadership Transition Plan

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Related News

Copper Investing

Teck Announces Dividend

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Completes Onsite Due Diligence on Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project, State of Goias, Brazil

Copper Investing

Teck Withdraws Separation Proposal

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals and Vizsla Silver Formalize Joint Technical Committee for Panuco District Exploration

Base Metals Investing

Green River Gold Begins Drilling on Its Quesnel Nickel Project and Outlines Its Gold and Nickel Exploration Programs for 2023

Battery Metals Investing

TINONE DEFINES BROAD LITHIUM AND TIN SOIL ANOMALIES AT ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

×