Northern Vertex Updates on Progress at Moss Gold-Silver Mine Project

• December 27, 2017
Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSXV:NEE) provided an update on construction and commissioning work at its Arizona-based Moss gold-silver mine project. According to the company, the transition between construction and commissioning is currently taking place.

Kenneth Berry, president and CEO of Northern Vertex, commented:

Continuing construction progress throughout this holiday season is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our team. The transition from construction to commissioning is underway, with the first gold pour at the Moss Mine scheduled for Q1, 2018. Our recent non-dilutive US$11M working capital financing provides a clear path to commercial production and positive cash flow (see December 21, 2017 news release). We are excited to be the next producing open pit gold mine in the USA.

