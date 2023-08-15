Nanalysis Announces Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call

Construction Of Vanadium Electrolyte Manufacturing Facility Underway

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Oil and Gas Price Update: H1 2023 in Review

Electric Vehicle Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

NORTH ARROW CONFIRMS FOUR SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT LDG PROJECT, NT DRILLING PLANNED TO START IN AUGUST

Galan Lithium Secures Final Permitting to Commence Construction at Hombre Muerto West

VVC Resources Received US$5 Million

Getchell Gold Corp. Receives Authorization to Construct 12 Additional Drill Pads and Highlights the Upside Potential at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, Nevada

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Alianza Minerals Moves Ahead with New Focus on High Grade Silver Projects

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Carmanah Minerals

CARM:CC

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU

Prospera Energy

PEI:CC

Decade Resources

DEC:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3!)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

Nanalysis Announces Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Thursday , August 24th

European Q&A Session on August 25th at 8:30am ET

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company"), ( TSXV: NSCI) ( OTCQX: NSCIF) ( FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications announces that on Thursday, August 24th, 2023, the Company will put out a press release and Chief Executive Officer Sean Krakiwsky and Chief Financial Officer Randall McRae will host a conference call at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time to discuss the results for the quarter ending June 30 2023.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

Investors interested in participating in the live full year call can dial 1-888-664-6392 or 416-764-8659 from abroad. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast here: https://app.webinar.net/mbeN7MlYQon or on the investor relations section of the Company's website HERE .

The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations webpage for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback will be available for seven days after the conference call by calling 1-888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677, conference ID #309928.

Additionally, the Company will be hosting a Q&A session for it's European investors at 8:30am ET on Friday, August 25th which can be accessed by the following link: Click here to join the meeting or call in (audio only) +1 437-703-4522, Phone Conference ID: 899 910 303#.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis' business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020 Nanalysis announced the launch of its100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis' devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

In 2022 the Company acquired K'(Prime) Technologies Inc. (K'Prime), a North American sales and service company which provides sales services for scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications. K'Prime's service organization provides airport and commercial security installation and maintenance solutions across North America .

Additionally in 2022, the Company acquired a 43% ownership in Quad Systems AG ("Quad Systems"), a Zurich-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-announces-second-quarter-2023-conference-call-301900661.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/15/c9562.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis ScientificTSXV:NSCIEmerging Tech Investing
NSCI:CA
The Conversation (0)
ARway.ai Enters Pilot With One of The Largest Shopping Malls in California

ARway.ai Enters Pilot With One of The Largest Shopping Malls in California

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces a new paid for pilot contract with one of Southern California's most popular shopping, dining and entertainment lifestyle destinations. The paid pilot is for navigation and augmented reality experiences in the Centre comprising 1.2 million square feet, more than 130 stores, restaurants. The pilot is expected to last 90-days and upon the successful completion of the pilot a full rollout and annual six figure contract would ensue

Watch video showcases of ARway's technology in retail locations:

Video - Discover the Future of Retail: Unleashing the Power of ARway Automation!

Video - ARway.ai - AR and Indoor Navigation Mall in Dubai Use Case

Keep reading...Show less
Toggle3D.ai Launches Exclusive AI-Powered Material Creation Template as a Paid For Monthly Subscription

Toggle3D.ai Launches Exclusive AI-Powered Material Creation Template as a Paid For Monthly Subscription

Company is launching a series of AI enhancements Exclusively For paying subscribers

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models is pleased to announce it has released a new exclusive set of AI Powered tools for Pro subscribers ($29month) that enables users to make PBR (physics based rendering) materials from just images or text prompts. This is a significant competitive differentiator for Toggle3D.ai in the industry of 3D design and texturing. This new pay to use functionality gives users a massive increase in speed, efficiency and quality when creating materials for texturing 3D

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces New Production Record Having Delivered More Than 50,000 3D Models

Nextech3D.ai Announces New Production Record Having Delivered More Than 50,000 3D Models

Company is experiencing accelerating 3D Model Demand in Q3,2023

Join Proactive News & CEO Evan Gappelberg for an Investor Livestream TODAY at 12 p.m ET / 9 a.m PT

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces New Production Record Having Delivered More Than 50,000 3D Models

Nextech3D.ai Announces New Production Record Having Delivered More Than 50,000 3D Models

Company is experiencing accelerating 3D Model Demand in Q3,2023

Join Proactive News & CEO Evan Gappelberg for an Investor Livestream TODAY at 12 p.m ET / 9 a.m PT

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HealthTab Signs Reseller Agreement With Abbott to Support UK Expansion

HealthTab Signs Reseller Agreement With Abbott to Support UK Expansion

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) ("Avricore Health" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a reseller agreement between HealthTab™ Inc. and Abbott Rapid Dx UK & Ireland.

This agreement provides a foundation for HealthTab to purchase and distribute the Afinion™ 2 and associated tests for diabetes and heart disease screening in community pharmacies in the UK.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avricore's HealthTab Selected for Feasibility Study for Testing in Community Pharmacies in United Kingdom

Avricore's HealthTab Selected for Feasibility Study for Testing in Community Pharmacies in United Kingdom

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) ("Avricore Health" or the "Company") is pleased that HealthTab, the Company's leading pharmacy-based platform for testing and health data management, has been selected by a collaborative involving the internationally renowned Barts Heart Centre and HEART UK to assess the feasibility of community pharmacists in the UK's ability to complement opportunistic blood pressure checks with cholesterol testing to assess overall cardiovascular risk and build on the clinical services offered.

"In the wake of the pandemic, it's clear that the community pharmacy needs to play a bigger role in delivering more access to healthcare services, especially chronic disease screening and management," said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health. "We are honoured to have been selected for this important project and look forward to working with pharmacist as they support patients with this vital service."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Sage Potash Corp. Secures Key Water Rights Permit, Lowering Risks in Exploration Permitting Process

CanAlaska Confirms High-Grade Uranium Intersections from Winter Program at West McArthur Project

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q2 Financial Results

South Star Battery Metals Announces Initial 2023 Drilling Program Results for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama and NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Study Update

Related News

Agriculture Investing

Sage Potash Corp. Secures Key Water Rights Permit, Lowering Risks in Exploration Permitting Process

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Confirms High-Grade Uranium Intersections from Winter Program at West McArthur Project

Battery Metals Investing

South Star Battery Metals Announces Initial 2023 Drilling Program Results for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama and NI43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Study Update

Tech Investing

Klimat X Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Eight Royalties in Portfolio

Gold Investing

White Gold Corp. Commences Maiden Diamond Drilling at Cali Target on Nolan Property, Yukon, Canada

Resource Investing

Target Areas Prioritised For Initial Lithium Exploration Program

×