NEO Battery Materials Korea Governmentally Certified as Innovative Growth Venture Enterprise

NEO Battery Materials Korea Governmentally Certified as Innovative Growth Venture Enterprise

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

  • NBM Korea Co. Officially Certified as Innovation Growth Venture Enterprise under South Korea's Ministry of SMEs and Startups
  • Accepted into Most Stringent Classification Out of 4 Certification Categories
    • Enables South Korean Institutional Investors to Participate in Financings
    • Entitled to Receive Various Benefits from Tax Reduction, Financial Support & Technology Support
  • Certified after Rigorous Monthslong Due Diligence with 15+ Evaluation Criteria
    • Includes Technology Innovation Impact, Competitiveness, Expertise, Growth Potential

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce that NBM Korea Co. (" NBMK ") has been officially certified as a Venture Enterprise in the Innovative Growth category under the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of South Korea.

Out of the 4 Venture Enterprise categories, Innovative Growth is the most stringent category to receive certification. NBMK will be entitled to receive benefits including various tax reductions, financial support, technical expertise support, and increased patent protection. Additionally, the Venture Enterprise Certification has enabled South Korean institutional investors to participate in financings due to governmental backing.

The Innovative Growth Venture Enterprise Certification is a governmental authentication process that certifies high-quality, excelling venture companies based on technological innovation and business growth potential. For several months, experts and officials conducted rigorous due diligence with 15+ evaluation criteria including technology impact, business model & plan, market competitiveness, managerial expertise, on-site visits, and document review.

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.
NEO Battery Materials is a Canadian battery materials technology company focused on developing silicon anode materials for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, electronics, and energy storage systems. With a patent-protected, low-cost manufacturing process, NEO Battery enables longer-running and ultra-fast charging batteries compared to existing state-of-the-art technologies. Building the first commercial plant in South Korea, the Company aims to be a globally-leading producer of silicon anode materials for the electric vehicle and energy storage industries. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/ .

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Spencer Huh
President and CEO
shuh@neobatterymaterials.com

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


NEO Battery Materials Announces Pricing of Non-Brokered LIFE Private Placement

NEO Battery Materials Announces Pricing of Non-Brokered LIFE Private Placement

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce the pricing of the non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "). NEO will issue a minimum of 12,187,500 up to a maximum of 15,625,000 units (the " Units ") of the Company at a price of $0.32 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for gross proceeds of a minimum of $3,900,000 CAD up to a maximum of $5,000,000 CAD. Pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the Units offered will be immediately freely tradeable, not subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities law.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NEO Battery Materials Negotiating Silicon Anode Bulk Orders & Establishing R&D Collaboration

NEO Battery Materials Negotiating Silicon Anode Bulk Orders & Establishing R&D Collaboration

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

  • Negotiating with 3 EV Supply Chain Companies for Silicon Anode Bulk Orders
    • R&D Centre Operating at Full Capacity from Sample Demand Upsurge & To Fill Sizeable Orders Sequentially
  • Establishing Trilateral Research Collaboration with South Korean Research Institute & Prominent Engineering University
    • 1) Research for Performance Enhancement, 2) Product Development & 3) Non-Dilutive Funding Applications
  • Discussing with South Korean Provincial Government for Grant Opportunity

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce 1) negotiations for additional bulk orders with 3 EV supply chain companies & 2) the initiative to form a research collaboration with a South Korean research institute and a prominent engineering university.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NEO Battery Materials Provides Operational Updates on R&D Expansion Facility

NEO Battery Materials Provides Operational Updates on R&D Expansion Facility

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

  • Initiated Relocation Process to R&D Expansion Facility – Gyeonggi Technopark Located in Ansan Science Valley
  • Streamlined Workflow to Upsize Silicon Anode Production Capacity and Material Evaluation Pipeline
    • To Hire Specialized Labor and to Install New Equipment for Accelerated Optimization Process
  • Strategizing to Ink Multiple Joint Development and Collaboration Agreements with R&D Capacity Increase

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to provide operational updates on relocating to Gyeonggi Technopark & upsizing production and R&D capacity to establish milestone agreements with established battery supply chain players.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NEO Battery Materials Secures Additional Sample Orders with Global EV Battery Players

NEO Battery Materials Secures Additional Sample Orders with Global EV Battery Players

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

  • Secured Additional Optimized Sample Order of Proprietary Silicon Anodes, NBMSiDE ® , by Global Battery Manufacturers & EV Automakers
    • High Demand from EV Battery Supply Chain Players for More Sample Production
    • Represents Initial and Mid-Stage Testing with European Battery Manufacturers and Premium Automaker
  • Dr. S. G. Kim, Chief Technology Officer, Invited to Speak at K-Battery Show 2023
    • Lecture on "Increasing the Energy Density through Silicon Anodes"
    • To Establish Relationships with Various Companies for Collaborative Opportunities

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce the upsurge in demand for NEO's silicon anodes from recent technological breakthroughs. The Company is gradually delivering optimized samples to global battery & EV manufacturers to fill orders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FWTC

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FWTC

Trading resumes in:

Company: Forward Water Technologies Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Brokered Private Placement

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Brokered Private Placement

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a brokered private placement (the "Offering") of a minimum of 20,000,000 units ("Units") and a maximum of 40,000,000 Units, on a commercially reasonable efforts agency basis, at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for gross proceeds of $1 million to $2 million

The Offering may consist of up to 26,525,774 units issued pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption available under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106") for maximum gross proceeds of $1,326,288.70 (the "LIFE Offering"). There is an offering document relating to the LIFE Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at forwardwater.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Speaking at IMARC and Investor Webinar

Lake Resources NL Speaking at IMARC and Investor Webinar

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) will be presenting and on a panel at the International Mining and Resources Conference and Expo (IMARC) in Sydney this week from 31 October-2 November.

David Dickson, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at LKE is presenting on Tuesday, 31 October at 11:15am AEDT on recent progress and milestones at the Kachi direct lithium extraction project in Argentina.

He will be speaking on managing infrastructure and logistics; structured project schedules; and building the future global lithium supply requirements.

He will also be speaking on a Keynote Panel on Wednesday, 1 November at 4:55pm on the role that new mining companies and their investors have in reshaping the commodity value chain.

Also today, the Company released the latest in a series of monthly investor webinars which featured David Dickson and Sean Miller, Senior Vice President of Field Operations and Evaluation. During the webinar they provided: an update on field operations; commentary on the Argentina elections; and an update on completion of the Kachi Project Phase 1 Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS).



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Reportt

Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Reportt

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is providing a clean solution to the delivery of high-quality lithium into the battery materials supply chain powering the energy transition. Lake uses disruptive, ion exchange extraction technology, from Lilac Solutions Inc in California (Lilac), who is earning into the flagship Kachi Project, for efficient production of sustainable, high purity lithium. No mining is involved in the brine processing.

Recent operational updates have shown the methodical and sustained progress at the Kachi site. This includes the recent completion of successful extraction and injection testing at Kachi, which provided important data and higher confidence for our modelling, demonstrating the viability of our extraction and injection processes to support the production of high purity battery grade lithium.

The extraction and injection testing at Kachi represents an important milestone for the project on our path to achieving our Phase 1 DFS. Additionally, our drilling program at Kachi has shown the large scale and quality of the lithium-bearing brine at the site. The drilling results indicate that this resource is much larger than initially anticipated as the known lithium brine extent continues to expand laterally and vertically.

We have also made important progress towards finalising our power framework. Our revised design includes the capability for off-grid commissioning, including an option for 100 per cent standalone solar and battery backup. We are pleased to now have this optionality to power operations at Kachi, which takes into consideration aspects of grid connection and the needs of local communities.

*To view the Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2F9S7H7P



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Blockmate Ventures Announces Webinar

Blockmate Ventures Announces Webinar

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company ") announces that it is convening a webinar to discuss the acquisition of BESS Power Innovation Corp, announced yesterday.

The webinar will include a presentation by Blockmate CEO, Justin Rosenberg and BESS CEO, Broderick Gunning. They will provide a summary of the acquisition and immediate plans for the business. A Q&A session with investors will follow the presentation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Klimat X Announces Receipt of Second Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

Klimat X Announces Receipt of Second Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce the completion of all milestones required for the second disbursement of USD500,000 under the pre-purchase agreement reached with a Fortune 500 company announced on the 14 th June, 2023.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

