Aguia Resources Announces Re-Filing of Documents

Aguia Resources (ASX:AGR) (TSX-V:AGRL) (“Aguia” or the “Company”) announces that, at the request of the Ontario Securities Commission, the Company has re-filed its Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended June 30, 2017 (the “Full Year MD&A”) to include the certifying officers’ conclusions on the effectiveness of the Company’s disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting, as required under Canadian National Instrument 52-109 – “Certification of Disclosure in Issuers’ Annual and Interim Filings” (“NI 52-109”).

The Company has also re-filed the Technical Report, entitled “Tres Estradas Phosphate Project, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil Updated Resources Report” which was previously filed on November 1, 2017 at the request of the Ontario Securities Commission. The Technical Report has been re-filed to include Sections 16-22, which were not included in the original filing.

The Company remains on track to release the results of its Bankable Feasibility Study for the Três Estradas Phosphate Project later this month.