Psychedelics Investing News

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE: NEON) (OTCQB: NMDBF) (FRA: 6UF0) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company") announces that it has granted options to acquire a total of 1,900,000 common shares of the Company (the "Options") pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, at the exercise price of $0.10 per share for a period of 5 years, subject to vesting requirements.

The Company also announces organizational changes to its Audit Committee, Advisory Board, and Executive Management team to support the Company's strategic plans. On May 30, 2022, Kari Richardson was appointed to the Company's advisory board. Ms. Richardson was formerly on the Company's board of directors. Ms. Richardson brings with her over 15 years practicing as a securities lawyer and is a partner of Owen Bird Law; a practice focused on mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and securities. She has been a member of the Law Society of New Brunswick since 1997 and a member of the Law Society of British Columbia since 2000.

On June 1, 2022, Ernie Ho resigned as Vice President, Corporate Development. Mr. Ho will continue to serve on a part time basis as a consultant. In connection with recent management changes, the Company has granted 3,550,000 restricted stock units (the "RSU's") to Rob Tessarolo, who is the Chairman of the Board of the Company, and to Ernie Ho and Dr. Dinesh Bhayana, MD, both consultants of the Company. The RSUs are granted pursuant to the terms of the Company's restricted share unit plan and vest immediately. The underlying common shares to the Options and RSUs are subject to a four month and one day hold period. The stock options were granted to Cole Drezdoff and Rob Tessarolo, both directors of the Company, to Heather Williamson, an officer of the Company, and to Ernie Ho, a consultant of the Company.

Effective May 30, 2022, the members of the Company's Audit Committee are Rob Tessarolo (Chairman), Penny White, and Cole Drezdoff.

About NeonMind Biosciences Inc.

NeonMind operates two divisions: (i) a pharmaceutical division engaged in drug development of psychedelic compounds with two lead psilocybin-based drug candidates targeting obesity; and (ii) a medical services division focused on launching specialty mental health clinics that integrate psychedelic therapeutics into traditional psychotherapy settings.

In its pharmaceutical division, NeonMind has two distinct psilocybin drug development programs targeting obesity. NeonMind's lead candidate, NEO-001, employs psilocybin as an agonist at the serotonin 5- HT2A receptor, which is involved in the hallucinogenic effect of psychedelics. The Company's second drug candidate, NEO-002, employs low-dose psilocybin as an agonist at the 5-HT2C receptor, which controls appetite. NeonMind and its strategic partners are building NeonMind-branded specialty mental health clinics in Canada that incorporate evidence-backed innovative treatments to address a variety of mental health needs. For more information on NeonMind, go to www.NeonMindBiosciences.com. Rob Tessarolo, Chairman of the Board, NeonMind Biosciences Inc. rob@neonmind.com Tel: 705-710-6366 The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or NeonMind's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected","estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on NeonMind's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, NeonMind's drug development plans, its ability to retain key personnel, and its expectation as to the development of its intellectual property and other steps in its preclinical and clinical drug development constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. NeonMind disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Click here to connect with NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE: NEON) (OTCQB: NMDBF) (FRA: 6UF0)to receive an Investor Presentation

Source

cse stocks cse:neon neonmind biosciences Psychedelics Investing
NEON:CC
NeonMind Biosciences

NeonMind Biosciences


Keep reading... Show less
NeonMind To Improve Patient Care and Data Management by Adopting Digital Platform for Ketamine Treatments in Preparation of Opening Its Inaugural Specialty Mental Health Clinic

NeonMind To Improve Patient Care and Data Management by Adopting Digital Platform for Ketamine Treatments in Preparation of Opening Its Inaugural Specialty Mental Health Clinic

Engages Thrive Health, a Leading Digital Patient Care Platform to Streamline Care Programs and Data Collection

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBD)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), announced today it has advanced its strategy to streamline access to treatments at its specialty mental health clinics with Thrive Health in preparation of opening its inaugural clinic located in Mississauga, Ontario

Keep reading... Show less
NeonMind Engages Leading Digital Platform for Medical Education and Adoption of Ketamine Treatments in Preparation of Opening its Inaugural Specialty Mental Health Clinic

NeonMind Engages Leading Digital Platform for Medical Education and Adoption of Ketamine Treatments in Preparation of Opening its Inaugural Specialty Mental Health Clinic

Initiates Medical Adoption Program with Impetus Digital, a Leading Healthcare Platform for Virtual Medical Education

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBD)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announced today it has advanced its strategy to enhance access to treatments at its specialty mental health clinics with Impetus Digital in preparation of opening its inaugural clinic located in Mississauga, Ontario

Keep reading... Show less
NeonMind Announces Plan to Launch 10 Clinics for Innovative Treatments as Mental Health Crisis Grows

NeonMind Announces Plan to Launch 10 Clinics for Innovative Treatments as Mental Health Crisis Grows

Partnered with SRx Health Solutions and BioScript Solutions to Build Out a Network of NeonMind-branded Specialty Mental Health Clinics Across Canada

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON) (OTCQB:NMDBF) (FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announced today plans to launch 10 specialty mental health clinics over the next 3 years through alliances with SRx Health Solutions and BioScript Solutions, leading Canadian specialty healthcare services and medical treatment providers

Keep reading... Show less
NeonMind Unveils Initial Treatment Offering at Specialty Mental Health Clinic in Mississauga

NeonMind Unveils Initial Treatment Offering at Specialty Mental Health Clinic in Mississauga

To Deliver Low Dose Intravenous Ketamine for Mood and Anxiety Disorders, a Recommended Treatment by Canadian Guidelines, Upon Clinic Licensing

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announced today it is setting up to offer low dose intravenous ketamine therapy for mood and anxiety disorders (IV-Ket) as an initial treatment at its recently announced, inaugural specialty mental health clinic location in Mississauga, Ontario, pending clinic licensing

Keep reading... Show less
NeonMind Announces Positive Preclinical Results Demonstrating the Efficacy of Psilocybin in Reducing Weight Gain in Obese Animal Subjects

NeonMind Announces Positive Preclinical Results Demonstrating the Efficacy of Psilocybin in Reducing Weight Gain in Obese Animal Subjects

Data Further Validates Psilocybin as a Drug Candidate for Obesity and Supports Development of NeonMind's Drug Programs NEO-001 and NEO-002

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announced today it has released preclinical data demonstrating the efficacy of psilocybin in reducing weight gain in obese subjects. In previous preclinical studies, NeonMind has shown efficacy in reducing weight gain in healthy subjects with normal weight. This latest study suggests a broader therapeutic potential of psilocybin in weight management and supports the current development track of NeonMind's drug candidates

Keep reading... Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Appoints Biotech and Investment Veteran Dennis Purcell as a Special Advisor to the CEO

Awakn Life Sciences Appoints Biotech and Investment Veteran Dennis Purcell as a Special Advisor to the CEO

Seasoned Leader Brings Deep Knowledge of US Biotech Market to Awakn

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announced today that Dennis Purcell has joined Awakn as a Special Advisor to the CEO.

Keep reading... Show less
IIROC Trade Resumption - NIRV

IIROC Trade Resumption - NIRV

Trading resumes in:

Company: Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Keep reading... Show less
Nirvana Life Sciences Announces Positive Results for Addiction Relapse Prevention from Their Latest Pre-Clinical Psychedelic Drug Study

Nirvana Life Sciences Announces Positive Results for Addiction Relapse Prevention from Their Latest Pre-Clinical Psychedelic Drug Study

Psilocybin reduced reinstatement of heroin-seeking behavior when administered immediately after a memory retrieval task in rats

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV) (Nirvana or the "Company"), a Canadian-based life sciences company focused on developing novel therapeutic products derived from psychedelics to produce non-addictive solutions for opioid addiction treatment and ongoing pain management, in conjunction with Integrative Therapy Discovery (ITD) Labs in Italy, have released comprehensive data on a scientific study that aims in determining the effects that psilocybin has on the heroin-addicted brain.

Keep reading... Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Initiates Follow-On Behavioral Study to Focus on Gambling Disorder

Awakn Life Sciences Initiates Follow-On Behavioral Study to Focus on Gambling Disorder

Study Initiated Following Recent Successful Pilot Study and Patent Filing

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announced today that they have initiated a larger behavioral addiction study investigating ketamine as a treatment for Gambling Disorder. Awakn announced on May 19, 2022, that the Company had completed a successful pilot study for a range of behavioral addictions. On May 26, 2022, Awakn announced the filing of a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) for the treatment of behavioral addictions with ketamine and ketamine-assisted psychotherapy.

The larger study announced today will include 42 patients who are suffering from Gambling Disorder and will see participants undergo a memory reactivation procedure, which is designed to weaken the link between reward and addiction memories. The larger placebo-controlled study will be the first investigation globally to explore this technique to treat Gambling Disorder.

The study will use advanced brain imaging technology EEG (Electro Encephalography) and will index the synaptic plasticity post-ketamine administration with the aim of identifying the window of greatest neuroplastic change. This would potentially allow Awakn to predict when therapy will be at its most effective due to the neuroplasticity. The study will also collect detailed pharmacokinetic (PK) data and analyze metabolites as well as examining neurological biomarkers.

Awakn CEO Anthony Tennyson commented, "Awakn is dedicated to helping people who are suffering from addiction, and we are greatly enthused by the significant research & development milestones we have passed in recent weeks. None of this would be possible without the dedication of the Awakn team and I would like to formally thank them, and everyone involved, including patients, physicians, and carers."

Gambling Disorder affects up to 450 million[1] people globally. In the US alone, it is estimated that more than 2.5% of the population suffer from Gambling Disorder, that is over 8 million people2. With no pharmacological treatments currently available, the need to find an effective treatment has never been more acute.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company, researching, developing and commercializing combined therapeutics to treat addiction, with a focus on Alcohol Use Disorder. Awakn's team consists of renowned research experts, world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists. Addiction is one of the biggest unmet medical needs of our time, affecting over 20% of the global population and is an industry valued at over $100bn per annum. Awakn is working to disrupt this underperforming industry by advancing the next generation of drugs and therapies to be used in combination, through preclinical research and clinical-stage trials.

www.awaknlifesciences.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, including statements relating the business of the Company. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include, but are not limited to: COVID-19; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; the business plans and strategies of the Company; the ability of the Company to comply with all applicable governmental regulations in a highly regulated business; the inherent risks in investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal in some jurisdictions; changes in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; fluctuations in securities markets; inconsistent public opinion and perception regarding the medical-use of psychedelic drugs; expectations regarding the size of the addiction market; and regulatory or political change. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's and Awakn's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Investor Enquiries:
Anthony Tennyson, CEO, Awakn Life Sciences
anthony.tennyson@awaknlifesciences.com

Media Enquiries:
America and Canada: KCSA Strategic Communications
Anne Donohoe
Adonohoe@KCSA.com

Rest of World: ROAD Communications
Paul Jarman / Nora Popova
Awakn@roadcommunications.co.uk

1: Problem gambling worldwide: An update and systematic review of empirical research (2000–2015):
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5370365
2: North American Foundation for Gambling Addiction Help:
https://nafgah.org/statistics-gambling-addiction-2016/

Keep reading... Show less
woman in headscarf sitting on couch

Psychedelics for Cancer-related Distress

There exists no shortage of treatment options for cancer, from radiotherapy and chemotherapy to experimental options like immunotherapy. Yet, in spite of all the research and experimentation around the disease itself, there are relatively few options for treating cancer's psychological effects. Those invisible ailments occur with enough frequency that there's even a name for them — cancer-related distress.

In a recent survey published in the American Society of Clinical Oncology Journal, roughly 30 percent of patients reported symptoms identified as "clinically meaningful." Psychological issues reported included fatigue, worry, insomnia, sadness, nervousness, fear and memory problems. Physiological symptoms included tingling, skin problems, issues with appearance and pain.

It's no coincidence that many of these symptoms have also been linked to extreme stress. Cancer-related distress is very likely a stress response to the disease, one only exacerbated by the isolation that often accompanies treatment.

Keep reading... Show less
ThreeD Capital Increases Its Investment in Nirvana

ThreeD Capital Increases Its Investment in Nirvana

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV) ("Nirvana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that ThreeD Capital Inc. has increased its investment in Nirvana. The Company announces that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of 500,000 units at a price of $0.30 per unit, for net proceeds of $150,000.00. Each unit consists of one share and one warrant to purchase a share at a price of $0.50 per share with an expiry date of May 29, 2025. The Shares issued will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period.

The Company is also settling outstanding indebtedness of $154,500 to two service providers with the issuance of 309,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.50 per share. The shares issued pursuant to this debt settlement are subject to a statutory four-month hold period.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×