Nova Royalty a Canadian-based royalty company focused on growing its high-quality portfolio of royalties on the next generation of the world’s most strategic copper and nickel projects, today announced that Alex Tsukernik, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 16 th 2022. DATE: February 16th, 2022 TIME: 10:00 am EST LINK: This will be a live, interactive online event ...

NOVR:CA