Precious MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Silver Valley Metals Announces Marketing Agreements

Silver Valley Metals Corp. (TSXV: SILV) (OTCQB: SVMFF) ("Silver Valley" or the "Company"), a brownfield exploration Company with two potential high impact projects that comprise silver-zinc-lead located in north Idaho, USA and lithium - potassium (sulphate of potash) located in Zacatecas and San Luis Potosi, Mexico respectively, is pleased to announce the engagement of two marketing agreements.

Silver Valley has engaged Common Cents Media, Social Purpose Corporation of Gig Harbor, Washington, to provide marketing services through social media channels and online media distribution for an initial term of three months to commence on April 19, 2023, and on a month-to-month basis thereafter, pursuant to an agreement dated April 19, 2023. Common Cents Media is to be paid USD $20,000 from the Company's general working capital for the initial three-month term and for mutually agreed upon deliverables monthly thereafter.

Common Cents Media, which is owned by Vanessa Lanza does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest other than 168,000 stock options to be granted to it exercisable at a price of $0.15 vesting over a period of one year in equal tranches every three months. Common Cents Media may provide additional services in the future.

Silver Valley has also engaged the services of Global One Media Limited ("Global One Media") to manage social media on the Company's behalf, including the distribution of news releases, interviews, and other similar services.

Commenting on the engagement,Bastien Boulay, Managing Partner at Global One Media, said, "With millions of young, savvy investors turning to social media for investment advice, we are very excited to be able to introduce and enhance Silver Valley's exposure to Millennial and Gen Z investors in particular, who consume investment information on digital channels such as YouTube, TikTok, Spotify and Instagram. By presenting the information in a way that is fun and easy to digest and understand, we aim to help Silver Valley develop a dynamic online following across their social media channels."

Global One Media does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Global One Media may provide additional services in the future.

Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/silvervalmetals
Twitter: https://twitter.com/silvervalmetals
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/silvervalmetals
Linked-In: https://www.linkedin.com/company/silvervalmetals
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@silvervalmetals

About: Silver Valley Metals:
Silver Valley Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company comprised of a group of experienced exploration, mining, and financing specialists focused on the pursuit of mineral discovery and development. We are focused on the advancement of strategic and precious mineral properties including Lithium-Potash in Mexico and Silver-Zinc-Lead in northern Idaho, USA.

Link to Website: http://www.silvervalleymetals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Silver Valley Metals,

"Brandon Rook"

Brandon Rook, President & CEO, Director

For further information please contact Doug Dobbs, Corporate Development Director at:
509-475-1173, or
604-800-4710
Email: doug@silvervalleymetals.com
info@silvervalleymetals.com

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162968

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

SilverCrest MetalsSIL:CASILVSilver Investing
SIL:CA,SILV
The Conversation (0)
silver bullion in piles

Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

After a weak 2022 for silver, the metal has performed strongly in March and April of this year.

Silver started 2023 in the US$24 per ounce range, and although it fell to around US$20 in early March, it has since taken off alongside sister metal gold, reaching US$26 on April 13. During that time, gold has broken above the US$2,000 per ounce mark multiple times, nearing US$2,050, close to an all-time high, the same day that silver hit its top level for the year.

The biggest silver stocks have performed well so far this year, and all have released significant news in 2023. The silver companies below were the largest by market cap as of April 12, 2023, as per data gathered using TradingView’s stock screener.

Keep reading...Show less

Endeavour Silver Announces Construction Decision for the Terronera Project in Jalisco State, Mexico; Executes Commitment Letter for Senior Secured Debt Facility of $120 Million

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce the Board of Directors (the " Board ") of the Company has made the decision to proceed with the construction of an underground mine and mill at the Terronera Project in Jalisco state, Mexico. To date, the Company made significant progress on development activities, with long-lead item procurement well advanced and a seasoned team of development personnel established on the ground. Additional activities include onsite delivery of mobile mining equipment, assembly of initial project infrastructure and advanced earthworks with commencement of underground mine access development. All references to dollars ($) in this news release are in United States dollars.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SILVERCORP REPORTS OPERATIONAL RESULTS AND THE FINANCIAL RESULTS RELEASE DATE FOR FISCAL 2023

Silvercorp Metals Inc. logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Trading Symbol: TSX: SVM
NYSE AMERICAN: SVM

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galena Mining

Galena Mining Limited (ASX: G1A) – Suspension from Quotation

Description

The securities of Galena Mining Limited (‘G1A’) will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of G1A, pending the release of an announcement regarding an operational update and capital raising.

Keep reading...Show less
"dividends" written in red pen

5 Silver Stocks that Pay Dividends (Updated 2023)

Silver is a notoriously volatile metal capable of wide price swings in either direction.

However, the metal is also seen by many as a safe-haven investment and a hedge against inflation. While investing in silver bullion is one popular method for gaining exposure, silver-mining companies offer another route.

Silver-mining companies with strong balance sheets and experienced management teams are able to capitalize on high silver prices and weather the storm of low silver prices. Some of the most profitable silver-mining companies are even able to offer investors dividends, which may be appealing for those who are in it for the long haul.

Keep reading...Show less

Fortuna reports production of 94,110 gold equivalent ounces for the first quarter of 2023

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports production results for the first quarter of 2023 from its four operating mines in Latin America and West Africa.

Production highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Cosa Resources: Exploring Uranium Assets in the Prolific Athabasca Basin

Ocumetics Announces Design Lockdown to Enter Further Development Stages

Altiplano Announces Offtake Agreement and Loan Facility to Support Start Up at El Penon

Appia Begins Due Diligence on Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project, State of Goiás, Brazil

Related News

Uranium Investing

Cosa Resources: Exploring Uranium Assets in the Prolific Athabasca Basin

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Begins Due Diligence on Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project, State of Goiás, Brazil

Precious Metals Investing

FireFox Secures Large Exploration Permit and Initiates Mechanized Exploration at Nuttio Project along the Kolho Trend, Lapland, Finland

Oil and Gas Investing

Pilot And Svante Announce Collaboration To Offer Full-Service Carbon Capture & Storage Solutions To Industrial Emitters

×