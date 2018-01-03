Red Pine Exploration Reports Results from Fall Drilling at Wawa

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV:RPX) announced results from two drill holes completed as part of a 20,000-meter program executed last fall at the Jubilee shear zone at its Wawa gold project.

Highlights from the northern extension of the Surluga deposit are as follows:

The discovery of higher-grade zones in the Jubilee Shear Zone (“JSZ”), and the gold zones of the JSZ hangingwall (Figure 1);• The extension of the high-grade JSZ intersection in SD-16-45 (14.66 g/t gold over 15.2 metres) in SD-17-109 that contains 3.46 g/t gold over 10.3 metres, including 9.05 g/t gold over 3.7 metres in the JSZ; • SD-17-113 contains 1.13 g/t gold over 17.6 metres, including 6.77 g/t gold over 2.3 metres, in a quartz vein network in the hangingwall of the JSZ.

Quentin Yarie, president and CEO of Red Pine, commented:

We are actively exploring to expand the existing Surluga Deposit beyond the current inferred resource to the north, south and into the hangingwall. Our drilling efforts indicate that multiple networks of high-grade gold-bearing quartz veins exist in the hangingwall. The Company will continue to define these discoveries so that they can be included in a forthcoming revised 43-101 resource estimate.

Click here to read the full Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV:RPX) press release.