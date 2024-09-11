Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Gold Investing

Stefan Gleason: Gold, Silver Fireworks Ahead — Best Value for Money Right Now

"I'm very bullish about the future of retail demand," said Stefan Gleason of Money Metals Exchange.

Stefan Gleason: Gold, Silver Fireworks Ahead — Best Value for Money Right Now

Stefan Gleason, CEO of Money Metals Exchange, shared his thoughts on gold and silver, including what factors are driving the metals right now and how investors can get the best value when making physical purchases.

"Other than looking at gold bars, people would be well served by shifting more to silver in the current environment. And same thing there — silver bars, silver rounds, silver coins if they're bullion coins," he said.

When asked who is buying gold right now, Gleason said demand is coming from Asia and central banks.

"Really in the last year the major driver of the gold price has not been retail demand or even exchange-traded fund demand in the west — Europe, North America and so forth — it's been the east," he said.

Even so, Gleason noted that overall there's been an explosion in US demand since the COVID-19 pandemic, and looking forward to the future he sees physical gold buying picking up as more investors add it to their portfolios.

"I'm very bullish about the future of retail demand," he said, adding that the it would only take one major event to kick off a buying trend. "And as I said, it is way better, way more than it was five years ago."

Watch the interview above for more of his thoughts on gold and silver, as well as Money Metals' new Idaho-based precious metals depository, which is twice the size of Fort Knox.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

Latest News

