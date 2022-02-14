Copper Investing News

Nova Royalty (TSXV:NOVR) (OTCQB:NOVRF), a Canadian-based royalty company focused on growing its high-quality portfolio of royalties on the next generation of the world's most strategic copper and nickel projects, today announced that Alex Tsukernik, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 16 th 2022.

DATE: February 16th, 2022
TIME: 10:00 am EST
LINK: https://bit.ly/3gBMKj0

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Nova Royalty
Nova is a royalty company focused on providing investors with exposure to the key building blocks of clean energy – copper and nickel. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "NOVR" and on the US OTCQB under the ticker "NOVRF".

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors. 


CONTACTS: Nova Royalty Greg DiTomaso Vice President, Investor Relations 416-433-2801 greg@novaroyalty.com Virtual Investor Conferences John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com

Primary Logo

Nova RoyaltyTSXV:NOVRCopper Investing
NOVR:CA
Nova Royalty

Nova Royalty

Overview

As the world continues its transition away from many carbon-based forms of energy, so too does the urgency arise for sustainable sources for critical components that go into green technology. Copper and nickel, the irreplaceable building blocks enabling the energy transition, are expected to be in short supply. Investing in a company with direct exposure to these building blocks not only means investing in more sustainable resources but also the future of greener energy.

This transition has grown significantly over the last several years. Mandates from governments, corporations, financial institutions and portfolio companies worldwide have not been shy to demonstrate their desire for a greener world. The rise of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is another growth story highlighting the push for greener technology. The company brought in US$8.77 billion in earnings in Q3 alone, which represents a small fraction of the entire electric vehicle market. As critical deposits/components like copper and nickel are forecasted to be leaders in this move, so will the royalty and the mining companies that supply it.

Nova Royalty Corp. (TSXV:NOVR,OTCQB:NOVRF) is a royalty company focused on copper and nickel as the foundational building blocks in clean energy substitution from fossil fuels. As a first-mover in this renewable energy space, Nova is on course to becoming a leading royalty company in the transition to the future of sustainable energy. With a diversified portfolio of strategically important and scarce royalty assets operating out of mining-friendly and highly prospective jurisdictions, this company is one to consider.

Nova has been acquiring royalties on copper and nickel in some of the world's most strategic and prolific jurisdictions. In focusing on the highest quality assets and partnering with the world's top miners, the company has made significant strides towards building a foundational portfolio of royalties in key world-class deposits, which are much more scarce than those in gold and silver but also typically feature much higher mine lives. The average copper mine among the world's top 60 has an expected mine life of 77 years based on today's expected depletion dates, and these dates are often pushed back even further.

As a royalty company, Nova has substantially reduced overall risk with a global portfolio of top notch assets. Additionally, a royalty model offers direct exposure and optionality to commodity price appreciation and production increases, while protecting investors from direct operating and exploration costs typically associated with a traditional mining business.

Nova Royalty has acquired royalties in proven projects that have major mining companies leading development and exploration. These operators and their accompanying assets include First Quantum's (TSX:FM) Taca Taca, Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,NYSE:TECK) and Newmont's (TSX:NGT) NuevaUnion, Antofagasta's (LSE:ANTO) Twin Metals, Waterton Global's Dumont and Rio Tinto's (ASX:RIO) Janice Lake. With several other exploration assets, Nova Royalty is well prepared for adding new cash flow generating royalties to its roster.

The company raised C$5.85 million in February 2020 at 50 cents per unit for its acquisition of a 2 percent royalty on Teck/Newmont's NuevaUnion project. It subsequently did a direct listing of its shares on the TSX Venture exchange on October 1, 2020, under the ticker NOVR. In conjunction with the listing, Nova secured a US$15 million financing facility from well-known institutional investor Beedie Capital. The company subsequently completed royalty acquisitions on Janice Lake, Taca Taca and Twin Metals and also an equity raise of C$14.4 million at C$1.45 per share in November, 2020. Its shares closed at C$5.66 on the TSX Venture on January 22, 2021, capitalizing Nova on a fully diluted basis at C$440 million.

In January 2021, the company announced that its common shares commenced trading on the OTCQB under the ticker NOVRF. This move provides additional liquidity and increased visibility within the US investment community.

The Nova Royalty management team has years of combined expertise in mining, marketing management and royalty investment. With dedicated prospectors, Nova's team continues to access and acquire top-tier royalty assets from industry leaders all around the world.

Nova Royalty's Company Highlights

  • Nova Royalty is a royalty company focused on leveraging the transition to green energy with a direct investment in valuable copper and nickel assets, the building blocks for the energy transition.
  • The company has a global investment portfolio with projects spanning strategic jurisdictions in Chile, Argentina, Canada and the US. The region that hosts the Dumont mining project in Quebec has the world's largest emerging reserves of nickel.
  • As a royalty company, Nova is exposed purely to revenues and is protected from any direct operating, carrying, exploration, or development costs. It offers optionality on copper/nickel price appreciation and production increase without additional costs.
  • Strategic operators in Nova's portfolio include First Quantum, Teck, Newmont, Waterton Global, Antofagasta, Rio Tinto and Transition Metals (TSXV:XTM). The company also has several other exploration royalties.
  • Nova Royalty completed a royalty purchase agreement with Sociedad Minera Auromín Limitada to acquire the rights to be granted a 1.0 percent net proceeds royalty on the West Wall copper-gold-molybdenum project for US$4.2 million in cash.
  • The company entered into a royalty purchase agreement with Macocozac, S.A. de C.V. to acquire an existing 1.0 percent net smelter return royalty on the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico for $9.0 million comprised of $8.0 million in cash and $1.0 million in common shares of Nova.
  • The company completed its acquisition of an existing 0.135 percent net smelter return royalty on the Copper World and Rosemont copper projects in Arizona, owned by Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSX: HBM) (NYSE: HBM).

Nova Royalty's Key Projects

Taca Taca Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project

This key development project is owned by First Quantum Minerals, one of the world's leading copper producers. This major copper company has helped energize its Taca Taca mining property in Salta province, Argentina and recently said that it is First Quantum's next development priority. The proven and probable reserves currently measure 1.758 billion tonnes at 0.44 percent copper, 0.012 percent molybdenum and 0.09 g/t gold. As exploration continues, there is significant promise for the property for discovering more high-grade base metals.

In November 2020, First Quantum reported a maiden reserve for the property of 7.7 million tonnes of copper. The update also guided to a production decision in 2023-2024 and an initial expect mine life of 32 years with maximum annual production of 275,000 tonnes of copper.

Nova currently holds 0.24 percent NSR on Taca Taca over the entire mining plan of the property and recently announced an acquisition of an additional 0.18 percent NSR.

NuevaUnion Copper-Gold Project

The NuevaUnion copper-gold development project in Chile focuses on the highly prospective copper and gold La Fortuna deposit. In a 50/50 joint venture between operators Teck Resources and Newmont, exploration and development are currently underway of proven and probable reserves. These reserves are calculated at approximately 682 million tonnes at 0.51 percent copper and 0.47g/t gold.

In February 2020, Teck and Newmont announced a US$152 million planned drilling program that would focus on deep extensions of the deposit. The Teck Annual Information Form revealed reserve increases from 557 million tonnes at 0.53 percent copper and 0.48 g/t gold to 682 million tonnes at 0.51 percent copper and 0.47 g/t gold in the same month. This extension is an exciting step for the company and showcases the rapid growth in potential discoveries and yield.

Nova has a 2.0 percent NSR covering all copper royalty revenue from the project's Cantarito block, which comprises approximately 20 percent of the La Fortuna project. Given the deposit's current size and aggressive growth, it is a natural property to bring into production during the upcoming copper cycle. Both Teck and Newmont have the project highly ranked in their development pipelines.

Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Project

Operating out of the Abitibi mining camp in Quebec, Canada, this is a fully permitted, construction-ready project, which hosts the world's second largest nickel reserve at 2.8 million tonnes. In a feasibility study released in mid-2019, findings highlighted the project's large scale, low cost and potentially long life. Nickel production in concentrate rose from 33,000 per annum in Phase One (first five years) to 50,000 tonnes per annum in Phase Two (25 years).

Nova currently holds a 2.0 percent NSR on approximately 21 percent of the deposit.

Twin Metals Copper-Nickel-Platinum Group Metals Project

The Twin Metals nickel and copper project is currently developing base metal and platinum deposits on a highly prospective property located in Minnesota, US. This historically mined jurisdiction's iron ore and taconite mining have been vital to the US economy since the 1800s. The Duluth Complex, where Twin Metals is located, hosts 95% of all US nickel reserves and 34 percent of all copper reserves. In collaboration with operator Antofagasta, the project is currently developing property resources measuring at 1.293 billion tonnes at 0.57 percent copper and 0.18 percent nickel.

Nova currently holds a 2.4 percent NSR on contained copper and nickel metal on a portion of the project that is approximately 18 percent of the highly prospective resource. This royalty is payable at one third of the gross value of copper and nickel.

This project is part of a statewide effort to achieve and operate ethical best practices in the name of sustainability. In September 2020, Twin Metals Minnesota and Minnesota Conservative Energy Forum announced a Clean Energy Partnership that would look into more environmentally friendly mining practices that could prolong the industry's success for years to come.

Janice Lake Copper-Silver Project

The Janice Lake property is 55 kilometers southeast of Key Lake, Saskatchewan, and encompasses a 52 kilometer long district of the Wollaston Copperbelt. With over 20 known occurrences of copper on the property and a safe jurisdiction, the Janice Lake project is strategically positioned for systematic exploration and potentially significant yield.

Nova owns a 1.0 percent NSR on the Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO) owned property with buyback currently set at 0.375 percent for C$750,000. In September 2020, Rio Tinto announced the completion of its summer programming, which included drilling, substantial mapping and the construction of an 80 person camp. The company plans on conducting a diamond drilling program in 2021.

Other Exploration Royalties

  • Nub East (British Columbia): 1.00 percent NSR
  • Copper King (British Columbia): 1.00 percent NSR
  • Pinnacle (British Columbia): 1.00 percent NSR
  • Homathko (British Columbia): 1.00 percent NSR
  • Dundonald (Ontario): 1.25 percent NSR
  • Saturday Night (Ontario): 1.00 percent NSR
  • West Matachewan (Ontario): 1.00 percent NSR
  • Maude Lake (Ontario): 1.00 percent NSR
  • Elephant Head (Ontario): 1.00 percent NSR
  • Bancroft (Ontario): 1.00 percent NSR

Management Team

Alex Tsukernik - President & CEO, Director

Alex Tsukernik co-founded Nova Royalty in 2018. He has over 15 years of experience in metals and mining finance as an executive, investor and corporate adviser. Before Nova Royalty, he spent more than seven years as an independent principal of his own merchant banking/advisory firm, Syntella Partners, at which he focused on creating value-added investment opportunities in the mining space. Before becoming an independent principal, Tsukernik co-founded the Metals and Mining investment banking group at Rodman & Renshaw. He was Director and Head of Metals and Mining and involved with over US$2 billion of completed mergers, acquisitions and capital raising transactions. Tsukernik holds a B.A. in Math and Economics from Cornell University and an MBA from Columbia Business School. He is also a CFA Charterholder.

Brett Heath - Non-Executive Chairman

Brett Heath has a comprehensive career in the structured finance, corporate finance and investment management industry. He is the Founder, President & CEO of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE: MTA). He was previously the Chairman and CEO of High Stream Corporation before Metalla acquired it in August 2016. High Stream was a specialty streaming and royalty consulting company where Heath worked with First Mining Finance and several other private equity funds, advising and brokering metal streaming transactions. Before that, he was the President of a private streaming company at which he deployed $11 million in four producing streaming transactions in three separate jurisdictions. Heath has held a position as the founding principal of KSIR Capital Management, a hedge fund focused on small and micro-cap mining companies. He also advised several mining companies with KSIR Capital, the corporate finance division of KSIR.

Parviz Farsangi - Chief Technical Advisor

Parviz Farsangi has over 30 years of mining industry experience. He was formerly Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Vale Inco from 2007 to 2009 and was with Falconbridge Limited from 1987 to 2007 in roles that included General Manager, Sudbury Mines. More recently, he held the positions of President, CEO and Director of Scorpio Mining Corporation.

Farsangi holds a B.Eng. in Mining Engineering from Laurentian University, an M.Eng. in Rock Mechanics and a Ph.D. in Mining Engineering from McGill University, and an Executive MBA from Queen's University. He has served on several mining association boards and is also a director of several TSX listed companies.

Bill Tsang - Chief Financial Officer

Bill Tsang is a Chartered Professional Accountant with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia, with over 10 years of financial accounting and auditing experience in the mineral exploration and mining industry. He has worked in public practice providing professional services and advice to publicly traded companies on the NYSE, TSXV and OTC markets on various public reporting services. Tsang has served as the CFO of several companies listed on the TSXV and OTC markets.

Brian Ferrey - Vice President of Corporate Development & Strategy

Brian Ferrey has been involved with the Company in an advisory capacity since 2018. He brings a broad network and significant experience across capital markets and mining finance and has been involved with over $2 billion in mining royalty and streaming transactions.

Prior to joining Nova, Brian was a Director, in CIBC Capital Markets Investment Banking group in Vancouver , where he specialized in the metals and mining sector. Prior to this, he held positions at Denham Capital Management, where he focused on mining investments in North and South America and at UBS Securities Canada, where he worked concurrently in the Equity Capital Markets and Global Mining Investment Banking groups. Brian holds an Honours Business Administration degree from the Ivey Business School at Western University , where he graduated as an Ivey Scholar.

Greg DiTomaso - Vice President, Investor Relations

Mr. DiTomaso has over 14 years of investor relations and strategic communications experience, predominantly in the mining and energy sectors.

Over the course of his career, Mr. DiTomaso has advised and supported the senior management teams of over 30 publicly-traded companies on their investor relations, transaction communications, and strategic communications efforts. Prior to joining Nova Royalty , Mr. DiTomaso was Senior Director, Capital Markets at NATIONAL Public Relations, and served as Director, Investor Relations for TSX-listed precious metals producer Mandalay Resources Corp. Mr. DiTomaso holds an Honours BA and MA from the University of Toronto , and an MBA from the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management.

Denis Silva - Non-Executive Director

Denis Silva is a corporate and securities partner at law firm Gowling WLG in Vancouver. He has 11 years of experience in corporate, securities, mining and regulatory legal experience. He has acted for various companies listed on Canadian and US exchanges, focusing on mining. Silva holds a BA from the University of British Columbia, an MPA from Queen's University and an LLB from the University of Windsor.

Andrew Greville - Non-Executive Director

Since 2014, Mr. Greville has been the principal of his own consulting firm, West End Mining & Consulting. From 2005 to 2013, Mr. Greville held multiple roles at Xstrata Copper, including Executive General Manager, Business Development & Strategy, where he was responsible for all M&A activity and coordination of strategic planning. From 2000 to 2005, he was Vice President of Ores & Concentrates for Pechiney World Trade (now Rio Tinto Limited). From 1996 to 1999, he was Vice President, Commercial for BHP Copper North America with commercial responsibility for BHP's North American operations.

E.B. Tucker - Non-Executive Director

E.B Tucker is director of Midas Capital Partners, a capital markets consultancy. He previously held positions including senior analyst and editor of several widely followed financial newsletters. Before launching his own Strategic Investor, he wrote The Casey Report on behalf of Doug Casey, The Bill Bonner Letter and Stansberry's Investment Advisory. He is the author of Why Gold? Why Now? which details the wealth-creating power of mineral royalties. Tucker was a founding partner of KSIR Capital Management, an asset management firm focused on precious metal equities, and KSIR Capital, a corporate finance advisory firm focused on the precious metal industry. Tucker holds a B.Sc. in Business Administration with an area of study in Finance from the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.

Johanna Fipke - Independent Director

Ms. Fipke is currently a partner at Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP, one of Canada's leading law firms, and a core member of their Global Mining Group. Johanna has been recognized for her mining expertise by Lexpert, Who's Who Legal, the Best Lawyers in Canada and the Legal 500. Ms. Fipke is also a founding and current director of Women in Mining British Columbia. She holds a Bachelor of Law, Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Arts, each with distinction, from the University of Alberta. In 2018, Johanna was chosen as one of the top 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining.

Strategic shareholders

Adrian Day Asset Management

A native of London, after graduating with honors from the London School of Economics, Mr. Day spent many years as a financial investment writer, where he gained a large following for his expertise in searching out unusual investment opportunities around the world. He has also authored two books on the subject of global investing: International Investment Opportunities: How and Where to Invest Overseas Successfully and Investing Without Borders.

His latest book, widely praised by readers, is Investing in Resources: How to Profit from the Outsized Potential and Avoid the Risks (Wiley, 2010).

Mr. Day is a recognized authority in both global and resource investing. He is frequently interviewed by the press, domestically and abroad.

Beedie Capital

Beedie Capital is the family office investment arm of Beedie, the largest private industrial owner, developer, and property manager in Western Canada

Stephens Investment Management

Stephens Investment Management is a boutique investment firm that manages a family of financial products. The underlying core to their strategy is based on conducting fundamental research on growing companies and sectors. They are long-term investors, with a focus on value-priced growth companies.

Other names (Doug Casey, Peter Schiff)

Management/directors/advisors own ~20%

NOVA ROYALTY ANNOUNCES GREG DITOMASO AS VICE PRESIDENT INVESTOR RELATIONS

NOVA ROYALTY ANNOUNCES GREG DITOMASO AS VICE PRESIDENT INVESTOR RELATIONS

TSXV: NOVR
OTCQB: NOVRF

Nova Royalty Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nova Royalty Corp.)

Nova Royalty Corp. (" Nova " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOVR) (OTCQB: NOVRF) is pleased to announce that Greg DiTomaso has agreed to join the Company as Vice President, Investor Relations. Mr. DiTomaso has over 14 years of investor relations and strategic communications experience, predominantly in the mining and energy sectors.

Alex Tsukernik , Nova's President and CEO, commented, "On behalf of Nova, I would like to welcome Greg to our executive leadership team. Greg is a skilled investor relations professional with significant mining sector experience. We are confident that he will contribute to Nova's ongoing growth and help communicate our unique value proposition to the investment community as we work to expand our high-quality, long-lived portfolio of royalties on the next generation of the world's major copper and nickel projects."

Over the course of his career, Mr. DiTomaso has advised and supported the senior management teams of over 30 publicly-traded companies on their investor relations, transaction communications, and strategic communications efforts. Prior to joining Nova Royalty , Mr. DiTomaso was Senior Director, Capital Markets at NATIONAL Public Relations, and served as Director, Investor Relations for TSX-listed precious metals producer Mandalay Resources Corp. Mr. DiTomaso holds an Honours BA and MA from the University of Toronto , and an MBA from the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management.

About Nova

Nova is a royalty company focused on providing investors with exposure to the key building blocks of clean energy – copper and nickel. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "NOVR" and on the US OTCQB under the ticker "NOVRF".

ON BEHALF OF Nova Royalty CORP.,

(signed) "Alex Tsukernik"
President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, exploration and expansion potential, production, recoveries and other anticipated or possible future developments on the Rosemont and/or Copper World projects, current commodity prices, the payment frequency of the under the Royalty, the acceptance by the TSXV of the Transaction, current and potential future estimates of mineral reserves and resources; future commercial production from the Rosemont and/or Copper World projects or other designated areas; and the attainment of any required regulatory approval to the acquisitions of the Royalty. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Nova to control or predict, that may cause Nova's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 30, 2021 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

NOVA TO ADD ROYALTY ON HUDBAY'S COPPER WORLD AND ROSEMONT COPPER PROJECTS

NOVA TO ADD ROYALTY ON HUDBAY'S COPPER WORLD AND ROSEMONT COPPER PROJECTS

TSXV: NOVR
 OTCQB: NOVRF

(All dollar amounts are in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated)

Nova Royalty Reports Audited Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and Provides Asset Update

Nova Royalty Reports Audited Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and Provides Asset Update

TSXV: NOVR
 OTCQB: NOVRF

Nova Royalty Corp. (" Nova " or the " Company ") has reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 . Nova's auditor reviewed interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 are available on Nova's website at www.novaroyalty.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Alex Tsukernik , President and CEO of Nova, commented " In the third quarter, Nova completed the acquisition of its first cash flowing royalty on the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine, owned by Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA). The Aranzazu mine is performing above expectations, having achieved record production in the third quarter of 2021. Based on operating results achieved during Q3 2021, annualized royalty revenue to Nova would equate to approximately $1.7 million . "

Asset Update

Taca Taca Project

Nova owns a 0.42% net smelter return royalty (" NSR ") on the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project, owned by First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (" First Quantum "; TSX: FM). This NSR is a part of a broader, existing 1.50% NSR on Taca Taca, where the remaining 1.08% is held by Franco-Nevada Corporation. Tacca Taca is a porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project located in northwestern Argentina in the Puna (Altiplano) region of Salta Province , approximately 55 kilometers east of the Chilean border and 90 kilometers east of Escondida, the world's largest copper mine. The project is located 10 kilometers from the railway line that connects Salta with Antofagasta with previous studies showing available local power and water sources for the operation of the project.

On November 30, 2020 , First Quantum published a new NI 43-101 Technical Report on Taca Taca, which was subsequently updated in March 2021 to include additional financial disclosure. The report documented an updated Mineral Resource model and a maiden Mineral Reserve estimate of 7.7 million tonnes of contained copper, derived from an open pit mine design and plan which contemplates processing throughput of up to 60 million tonnes per annum through a conventional flotation circuit with a mine life of approximately 32 years. The recovered copper reaches a peak of approximately 275,000 tonnes per annum within the first ten years of operations. The primary Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for the project, which covers the principal proposed project sites, was submitted to the Secretariat of Mining of Salta Province in 2019.

As of September 30, 2021 , First Quantum last reported proven & probable mineral reserves at Taca Taca of 1,758.5 million tonnes at 0.44% copper, 0.09 g/t gold, and 0.012% molybdenum.(1)

NuevaUnión Project

Nova owns a 2.0% NSR on the NuevaUnión project in Chile , which is a 50-50 joint venture between Teck Resources Limited (" Teck "; TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B) and Newmont Corporation (" Newmont "; NYSE: NEM). The NSR is on a portion of the project that relates to copper revenues from the Cantarito Claim within the La Fortuna deposit. Teck previously guided to completion of a Feasibility Study in Q1 2020. The joint venture is currently engaged in review of study results and assessment of optimization opportunities, which is expected to continue in 2021.

As of September 30, 2021 , Teck last reported proven & probable reserves at the La Fortuna deposit of 682.2 million tonnes at 0.51% copper and 0.47 g/t gold.

West Wall Project

In June 2021 , Nova acquired a 1.0% net proceeds royalty (" NPR ") on the West Wall copper-gold-molybdenum project, owned by a 50-50 joint venture between Anglo American PLC (" Anglo American "; LSE: AAL) and Glencore PLC (" Glencore "; LSE: GLEN). Cash consideration of US$4,200,000 was paid on closing of the acquisition on June 18, 2021 .

Under the terms of the West Wall acquisition, Sociedad Minera Auromín Limitada (" Auromín ") assigned the Company all of the rights granted to Auromín (the " Participation "), as defined in a Participation Agreement between Auromín and a subsidiary of Anglo American , concerning West Wall and any other mining tenements established as designated areas in the surrounding region (" Participation Agreement ").

The Participation Agreement provides that, upon the fulfillment of certain conditions, including Anglo American making a production decision at West Wall, a sociedad contractual minera (" SCM ") will be incorporated, and into which the mining tenements corresponding to the project will be transferred. The owner of the Participation will be issued shares in the SCM, which will give such owner an 8.0% interest in the SCM. Subsequently, if one or more mines are brought into production for West Wall or another designated area‎, Anglo American will repurchase from the owner of the Participation the shares in the SCM that correspond to a 7.0% interest in the SCM for a predetermined price, leaving the owner of the Participation with a 1.0% interest in the SCM, which entitles the owner to a 1.0% net proceeds of production royalty from West Wall. A SCM will be similarly established for any other designated area within the scope of the Participation Agreement, giving the owner of the Participation the same rights as stated above with respect to such designated areas.

All payments resulting from the repurchase by Anglo American of the 7.0% interest in the SCM will be reimbursed in full to Auromín. The Company will retain sole ownership of 1.0% of the shares in the SCM, which entitle the owner of such shares to the 1.0% net proceeds of production royalty from the project or such other designated area, as the case may be, which will not be subject to repurchase by Anglo American .

As of September 30, 2021 , Anglo American and Glencore last reported indicated resources at West Wall of 861 million tonnes at 0.51% copper, 0.009% molybdenum and 0.05 g/t gold and inferred resources at West Wall of 1,072 million tonnes at 0.42% copper, 0.006% molybdenum and 0.05 g/t gold.(2)

Aranzazu Mine

In August 2021 , Nova acquired a 1.0% NSR on the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine (the " Aranzazu Royalty ") owned by Aura Minerals Inc. (" Aura "; TSX: ORA). Consideration of US$8,000,000 cash and US$1,000,000 in common shares of the Company was paid on upon closing of the acquisition.

Aranzazu is a copper-gold-silver deposit located within the Municipality of Concepcion del Oro in the State of Zacatecas, Mexico , approximately 250 kilometers to the southwest of the city of Zacatecas . The current mine at Aranzazu has been in operation since 1962, with documented evidence of mining in the area dating back nearly 500 years. Aura is the sole owner and operator of Aranzazu, having assumed ownership in 2010. In 2014, Aura closed the mine to re-engineer and re-develop various aspects of the operation. The mine reopened in 2018 and attained commercial production in December 2018 , since which time Aura has continually improved the efficiency of the operation. The Aranzazu operation comprises an underground mine using long hole open stoping and an on-site plant, which produces copper concentrate with gold and silver by-product via conventional flotation processing.

Aura recently achieved a throughput expansion at Aranzazu, increasing capacity by approximately 30% to 100,000 tons per month. As a result of this expansion, Aranzazu hit record production in Q3 2021, achieving monthly average ore mined and processed of 103kt during the quarter. Aura disclosed that Aranzazu produced 11.4 Mlbs CuEq at cash costs of US$1.68 /lb CuEq during Q3 2021 and 32.6 Mlbs CuEq at cash costs of US$1.66 /lb CuEq for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 . Aura further disclosed the production guidance range for Aranzazu for Q4 2021 as being between 13.4 and 14.2 Mlbs CuEq.(3)

Nova is entitled to 1.0% of the net smelter returns on all products sold at Aranzazu, less certain allowable deductions, provided that the monthly average price per pound of copper, as quoted by the London Metals Exchange, equals or exceeds US$2.00 /lb. Aranzazu currently receives revenue from the sale of copper concentrate, including payment for gold and silver by-products, all of which is subject to the Aranzazu Royalty.

Nova expects to receive Aranzazu Royalty payments on a semi-annual basis in accordance with the terms of the Aranzazu Royalty. The seller of the Aranzazu Royalty is entitled to economic benefits on Aranzazu Royalty payments that accrued from July 1, 2021 up to August 27, 2021 , the closing date of the Aranzazu acquisition. Nova fulfilled this obligation by paying approximately US$200,000 in cash in addition to the US$9.0 million purchase price paid for the Aranzazu Royalty on the closing date of the Aranzazu acquisition. Nova is entitled to receive 100% of the payments from the Aranzazu Royalty corresponding to the net smelter returns generated at Aranzazu following June 30, 2021 .

Dumont Project

Nova owns a 2.0% NSR on the Dumont nickel-cobalt project located in Quebec . The NSR is on a portion of the deposit, representing approximately 21% of the measured & indicated resources as of July 11, 2019 . Dumont is wholly owned by Waterton Global Resource Investments, which on July 28, 2020 , completed the buyout of the 28% interest of Karora Resources Inc. (" Karora "), for total consideration of up to $48 million . In July 2019 , Karora published proven and probable reserves of 1.028 billion tonnes grading 0.27% nickel and 107 ppm cobalt, measured resources of 372 million tonnes grading 0.28% nickel and 112 ppm cobalt and indicated resources of 1.293 billion tonnes grading 0.26% nickel and 106 ppm cobalt.(4)

Vizcachitas Project

Nova owns a 0.98% NSR on the San Jose 1/3000 claim which represents approximately 50% of the project within the Vizcachitas copper-molybdenum porphyry project in Central Chile . Vizcachitas is 100% owned by Los Andes Copper (TSX-V: LA). In June 2019 , Los Andes Copper completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment outlining a 45-year open-pit mine life at a throughput of 110,000 tonnes per day. An expanded drilling program is currently underway at the project, the results of which will be used to complete a Pre-Feasibility Study, targeted by Los Andes for Q1 2022. The project is located in an area with developed infrastructure and is within 100 kilometers of three major operating mines, Los Pelambres owned by Antofagasta PLC (LSE: ANTO), Andina, owned by Codelco and Los Bronces, owned by Anglo American (LSE: AAL).

As of September 30, 2021 , Los Andes Copper last reported measured & indicated mineral resources at Vizcachitas of 1,284 million tonnes at 0.40% copper and 0.014% molybdenum.(5)

Twin Metals Project

Nova owns a 2.4% NSR(6) on a portion of the Twin Metals copper-nickel-platinum group metals project, owned by Antofagasta PLC through its subsidiary, Twin Metals Minnesota (" TMM ").

In October 2021 , the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (" US BLM ") rejected TMM's preference right mineral lease applications and prospecting permit applications, which comprised about one-third of the area of land included in the mine plan of the Twin Metals Project. TMM has announced that it will appeal the US BLM decision. Although the US BLM's decision does not affect TMM's two existing federal leases (which include the area subject to Nova's royalty), the U.S. federal government also announced that is has ordered a mineral withdrawal study on 225,000 acres of federal land in northeast Minnesota , which may lead to a 20-year ban on mining in the area. The Company is monitoring the situation and will consider its options in due course.

On June 30, 2020 , TMM announced that it has received the US BLM Notice of Intent to scope and prepare an Environmental Impact Statement (" EIS ") for its proposed copper-nickel-cobalt-platinum group metals mine in northeast Minnesota .

The US BLM Notice of Intent formally initiates the scoping and environmental review process at the federal level under the National Environmental Policy Act, which will allow for a thorough analysis of the potential impacts and benefits of Twin Metals' proposed project. Multiple federal agencies and tribal governments will be engaged in the process, and the public will have several opportunities to participate through comment periods. A parallel environmental review process will be led by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

In December 2019 , TMM presented its Mine Plan of Operations (" MPO "), a prerequisite for permitting applications, to the US BLM and a Scoping Environmental Assessment Worksheet Data Submittal was also issued to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The proposed underground mine plan set out a 25-year mine life with an approximate total tonnage of 180 million tonnes of mined and processed ore. These submissions start a multi-year scoping and environmental review process that will thoroughly evaluate the proposed project. The review process will include additional baseline data collection, impact analyses, and multiple opportunities for public input.

About Nova

Nova is a royalty company focused on providing investors with exposure to the key building blocks of clean energy – copper and nickel. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NOVR" and on the US OTCQB under the trading symbol "NOVRF".

ON BEHALF OF Nova Royalty CORP.,

(signed) "Alex Tsukernik"

President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (604) 696-4241
Email: info@novaroyalty.com

Website: www.novaroyalty.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notes:


(1)

Refer to Aura Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and corporate presentation dated November 17, 2021. Copper Equivalent production was calculated based on gold equivalent ounce guidance, gold equivalent ounce production for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and commodity price assumptions used in gold equivalent ounce calculations disclosed by Aura

(2)

Refer to Dumont Feasibility Study Technical Report NI 43-101 dated July 11, 2019.

(3)

Refer to Los Andes Copper Technical Report NI 43-101 dated June 13, 2019.

(4)

The total royalty payable is ½ of the U.S. Government royalty, which was most recently quoted at 4.8%. The U.S. government royalty is subject to change, which would change the royalty payable to Nova. The royalty currently payable to Nova is calculated in the following formula: 4.8% * ½ * 1/3 * ore mined * grade mined * applicable prices of copper and nickel. The royalty is calculated on the basis of contained metal in ore by multiplying ore mined by the grade of the material – and does not subtract the usual deductions due to recoveries, payabilities, TC/RCs, and other applicable operating costs. The 1/3 multiplier in the royalty calculation formula is the mechanism by which those usual costs are captured.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Nova to control or predict, that may cause Nova's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 30, 2021 and other filings available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

Nova Royalty Adds Johanna Fipke to the Board of Directors

Nova Royalty Adds Johanna Fipke to the Board of Directors

TSXV: NOVR
 OTCQB: NOVRF

Nova Royalty Logo (CNW Group/Nova Royalty Corp.)

Nova Royalty Corp. (" Nova " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the addition of Johanna Fipke as an independent director of the Company, effective immediately. Ms. Fipke is a partner at Fasken Martineau Dumoulin LLP, one of Canada's leading law firms, and has over 18 years of experience in the mining sector.

Ms. Fipke will be replacing Mr. Denis Silva , a founding member of the Nova team, who has served as a Director of the Company since 2018. Mr. Silva will continue to be involved with Nova in an advisory capacity. The Board of Directors wishes to sincerely thank Mr. Silva for his contributions to the Company.

Alex Tsukernik , President and CEO of Nova, commented, " We are excited to add Johanna to our team. Her qualifications speak for themselves, and we look forward to her contributions as we grow Nova into a premier copper-nickel royalty company. Denis Silva has been a critical member of Nova's team since the Company's inception, and we are grateful to have his continued guidance."

Appointment of Johanna Fipke

Ms. Fipke is currently a partner at Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP, one of Canada's leading law firms, and a core member of their Global Mining Group. Johanna has been recognized for her mining expertise by Lexpert, Who's Who Legal, the Best Lawyers in Canada and the Legal 500. Ms. Fipke is also a founding and current director of Women in Mining British Columbia. She holds a Bachelor of Law, Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Arts, each with distinction, from the University of Alberta. In 2018, Johanna was chosen as one of the top 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining.

About Nova

Nova is a royalty company focused on providing investors with exposure to the key building blocks of clean energy – copper and nickel. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NOVR" and on the US OTCQB under the trading symbol "NOVRF".

ON BEHALF OF Nova Royalty CORP.,

(signed) "Alex Tsukernik"

President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (604) 696-4241
Email: info@novaroyalty.com

Website: www.novaroyalty.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Nova to control or predict, that may cause Nova's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 30, 2021 and other filings available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

TSXV:NOVR

Nova Royalty Provides Update on its Investment in the Vizcachitas Project

Nova Royalty Corp. logo (CNW Group/Nova Royalty Corp.)

Nova Royalty Corp. (" Nova " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOVR) (OTCQB: NOVRF) is pleased to provide an update on its investment in the Vizcachitas project. Nova holds a net smelter return (" NSR ") royalty of 0.98% on open pit operations and 0.49% on underground operations on the San José 13000 exploitation concession that forms part of the Vizcachitas project in Chile .

Altiplano Discovers New Vein System at Maria Luisa; samples 2.50 Metres of 1.44 g/t Gold and 4.65% Copper

Altiplano Discovers New Vein System at Maria Luisa; samples 2.50 Metres of 1.44 g/t Gold and 4.65% Copper

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce progress of the decline advance and underground channel sampling of a newly discovered vein system intersected within the Maria Luisa decline (Table 1). The decline is currently being advanced parallel to projected gold-copper vein mineralization in a southeast direction towards historical underground workings in the southernmost portion of the property (Figure 1). The Maria Luisa project is located within the Atacama Region 100 km north of La Serena in Incahuasi, Chile.

Highlights

Copper Fox Metals Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 15th

Copper Fox Metals Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 15th

Copper Fox Metals INC. (OTCQX:CPFXF, TSX.V:CUU), based in Canada, focused on copper exploration and development in North America, today announced that Elmer B. Stewart, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 15th, 2022.

DATE: February 15 th , 2022
TIME: 10:00am
LINK: https://bit.ly/3gBMKj0

Ivanhoe Mines and Gecamines Sign New Agreement to Return the Ultra-High-Grade Kipushi Mine in the DRC to Production

Kipushi 2022 feasibility study highlights outstanding economic results from planned rebirth of the historic Kipushi Mine, with two-year development timeline

Kipushi will be the world's highest-grade major zinc mine, with average grade of 36.4% zinc over the first five years

a hand typing on a laptop amid stock information

5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers: Visible Copper Find Boosts Solis Minerals

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) spent the second week of February edging higher, adding a total of 14 points by the week’s end.

Nearing the 900 level, Canada’s junior index was supported by rising commodity prices. The gold price spiked to US$1,842 per ounce on Thursday (February 10) following reports that the US Federal Reserve plans to take a hawkish stance in the face of mounting inflation, which is marking multi-decade highs across the globe.

In a report last week, S&P Global said it expects the Fed to raise interest rates six times in 2022.

Keep reading...Show less
Cyprium Metals

Maroochydore Copper – Cobalt Project Initial RC Drilling Results

Cyprium Metals Limited (“CYM”, “Cyprium” or “theCompany”) is pleased to report the results of the first round of assays that have been received from the 2021 Reverse Circulation (“RC”) drilling campaign at the Maroochydore Copper – Cobalt Project (refer to Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
American West Metals

Extensive Visual Zinc And Copper Mineralisation And New Mineralised Zones Identified At The West Desert Project

American West Metals Limited (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to announce exciting results from the first diamond drill hole completed as part of the Company’s inaugural 7,500m drilling program at the West Desert Project in Utah (WestDesertor the Project).

Keep reading...Show less

