ALROSA Plans Auctions for Rough and Polished Diamonds

ALROSA (MCX:ALRS) announced its plan to hold two auctions for the sale of rough and polished diamonds at the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show, which is organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) in Hong Kong from February 27 to March 3, 2018.

As quoted in the press release:

The United Selling Organization (USO) of ALROSA auctions special size rough diamonds over 10.8 carats. The USO puts up for sale 121 gem quality lots with a total weight of 1949 carats, the weight of the largest diamond is 47.08 carats. The gemstones are mined from the deposits of PJSC ALROSA, and its subsidiaries – JSC Almazy Anabara and PJSC Alrosa-Nyurba. DIAMONDS ALROSA, the cutting division of ALROSA, will hold an auction for the sale of 87 polished diamonds within the framework of the Hong Kong exhibition. Customers will be offered 63 gemstones of a standard color range and 24 fancy yellow pieces. The total weight of diamonds put up for the auction is 284 carats. The offered assortment consists of different types of cut: emerald, square emerald, pillow, pear, radiant, heart, oval. The largest diamond, weighing 20.63 carats, has a standard round cut shape. The polished diamonds were manufactured from rough gemstones mined at the deposits of PJSC ALROSA, and its subsidiaries – PJSC ALROSA-Nyurba and PJSC Severalmaz.

Yury Okoemov, deputy CEO of ALROSA, commented:

Despite shutdown of the Mir underground mine in view of the accident in August 2017, the Company delivered on the annual diamond production plan. The key drivers for diamond production growth were higher output at the Udachny underground mine, development of the richest part of the deposit at the Jubilee pipe, increased grade at the Arkhangelskaya and Karpinskogo-1 pipes operated by Severalmaz, as well as higher production at the Botuobinskaya pipe.

