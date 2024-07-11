FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - In line with the rise of nuclear energy since the 1950's, uranium has become a pivotal commodity. This is especially true for countries that are highly dependent on nuclear energy to fulfill their domestic energy needs. According to a report from Statista, that the leading consumers of uranium worldwide are the countries with the highest share of nuclear energy: the United States, China, and France. The U.S. used nearly 18,300 metric tons of uranium in 2020. That was more than twice as much as France, which ranked third. Although there are global tendencies towards alternative energies, the worldwide nuclear energy consumption has remained consistent over the past decade. This suggests that uranium will likely continue to be an important commodity for decades to come. A report from GlobalData added that Uranium production is expected to grow marginally at a CAGR of more than 4% from 2024 to 2030 and that the countries holding significant uranium reserves are Australia, Kazakhstan, Canada, Russia, and Namibia among others. In 2023, Australia had the largest share followed by Kazakhstan. In terms of uranium production, Kazakhstan led the market followed by Canada. Active Mining Companies in the news includes: Indigo Exploration Inc. (OTCQB: IXIXF) (TSX-V: IXI), Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American: URG) (TSX: URE), Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) (TSX: CCO), Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE American: DNN), Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC).
Maiden 150Mt Inferred Mineral Resource for the Kennedy Ionic Clay-Hosted REE Project, Queensland
Deposit starts from surface with significant scope for further growth
DevEx Resources (ASX: DEV; DevEx or the Company) is pleased to announce a maiden Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its 100%-owned Kennedy Rare Earths Project (Kennedy Project) in North Queensland (Figure 1).
Highlights
- Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) completed for the Kennedy Ionic Adsorption Clay-Hosted REE Project in North Queensland, reported in accordance with JORC 2012 guidelines:
- 150Mt @ 1,000ppm TREO1 (470ppm TREO-CeO2) at a 325ppm TREO-CeO2 cut-off
- The entire Inferred MRE sits in unconsolidated clay-rich gravels commencing from surface with no overburden.
- At a 475ppm TREO-CeO2 cut off, the Inferred MRE is 88Mt @ 1,200ppm TREO (560ppm TREO-CeO2).
- Further potential to expand the Inferred MRE with in-fill and extensional drilling to target several priority areas outside the Inferred MRE to the west.
- Previously reported preliminary metallurgical test work demonstrates rapid recoveries can be achieved by desorption of REE in the first 30 minutes using ammonium sulfate solution ((NH4)2SO4) in weak acidic conditions (pH4) with very low acid consumption.
- Being adjacent to the Kennedy Highway, the Project stands to further benefit from the Queensland Government’s significant investment into infrastructure upgrades and support for critical minerals development.
The Inferred MRE for the Kennedy Project, which occurs in surface unconsolidated gravelly clays, totals 150 million tonnes at 1,000ppm TREO (470ppm TREO-CeO2) using a cut-off grade of 325ppm TREO-CeO2 (Tables 1 and 2 and Figures 2 and 4) or 88Mt @ 1,200ppm TREO (470ppm TREO-CeO2) using a 475ppm cut-off grade (Tables 1 and 2 and Figures 3 and 5).
DevEx’s Managing Director, Brendan Bradley, said:
“Delivering a maiden Inferred Mineral Resource within a year from the discovery of this deposit is a significant achievement by our team and sets a strong foundation for the Kennedy Project.
“The key attributes of the Resource are that it commences at surface with no overburden, extends over a considerable area with further scope for growth, and is one of the few ionic adsorption clay- hosted REE deposits in Australia.
“The favourable results from initial metallurgical test work – combined with the deposit’s scale and established road and port infrastructure in the region – highlight its potential as a future source of highly valuable magnet rare earths.
“Rare earths are considered a critical input for renewable energy applications such as electric vehicles and wind turbines, and aligns with DevEx’s broader strategy to discover minerals which contribute to the clean energy transition.”
Table 1: Kennedy Project Inferred MRE(Rounding errors are apparent)
The Inferred MRE for the Kennedy Project, contains the important and high-value Magnetic Rare Earth Oxides (MREO’s) – Praseodymium (Pr6O11), Neodymium (Nd2O3), Dysprosium (Dy2O3) and Terbium (Tb4O7), which are essential in the manufacture of permanent rare earth magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines and numerous other renewable energy applications. The Company has strategically targeted these MREO’s and mineralised zones where they concentrate, in both grade and thickness.
The Kennedy Project remains one of only a select few ionic clay projects that have been defined in Australia and is considered to be similar to the Makuutu Heavy Rare Earths Project in the Republic of Uganda owned by Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX: IXR).3
Drilling and preliminary metallurgical test work completed to date at the Kennedy Project has identified the potential for favourable mining and processing attributes including:
- Shallow: The mineralisation occurs from surface with minimal to no overlying overburden.
- Soft: The rare earths lie in unconsolidated clays with irregular pisolite, and nodules (gravels) dispersed amongst the clays.
- Favourable metallurgy: Preliminary leach test work demonstrates rapid recoveries by desorption of REE in the first 30 minutes using ammonium sulfate solution ((NH4)2SO4) in weak acidic conditions (pH4) with very low acid consumption and very low dissolution of gangue elements including calcium (see Company Announcements 16 May 2023 and 10 July 2023).
- Significant scale: Broad-spaced drilling to the south-west of the Inferred MRE area highlights several exploration areas for follow up and in-fill drilling.
The majority of the Kennedy Inferred MRE sits across two pastoral properties, allowing for efficient engagement with landholders. DevEx has successfully negotiated access agreements to conduct its exploration activities across both properties and continues to engage with these key landholders and the broader community for the project's progression.
The Kennedy Project is well-located nearby to existing infrastructure networks, including transportation, power supply and bulk port facilities. Queensland has a well-established mining sector supported by a skilled workforce and government support.
The Project stands to benefit from the Queensland Government’s Critical Minerals Strategy which outlines four key objectives to achieve Queensland’s ambitions for a prosperous critical minerals sector - move faster and smarter, maximise investment, build value chains and foster research and ESG excellence. Current commitments by the Government include: i) $245 million investment into growing the critical minerals sector and establishing critical mineral zones; and ii) the $5 billion being invested into Copper String 2032 which is essential to the new Queensland Super Grid backbone under the Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan.
The Company has been awarded $175,000 under this Initiative to assist with undertaking further metallurgical testwork at the Project.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from DevEx Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024
After reaching a 17 year high of US$106 in early January, the spot uranium price spent most of Q2 consolidating under US$90 per pound.
Uranium started the second quarter at US$88.05 per pound on April 1 prices shed 2.6 percent to end the quarter at US$85.70. While prices remained range bound for most of 2024’s second quarter, values have held above US$80 per pound since November 2023.
“Thus far in 2024, the uranium spot price has stabilized between US$85 to US$95 per pound after a significant 88.54 percent increase in 2023,” wrote Sprott’s Jacob White in a June market update. “This phase indicates a healthy correction within a bullish market cycle.”
White went on to note that the recent pause in uranium prices offers a promising entry point in the ongoing uranium bull market.
The ETF Product Manager at Sprott Asset Management sees market support coming from persistent supply uncertainties and renewed nuclear energy interest.
Below are the best-performing uranium stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE by share price performance so far this year. All data was obtained on July 8, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener, and all companies had market caps above C$10 million at the time. Read on to learn what factors have been moving their share prices.
1. Greenridge Exploration (CSE:GXP)
Year-to-date gain: 163.83 percent; market cap: C$20.68 million; share price: C$1.24
Canada-focused Greenridge Exploration is currently engaged in the exploration of the Nut Lake uranium project in the Thelon Basin in Nunavut, Canada, and has acquired several uranium projects this year. The Nut Lake asset spans 4,036 hectares, and the company says it is strategically positioned near the Angilak uranium deposit, which was recently acquired by Atha Energy (TSXV:SASK,OTCQB:SASKF) as part of a three way merger with Latitude Uranium and 92 Energy.
Nut Lake is a new property for Greenridge. On January 18, the company entered into an option agreement with three parties to acquire a 100 percent stake in the asset. Historic drilling at the polymetallic deposit has identified “significant” uranium mineralization, with intersections of up to 9 feet containing 0.69 percent of U3O8.
Greenridge released a technical review of the property in April. In the release, Russell Starr, CEO of Greenridge, stated, "We continue to uncover promising geological data at the Nut Lake Uranium Project. The Thelon Basin and sub-basins are significantly underexplored compared to the well-known Athabasca Basin to the south.” In late May, the company increased its land position at Nut Lake by more than 40 percent to a total of 5,854 hectares.
Nut Lake wasn't Greenridge's only addition this year. The company also acquired the Carpenter Lake uranium project, which covers 13,387 hectares near the Athabasca Basin's southern margin. Greenridge ended the quarter by acquiring 100 percent interest in the Snook Lake and Ranger Lake uranium projects in Ontario. The Ranger Lake project covers 20,782 hectares in the Elliot Lake region, while the Snook Lake project spans 4,899 hectares in Northwestern Ontario.
Greenridge's share price has climbed throughout the year to reach a year-to-date high of C$1.25 on July 3.
2. District Metals (TSXV:DMX)
Year-to-date gain: 93.75 percent; market cap: C$40.15 million; share price: C$0.31
District Metals is an energy metals and polymetallic explorer and developer with a portfolio of nine assets, including five uranium projects in Sweden. It's currently focused on its Viken property, which hosts a uranium-vanadium deposit.
Historic estimates conducted in 2010 and 2014 peg the indicated resource at 43 million metric tons with an average grade 0.019 percent U3O8, with another 3 billion metric tons with an average grade 0.017 percent U3O8 in the inferred category. According to the company, Viken is one of the “world's largest in terms of uranium and vanadium mineral resources."
Shares of District spiked to a year-to-date high of C$0.49 on May 21. The spike coincided with the company announcing its subsidiary, Bergslagen Metals, had received final approvals for its mineral license applications in Jämtlands and Västerbottens Counties in Sweden to explore for metals including vanadium, nickel, molybdenum and rare earth elements.
“We are very pleased with the timely approvals for our eight mineral license applications that cover a total of 91,470 hectares of ground that is highly prospective for Alum Shale deposit targets,” said Garrett Ainsworth, CEO of District. “Alum shales are the host rocks of our Viken Energy Metals Deposit, which represents a potentially significant source of critical and strategic metals and minerals for the green energy transition.”
3. CanAlaska Uranium (TSXV:CVV)
Year-to-date gain: 50.65 percent; market cap: C$90.03 million; share price: C$0.58
CanAlaska Uranium is a self-described project generator with a portfolio of assets in the Athabasca Basin. The region is well known in the sector for its high-grade deposits.
The company's portfolio includes the West McArthur property, which is situated near sector major Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) and Orano Canada’s McArthur River/Key Lake mine joint venture. In 2018, Cameco signed on as a joint venture partner for CanAlaska's West McArthur project, and it retains a 16.65 percent stake.
In mid-April, CanAlaska acquired the Intrepid East and Intrepid West projects in the Northeastern Athabasca Basin. The two Intrepid projects comprise a combined 58,747 hectares and are situated 20 kilometers north of the high-grade Hurricane uranium deposit.
During the second quarter of 2024, CanAlaksa also conducted airborne surveys at its projects near Cameco and Orano’s Key Lake mill — the Key Extension, Enterprise, Voyager and Nebula projects — as well as at its Frontier project.
In June, CanAlaska mobilized drill crews for the 2024 summer drill program at West McArthur. The C$7.5 million program focuses on expanding the high-grade Pike Zone uranium discovery. High grade results from the discovery drove CanAlaska's share price to a year-to-date high of C$0.75 in early March.
4. Denison Mines (TSX:DML)
Year-to-date gain: 21.37 percent; market cap: C$2.53 billion; share price: C$2.84
Denison Mines is focused on uranium mining in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, holding a 95 percent interest in the Wheeler River uranium project.
In 2023, the company completed a feasibility study for Wheeler River's Phoenix deposit, at which they plan to use in-situ recovery (ISR), and updated the 2018 prefeasibility study for the Gryphon deposit. According to the company, both deposits have low-cost production potential.
Denison also owns 22.3 percent of the McClean Lake joint venture with Orano Canada. The companies agreed in January to restart mining operations at the McClean North deposit, with a target of 2025. The two companies also share the nearby Midwest uranium project, with Denison holding a 25.17 percent interest.
On May 8, Denison released its Q1 2024 results in which it discussed its progress throughout the quarter, and noted that it is continuing to work towards a final investment decision for ISR mining at the Phoenix deposit.
In June, Denison announced that it completed an ISR field test program at the Midwest project's Midwest Main deposit, which it said validated the use of the ISR method based on preliminary results. They plan to next develop a preliminary economic assessment for ISR mining at the deposit.
Denison shares rose to a year-to-date high on May 28 to trade for C$3.31.
5. Cameco (TSX:CCO)
Year-to-date gains: 18.5 percent; market cap: C$29.7 billion; share price: C$68.02
Uranium major Cameco operates across the entire nuclear fuel value change and holds significant stakes in key uranium operations within the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. This includes a 54.55 percent interest in the Cigar Lake mine, the world's most productive uranium mine.
The company also owns 70 percent of the McArthur River mine and 83 percent of the Key Lake mill. Orano Canada is Cameco's primary joint venture partner across these operations.
On April 30, Cameco released its Q1 results. Cameco saw its share of uranium production increase to 5.8 million pounds in the quarter, up from 4.5 million pounds in Q1 2023, with a 16 percent reduction in unit cash production costs to $19.52 per pound.
Looking ahead, the company expects operations at McArthur River/Key Lake and Cigar Lake are expected to produce a total of 18 million pounds each in 2024.
In June, SaskPower, Westinghouse and Cameco penned a memorandum of understanding to evaluate Westinghouse’s nuclear reactor technology for potential deployment in Saskatchewan. The agreement focuses on assessing the AP1000 and AP300 small modular reactors reactors for long-term energy planning.
The trio will also explore ways to create a local nuclear supply chain, including fuel production, collaborating on research and workforce training with Saskatchewan’s institutions. SaskPower aims to make a final investment decision on constructing Saskatchewan’s first SMR facility by 2029, with plans to use the province's uranium in the reactors.
FAQs for investing in uranium
What is uranium used for?
Uranium is primarily used for the production of nuclear energy, a form of clean energy created in nuclear power plants. In fact, 99 percent of uranium is used for this purpose. As of 2022, there were 439 active nuclear reactors, as per the International Atomic Energy Agency. Last year, 8 percent of US power came from nuclear energy.
The commodity is also used in the defense industry as a component of nuclear weaponry, among other uses. However, there are safeguards in effect to keep this to a minimum. To create weapons-grade uranium, the material has to be enriched significantly — above 90 percent — to the point that to achieve just 5.6 kilograms of weapons-grade uranium, it would require 1 metric ton of uranium pre-enrichment.
Because of this necessity, uranium enrichment facilities are closely monitored under international agreements. Uranium used for nuclear power production only needs to be enriched to 5 percent; nuclear enrichment facilities need special licenses to enrich above that point for uses such as research at 20 percent enrichment.
The metal is also used in the medical field for applications such as transmission electron microscopy. Before uranium was discovered to be radioactive, it was used to impart a yellow color to ceramic glazes and glass.
Where is uranium found?
The country with the greatest uranium reserves by far is Australia — the island nation holds 28 percent of the world’s uranium reserves. Rounding out the top three are Kazakhstan with 15 percent and Canada with 9 percent.
Although Australia has the highest reserves, it holds uranium as a low priority and is only fourth overall for production. All its uranium output is exported, with none used for domestic nuclear energy production.
Kazakhstan is the world’s largest producer of the metal, with production of 21,227 metric tons in 2022. The country’s national uranium company, Kazatomprom, is the world’s largest producer.
Canada’s uranium reserves are found primarily in its Athabasca Basin, and the region is a top producer of the metal as well.
Why should I buy uranium stocks?
Investors should always do their own due diligence when looking at any commodity so that they can decide whether it fits into their investment plans. With that being said, many experts are convinced that uranium has entered into a significant bull market, meaning that uranium stocks could be a good buy.
A slew of factors have led to this bull market. While the uranium industry spent the last decade or so in a downturn following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, discourse has been building around the metal's use as a source of clean energy, which is important for countries looking to reach climate goals. Nations are now prioritizing a mix of clean energies such as solar and wind energy alongside nuclear. Significantly, in August 2022, Japan announced it is looking into restarting its idled nuclear power plants and commissioning new ones.
Uranium prices are very important to uranium miners, as in recent years levels have not been high enough for production to be economic. However, in 2024, prices spiked from the US$58 in August 2023 to a high of US$106 per pound U3O8 in February 2024. They have since consolidated at around US$85, meaning this could be a buying point for those looking to get into the sector.
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Skyharbour Resources
Overview
Nuclear energy is a critical component in the transition to net zero. There's a growing acknowledgment of the pivotal role nuclear power can play in meeting decarbonization objectives, thanks to its clean emissions profile, dependable baseload capabilities, and secure operation. Global electricity demand is set to grow 50 percent by 2040 and nuclear energy will play an integral role in meeting this demand. This is evident in the recently released World Energy Outlook 2023 published by the International Energy Agency (IEA) which highlighted the role that nuclear energy can play in making the journey towards net-zero faster, more secure, and more affordable.
According to the World Nuclear Association, there are currently 439 reactors operating globally. This capacity is increasing steadily with about 61 reactors under construction in 15 countries and a further 400 that are either ordered, planned or proposed. The IEA anticipates a substantial growth of over 43 percent in installed nuclear capacity from 2020 to 2050, reaching approximately 590 gigawatts of electrical output. This should drive demand for uranium over the coming decades.
UxC, a nuclear industry market data and analysis firm, estimates that annual uranium demand could soar by nearly 65 percent, surpassing 300 million pounds (Mlbs) U3O8 by 2030 from the current demand level of 197 Mlbs U3O8. Against this, the mine supply for 2024 is estimated to be around 155 Mlbs U3O8, implying a deficit of nearly 40 Mlbs. Further, substantial underinvestment in new mining projects has exacerbated an already constrained supply side, leading to prolonged strain in the years ahead.
As a result, spot uranium prices have seen a big jump. Uranium prices are now the highest since 2008 at over US$80/lb. Prices are expected to remain strong due to the ongoing tightness in the uranium supply/demand balance. As mentioned earlier, this tightness is likely to intensify over the next 24 months as demand continues to rise, new supply remains restricted, and inventories/stockpiles continue to diminish. The risks to the supply side far outweigh risks to the demand side given that more than 50 percent of global uranium production comes from countries with significant geopolitical risk.
This is where companies such as Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH), with a presence in jurisdictions such as the Athabasca Basin in Canada, stand out for its geopolitical stability. The Athabasca Basin is the world’s most prolific uranium jurisdiction, boasting uranium grades averaging over ten to twenty times higher than those found elsewhere, with levels at 3.95 percent U3O8 in contrast to the global average of 0.15 percent.
Skyharbour Resources possesses a broad portfolio of uranium exploration projects within the Athabasca Basin and is strategically positioned to capitalize on the improving fundamentals of the uranium market. The company follows a dual strategy of mineral exploration at its core projects (Russell and Moore) while utilizing the prospect generator model to advance its secondary projects with strategic partners. Employing the prospect generator model provides advantages to Skyharbour as partner firms finance exploration and development activities, as well as making cash and stock payments directly to Skyharbour Resources as they earn in on the projects. The model allows Skyharbour to retain upside exposure through minority interests and royalties at the partner projects while limiting equity dilution and ensuring that partner companies fund the majority of exploration costs.
Skyharbour Resources has seven partner companies, including Orano Canada, Azincourt Energy, Thunderbird Resources (previously Valor), Basin Uranium Corp, Medaro Mining, Tisdale Clean Energy, and North Shore Uranium. Skyharbour’s option agreements total over C$33 million in exploration expenditures, with more than C$27 million in stock being issued and over C$20 million in cash payments potentially coming into Skyharbour.
Company Highlights
- Skyharbour Resources is a junior mining company with an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada’s Athabasca Basin. They comprise 29 uranium projects, 10 of which are drill-ready, totaling over 587,000 hectares.
- The Athabasca Basin is the world’s most prolific uranium jurisdiction, boasting uranium grades averaging over 10-20 times higher than those found elsewhere.
- The company employs a multi-faceted strategy of focused mineral exploration at its core projects (Russell and Moore) while utilizing the prospect generator model to advance its secondary projects with strategic partners.
- The company’s co-flagship Moore project is an advanced-stage uranium exploration asset featuring high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone. Previous drilling has returned results of 6 percent U3O8 over 5.9 meters, with a notable intercept of 20.8 percent U3O8 over 1.5 meters, at a vertical depth of 265 meters.
- Adjacent to the Moore project is Skyharbour’s second core project, the Russell Lake uranium project, wherein Skyharbour has the option to acquire an initial 51 percent and up to 100 percent interest from Rio Tinto. The Russell Lake uranium project is a large, advanced-stage uranium exploration property totaling 73,294 hectares.
- The 2024 winter drill program at the Russell Lake uranium project led to a new discovery of high-grade, sandstone-hosted mineralization up to 2.99 percent U3O8 intersected over 0.5 meters.
- Management intends to continue building the prospect generator business by offering projects to partners who will fund the exploration and provide cash/stock to Skyharbour for an ownership interest in the projects; Skyharbour typically retains minority interests in the projects and equity holdings in the partners.
- The increasing focus on nuclear energy by governments globally to achieve decarbonization goals bodes well for uranium prices. Skyharbour, with key uranium assets in a top mining jurisdiction, stands to benefit from this shift in the global energy mix.
Flagship Projects
The Moore Project
This project covers an area of 35,705 hectares, located in the eastern Athabasca Basin near existing infrastructure with known high-grade uranium mineralization and significant discovery potential. Skyharbour acquired the project from Denison Mines (TSX:DML), a large strategic shareholder of the company. The project can be easily accessed year-round via winter and ice roads, streamlining logistics and reducing expenses. During the summer months, a significant portion of the property remains accessible as well. The property has been the subject of extensive historic exploration with over $50 million in expenditures, and over 140,000 meters of diamond drilling completed historically.
Moore hosts high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick zones. Over the past few years, Skyharbour Resources has conducted diamond drilling programs, resulting in the intersection of high-grade uranium mineralization in numerous drill holes along the 4.7-kilometer-long Maverick structural corridor. Some of the high-grade intercepts include:
- Hole ML-199 which intersected 20.8 percent U3O8 over 1.5 meters at 264 meters,
- Hole ML-202 from the Maverick East Zone which intersected 9.12 percent U3O8 over 1.4 meters at 278 meters.
- Hole ML20-09 which intersected 0.72 percent U3O8 over 17.5 meters from 271.5 meters to 289.0 meters, including 1 percent U3O8 over 10.0 meters represents the longest continuous drill intercept of uranium mineralization discovered to date at the project.
- Drill hole ML-61 returned 4.03 percent eU3O8 over 10 meters;
- Drill hole ML -55 encountered high-grade mineralization, returning 5.14 percent U3O8 over 6.2 meters
- Drill hole ML -47 intersected 4.01 percent U3O8 over 4.7 meters
Merely 50 percent of the total 4.7-kilometer promising Maverick corridor has undergone systematic drilling, indicating significant discovery potential both along its length and within the underlying basement rocks at depth. Skyharbour has announced a 3,000-meter 2024 drill program which will include infill and expansion drilling at the high-grade Maverick Corridor as well as testing several regional targets including the Grid Nineteen target area.
Apart from the Maverick Zone, diamond drilling in various other target areas has encountered multiple conductors linked with notable structural disturbances, robust alteration, and anomalous concentrations of uranium and associated pathfinder elements.
Russell Lake Uranium Project
The Russell Lake project is a large, advanced-stage uranium exploration property spanning 73,294 hectares, strategically positioned between Cameco’s Key Lake and McArthur River projects. Skyharbour entered into an option agreement with Rio Tinto which gives it the right to acquire an initial 51 percent and up to 100 percent of the project. Skyharbour can earn an initial 51 percent by paying C$508,200 in cash, issuing 3,584,014 shares to Rio Tinto, and funding C$5,717,250 in exploration on the Russell Lake project, over three years. Skyharbour has a second option to earn an additional 19 percent interest for a total of 70 percent, and a further option to obtain the remaining 30 percent interest in the project.
The project is adjacent to Denison’s Wheeler River project and Skyharbour’s Moore uranium project. It is supported by excellent infrastructure in terms of highway access as well as high-voltage power lines. The project has undergone a significant amount of historical exploration which includes over 95,000 meters of drilling in over 220 drill holes. The exploration identified numerous prospective target areas and several high-grade uranium showings as well as drill hole intercepts.
The property hosts several noteworthy exploration targets, including the Grayling Zone, the M-Zone Extension target, the Little Man Lake target, the Christie Lake target, and the Fox Lake Trail target. Skyharbour completed a 19-hole drilling program totaling 9,595 meters in three phases in 2023. The initial drilling phase encompassed 3,662 meters across eight completed holes at the Grayling Zone, followed by a second phase involving four holes totaling 2,730 meters drilled at the Fox Lake Trail Zone. The third drilling phase involved 3,203 meters across seven holes targeting additional areas within the Grayling Zone.
Skyharbour is carrying out a 5,000-meter winter drilling program currently to follow up on the 2023 campaign and historical exploration work. The 2024 program will focus on Grayling East and Fork targets within the broader Grayling target area as well as the M-Zone Extension target.
Secondary Projects
Falcon Uranium Project
This project comprises 11 claims covering 42,908 hectares located approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake mine. Skyharbour Resources has entered into an option agreement with North Shore Uranium which provides North Shore with an earn-in option to acquire an initial 80 percent interest and up to a 100% interest in the Falcon Property. North Shore can acquire an initial 80 percent interest in the claims within three years by meeting combined commitments of C$5.3 million in cash, share issuance, and exploration expenditures. Additionally, there's an option to buy the remaining 20 percent for an extra C$10 million in cash and shares.
North Shore Uranium has collected multiple samples from two of the first three uranium prospects drilled at its 55,699-hectare Falcon property in 2024. The samples returned anomalous uranium values of greater than 300 ppm U3O8 and up to a maximum of 572 ppm U3O8.
South Falcon East Uranium
This project comprises 16 claims covering 12,234 hectares located approximately 55 km east of the Key Lake mine. Skyharbour has optioned up to a 75 percent interest in a portion of the project to Tisdale Clean Energy. Tisdale will issue Skyharbour Resources 1,111,111 shares upfront, fund exploration expenditures totaling C$10.5 million, and pay Skyharbour Resources C$11.1 million in cash of which C$6.5 million can be settled for shares over a five-year earn-in. Skyharbour Resources will retain a minority interest in the South Falcon East.
East Preston
This project comprises 20,674 hectares located on the west side of the Athabasca Basin. In March 2017, Skyharbour Resources signed an option agreement with Azincourt Uranium (TSXV:AAZ) to option 70 percent of a portion of the East Preston project to Azincourt. Since then, Azincourt earned a majority interest in the project which currently stands at 85.8 percent. Skyharbour retains 9.5 percent ownership and Dixie Gold owns the remaining 4.7 percent.
Azincourt completed a 2023 drill program comprising 3,066 meters in 13 drill holes. The company also completed the winter 2024 diamond drill program of 1,086 meters of drilling in four diamond drill holes.
Preston
This project comprises 49,635 hectares strategically located near Fission’s Triple R deposit and NexGen’s Arrow deposit. In March 2017, Skyharbour Resources signed an option agreement with Orano (formerly AREVA) Resources Canada to option a majority stake in the Preston project. Orano has fulfilled its first earn-in option interest for 51 percent in the project. Following this, Orano has formed a joint venture (JV) with Skyharbour and Dixie Gold for the advancement of the project. Orano holds 51 percent interest, and the remaining is split evenly (24.5 percent each) between Skyharbour and Dixie Gold.
Orano Canada has completed a geophysical program at the 49,635-hectare Preston uranium project which included a ground electromagnetic survey (ML-TEM) and a ground gravity survey. Orano is now preparing for a Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbons (SGH) soil sampling program that will take place this summer at the project.
Hook Lake
This project comprises 16 claims covering 25,847 hectares on the east side of the Athabasca Basin. In February 2024, Thunderbird Resources (previously Valor) completed an earn-in for 80 percent interest and formed a JV partnership with Skyharbour which retains the remaining 20 percent interest.
Yurchison Lake
This project consists of 13 claims totaling 57,407 hectares in the Wollaston Domain. In November 2021, Medaro signed an agreement to acquire an initial 70 percent interest by spending C$5 million on exploration, C$800,000 in cash payments, and C$3 million in Medaro shares over 4 years. Medaro may acquire the 30 percent interest, within 30 business days of earning the initial 70 percent interest, by issuing C$7.5 million of shares and a cash payment of $7.5 million to Skyharbour.
Mann Lake
This project is strategically located on the east side of the Athabasca basin, 25 km southwest of Cameco’s McArthur River Mine and 15 km northeast and along strike of Cameco's Millennium uranium deposit. In October 2021, Basin Uranium signed an earn-in option to acquire a 75 percent interest in the project. Basin will pay a combination of cash and stocks over three years comprising C$4.85 million in cash plus exploration expenditure and C$1.75 million worth of shares.
In addition to the projects being advanced by Skyharbour and its partners, the Company has an additional twenty 100% owned projects that they’re actively seeking to option out to potential new partners in the future to add to their growing prospect generator business. All in all, Skyharbour is very well positioned to benefit from an accelerating uranium bull market with increasing demand in the backdrop of a strained supply side.
Management Team
Jordan Trimble, B.Sc., CFA – President and CEO
With a background in entrepreneurship, Jordan Trimble has held various positions in the resource industry, focusing on management, corporate finance, strategy, shareholder communications, business development, and capital raising with multiple companies. Prior to his role at Skyharbour, he was the corporate development manager at Bayfield Ventures, a gold company with projects in Ontario. Bayfield Ventures was subsequently acquired by New Gold (TSX:NGD) in 2014. Throughout his career, Trimble has established and assisted in the management of numerous public and private enterprises. He has played a pivotal role in securing significant capital for mining companies, leveraging his extensive network of institutional and retail investors.
Jim Pettit – Chairman of the Board
Jim Pettit currently serves as a director on the boards of various public resource companies, drawing from over 30 years of experience in the industry. His expertise lies in finance, corporate governance, management and compliance, particularly in the early-stage development of both private and public enterprises. Over the past three decades, he has primarily focused on the resource sector. Previously, he served as chairman and CEO of Bayfield Ventures, which was acquired by New Gold in 2014.
David Cates - Director
David Cates currently serves as the president and CEO of Denison Mines (TSX:DML). Before assuming the role of president and CEO, Cates was the vice-president of finance, tax, and chief financial officer at Denison. In his capacity as CFO, he played a pivotal role in the company's mergers and acquisitions activities, including spearheading the acquisition of Rockgate Capital and International Enexco. Cates joined Denison in 2008, initially serving as director of taxation before he was appointed CFO. Prior to joining Denison, he held positions at Kinross Gold and PwC with a focus on the resource industry.
Joseph Gallucci - Director
Joseph Gallucci was previously a senior manager at a leading Canadian accounting firm. He possesses more than two decades of expertise in investment banking and equity research, specializing in mining, base metals, precious metals, and bulk commodities worldwide. He serves as a senior capital markets executive and corporate director. Presently, Gallucci is the managing director and head of investment banking at Laurentian Bank Securities, where he assumes responsibility for overseeing the entire investment banking practice.
Amanda Chow - Director
Amanda Chow is a chartered professional accountant (CPA, CMA) and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Simon Fraser University. Chow commenced her career with public companies in 1999.
Dave Billard – Head Consulting Geologist
Dave Billard is a geologist with over 35 years of experience in exploration and development, focusing on uranium, gold and base metals in western Canada and the western US. He served as chief operating officer, vice-president of exploration, and director for JNR Resources before its acquisition by Denison Mines. He played a crucial role in the discovery of JNR’s Maverick and Fraser Lakes B zones. Earlier in his career, he contributed to the discovery and development of several significant gold deposits in northern Saskatchewan. Prior to joining JNR, Billard worked as a geological consultant specializing in uranium exploration in the Athabasca Basin. He also spent over 12 years with Cameco Corporation.
Christine McKechnie – Senior Project Geologist
Christine McKechnie is a geologist with a specialization in uranium deposits, particularly those hosted in the basement and associated with unconformities in the Athabasca Basin and its vicinity. Throughout her career, she has worked with various companies such as Claude Resources, JNR Resources, CanAlaska Uranium and Cameco, engaging in gold and uranium exploration activities. She completed her B.Sc. (High Honors) in 2008 from the University of Saskatchewan and completed a M.Sc. thesis on the Fraser Lakes Zone B deposit at the Falcon Point project. She also received the 2015 CIM Barlow Medal for Best Geological Paper.
Sean Cross – Project Geologist
Sean Cross is a geologist primarily dedicated to uranium exploration, with supplementary expertise in VMS and orogenic gold deposits. Sean has been involved in various flagship projects, including Foran’s McIlvenna Bay Deposit and NexGen Energy’s Arrow Deposit. His expertise extends to greenfield uranium exploration south of the Athabasca, geological mapping with the Saskatchewan Geological Survey, and environmental and archaeological mitigation projects in British Columbia and Alberta.
Dylan Drummond – Project Geologist
Dylan Drummond is a geologist experienced in uranium and rare earth elements exploration. He has been involved in numerous prestigious projects, including NexGen Energy's prominent Arrow Deposit and Orano Canada's Cigar Lake project. Additionally, he has served in various capacities at Appia Energy Corp, ranging from on-site prospecting to supporting drill program supervision.
This profile was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital.
Global Uranium Mining Market Expected to Reach $11.38 Billion By 2030 as Dependency on Nuclear Power Increases
Another report from RationalStat (which also said that about 66% of the global production of uranium from mines is from Kazakhstan, Canada, and Australia), projected that, the Global Uranium Mining Market value, is expected to rise to US$ 11,388.3 million by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 5.0%. It continued: "Nuclear power is regarded as a clean energy source because it produces no greenhouse gases when in operation. Countries investing in nuclear energy to cut carbon emissions and battle climate change are boosting the uranium market. Based on region, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to be the fastest-growing uranium mining market in the next years, owing to the region's increased nuclear power generation. Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players."
Indigo Exploration Inc. (OTCQB: IXIXF) (TSX-V: IXI) Acquires Uranium Claims in Shirley Basin, Wyoming - Indigo Exploration Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Hot Property, a highly prospective uranium project located in the past producing Shirley Basin of Wyoming. The Hot Property, which is comprised of 71 unpatented mineral claims covering a 5.75 km area, has seen extensive historical exploration dating back to the 1960's with over 200 holes drilled including near-surface intercepts of 1.83 metres of 1.1% U 3 O 8 at a depth of 43.0 metres and 3.35 metres of 0.28% U 3 O 8 at a depth of 26.8 metres. The Project is located adjacent to Uranium Energy Corp.'s (UEC-NYSE) Shirley Basin project, Ur-Energy Inc.'s (URG-NYSE) Shirley Basin mine, and Nuclear Fuels Inc.'s (NF-CSE) Bobcat Uranium Project. Ur-Energy's Shirley Basin project hosts an NI 43-101 Measured and Indicated Resource of 8.8 Mlb U 3 O 8 grading 0.23% and is currently under construction.
"Gaining 100% interest in a project of this calibre, located in a key uranium district next to past production and some of the preeminent US-focused uranium producers and developers, and with extensive historical drill results, is an exciting new development for the Company." commented Paul Cowley, President & CEO of Indigo Exploration.
The Shirley Basin of Wyoming - Wyoming represents the largest uranium producing state and contains the greatest uranium ore reserves within the United States. The Shirley Basin located 40 miles southwest of Casper, Wyoming, produced over 51 million pounds of U 3 O 8 from 1960 to 1992 at an average grade of 0.22% U 3 O 8 . The Shirley Basin mines closed not for a lack of resource but due to economic factors following the Three Mile Island accident (1979). The importance and relevance of the Shirley Basin today is reflected in production resurgence with Ur-Energy's production plans.
Hot Property - The Hot Property is strategically located just 800m east (0.5 mile) of an historic production area and 1.8km (1.1 miles) from Ur-Energy's uranium resource. Indigo uncovered 202 drill logs from public records from holes drilled in the 1960's on ground now covered by the Hot Property. One intercept (H1-Zeb-44) encountered 1.83m of 1.1% U 3 O 8 at a depth of 43.0m and a second hole (H6-Zeb-44) encountered 3.35m of 0.28% U 3 O 8 at a depth of 26.8m. Of the 202 holes, approximately 46% intercepted shallow uranium mineralization. Depth to mineralization ranges from 3m to 130m but average 46m deep in Eocene-aged Wind River Formation, the uranium host unit in the Shirley Basin. The Hot Property is particularly promising as one third of the mineralized holes on the property have two or more uranium intercepts.
The Company's geologists are compiling historic data in order to design an initial verification and infill drill program that can be submitted for permitting this summer, for drilling projected to start in early fall 2024. Multiple campaigns of drilling will likely be needed to justify a NI 43-101 mineral resource. Numerous existing trails criss-cross the Hot Property which would provide easy access and minimal surface disturbance for the RC drill programs.
"The resurgence in the uranium market fundamentals coupled with the bipartisan support in the US to secure domestic sources of uranium, positions the Company on the forefront to benefit from these compounding trends," commented Indigo's President & CEO, Paul Cowley. "We are excited to be a part of the evolving Shirley Basin camp."
In-situ Recovery of Uranium in Wyoming - Underground and open pit mining methods as well as in-situ recovery (ISR) were employed in production operations in the Shirley Basin. Since the 1990's all uranium mining in Wyoming uses the ISR process, a solution mining method that leaving the ore where it is in the ground and recovers uranium through a system of drill holes by dissolving and pumping the pregnant solution to the surface where the uranium can be recovered. Consequently, there is little surface disturbance, and no tailings or waste rock generated. Lower Capex and Opex from this approach see uranium grades at ISR operations as low as 0.04% U 3 O 8 . CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Indigo Exploration at: https://www.indigoexploration.com/news/news-2024
In other mining market news of interest:
Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American: URG) (TSX:URE) recently announced the results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("Shareholders Meeting") held June 6, 2024, including the election of Directors. Each of the nominee Directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 23, 2024 was elected as a Director. The Company received proxies with regard to voting on the seven Directors nominated for election, as follows:
John W. Cash; Rob Chang; Elmer W. Dyke; Elmer W. Dyke; Thomas H. Parker; John Paul Pressey; and Kathy E. Walker. The Company's independent auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were reappointed by the Shareholders, and the Directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors.
Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) (TSX: CCO) and Saskatchewan Power Corporation (SaskPower), Westinghouse Electric Company (Westinghouse) have recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to evaluate the potential of Westinghouse's nuclear reactor technology and the associated nuclear fuel supply chain required for Saskatchewan's future clean power needs.
The MOU will explore technical and commercial pathways to deploy Westinghouse's reactor technology, including the advanced AP1000® reactor and AP300™ small modular reactor (SMR), for long-term electricity supply planning. The framework includes evaluation of a Saskatchewan-based nuclear supply chain to support nuclear energy projects, including fuel. It also identifies opportunities to collaborate on nuclear research, development and workforce training in partnership with Saskatchewan's post-secondary institutions.
SaskPower is expected to make its final investment decision in 2029 whether to proceed with constructing Saskatchewan's first SMR facility. The utility intends to use Saskatchewan uranium in any reactor constructed in the province.
Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE American: DNN) recently announced it has completed the inaugural In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") field test program (the "Program") at Denison's 25.17% owned Midwest Uranium Project ("Midwest"). The Program involved drilling 10 small diameter boreholes within the Midwest Main deposit primarily undertaken to evaluate site-specific conditions for ISR mining. A series of tests were successfully performed on each borehole, creating an extensive database of geological, hydrogeological, geotechnical, and metallurgical data and validating certain key assumptions in the previously completed internal conceptual mining study (the "Concept Study") evaluating the potential use of ISR mining at Midwest (see Press Release dated April 12, 2023). View PDF
David Cates, Denison's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented " Denison would like to thank Orano Canada for its support and encouragement of our joint efforts to evaluate the Midwest Main deposit for potential future extraction via ISR mining. Orano has significant global expertise in ISR mining and Denison brings industry leadership in the advancement of ISR mining in the Athabasca Basin region – allowing the joint venture to assemble a very strong team to carry out and oversee this inaugural test program.
Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) recently reported , in accordance with NYSE American requirements, the filing of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This Form 10-Q filing, which includes the Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements, related notes thereto and management's discussion and analysis, is available for viewing on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml or on the Company's website at www.uraniumenergy.com .
Uranium Energy Corp is the fastest growing supplier of the fuel for the green energy transition to a low carbon future. UEC is the largest, diversified North American focused uranium company, advancing the next generation of low-cost, environmentally friendly ISR uranium projects in the United States and high-grade conventional projects in Canada. The Company has two production-ready ISR hub and spoke platforms located in South Texas and Wyoming. These two production platforms are anchored by fully operational central processing plants and served by seven U.S. ISR uranium projects with all their major permits in place. Additionally, the Company has diversified uranium holdings including: (1) one of the largest physical uranium portfolios of North American warehoused U3O8; (2) a major equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., the only royalty company in the sector; and (3) a Western Hemisphere pipeline of resource stage uranium projects. The Company's operations are managed by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in the key facets of uranium exploration, development and mining.
About FN Media Group:
At FN Media Group, via our top-rated online news portal at www.financialnewsmedia.com, we are one of the very few select firms providing top tier one syndicated news distribution, targeted ticker tag press releases and stock market news coverage for today's emerging companies. #pressreleases #tickertagpressreleases
Contact Information:
Moab Minerals Investor Presentation
Moab Minerals Limited (‘MOM’) is pleased to release its investor presentation.
- Tanzania transaction provides significant potential upside
- Through a portfolio of advanced, large-scale uranium projects in Tanzania
- Manyoni Project & Octavo Project (adjacent to Rosatom’s world class Nyota Uranium Deposit)
- REX Uranium Project
- Next prospective drilling program permit pending (Colorado, USA)
- Uranium prices close to 15 year highs
- Continued geopolitical uncertainty and demand for decarbonised power
- Low market capitalisation compared to peers
- Providing significant leverage for shareholders
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Moab Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Completion of Acquisition of Portfolio of Advanced Uranium Assets Located in Tanzania
Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) (Moab or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of 81.85% of the shares in Australian proprietary company Linx Resources Pty Ltd (Linx), plus an additional 7.75% following the conversion of loans owing to Moab by Linx, bringing Moab’sownership of Linx to 89.6%. Linx is the 80% owner of certain Prospecting Licenses comprising the Manyoni Uranium Project and the Octavo Uranium Project, both located in Tanzania (refer ASX announcement dated 12 March 2024).
- Moab has completed the acquisition of 81.85% of the shares of Linx Resources Pty Ltd, which boasts a diverse portfolio of advanced, large-scale uranium projects in Tanzania.
- Moab has converted its loan to Linx of $521,000 to equity in Linx, bringing Moab’s ownership of Linx to 89.6%.
- The Asset portfolio includes the Manyoni and Octavo Uranium Projects, covering a total of 216 km2.
- Strategically located just 5km north of Manyoni town, the Manyoni Uranium Project enjoys convenient access to modern railway and sealed highway infrastructure as well as readily available power and water resources.
- The Manyoni Uranium Project was previously explored, and extensively drilled, by Uranex Ltd from the early 2000’s until 2013.
- Drilling to commence at the Manyoni project in August/September.
- With approximately $1.9 million in cash and equivalents, Moab is well equipped to fund exploration and development initiatives.
Moab Managing Director, Malcolm Day commented “The completion of the acquisition of such high potential uranium projects is transformational for the Company. The fact that Uranex Ltd previously explored, and extensively drilled, the Manyoni Uranium Project from the early 2000’s to 2013 assists the Company greatly. There is a large volume of historic exploration data, including drilling data, that the Company has access to that will effectively save the Company a lot of time and money. The Fukushima disaster in 2011 had a dramatic impact on the uranium price, and thus most pre-production uranium projects worldwide were shelved. Given the current uranium price of circa US$85/lb, Moab is in the right place at the right time to re-evaluate the Manyoni Uranium Project and to commence exploration on the Octavo Uranium Project”.
The Manyoni and Octavo Uranium Projects
The Manyoni Uranium Project tenements are located in the Republic of Tanzania (pop. 65 million), approximately 100km northwest of the capital city of Dodoma (pop. 765,000). The location of the uranium project at Manyoni is shown in Figure 1 and Figure 2 and the location of the Octavo uranium project is shown in Figure 1 and Figure 3.
Figure 1. Location of Manyoni and Octavo Uranium Projects
Figure 2. Location of Manyoni Tenements
Figure 3. Location of Octavo Tenement
Tenement Information
The Manyoni and Octavo tenements are Prospecting Licences that are granted for an initial period of 4 years, renewable for further periods of 3 years and then 2 years.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from MOAB Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Final Preparations Underway for Uranium Drilling – Entitlement Offer Closes 10 July
Drilling contractor selection being finalised – drilling on track to commence mid-August
Thunderbird Resources Limited (Thunderbird) or (the Company) (ASX: THB) is pleased to advise that it is in the final stages of preparation for its maiden drilling program at the highly prospective Hidden Bay Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Canada, with six quotes received from prospective drilling contractors.
Highlights
- Six drilling contractors have submitted quotes with a drilling contract on track to be signed shortly.
- 2,400m of diamond drilling planned, with drilling scheduled to commence mid-August.
- Entitlement Offer closes at 5pm WST on Wednesday 10 July 2024. Share price on Friday closed at 3.3c, a 10% premium to the Entitlement Offer price of 3c.
- Thunderbird will be fully-funded for its upcoming exploration programs following the completion of its $4.1m capital raising and a recent $1.07m share sale.
The Company is aiming to appoint its preferred drilling contractor shortly, with the drilling program on track to commence by mid-August, with Dahrouge Geological Consulting providing technical support. Hidden Bay is located 20km south-west of the Rabbit Lake uranium deposit on the eastern flank of Canada’s world-class Athabasca Basin.
The upcoming drilling program will comprise 2,400m of diamond drilling across five high-priority target areas that have been meticulously refined by the Company’s exploration team.
Entitlement Offer
The fully underwritten entitlement offer closes at 5pm on Wednesday 10 July. The share price closed on Friday at 3.3c, which is a 10% premium to the 3c price of the entitlement offer.
The Company will be fully funded for the Hidden Bay drilling program following the completion of the Entitlement Offer and Placement, as well as the recent sale of 10 million Firetail Shares (ASX: FTL) raising $1.07 million.
The Company has recently participated in the Firetail Resources Entitlement Offer, acquiring 1.5m @ 4c for $60,000. This will increase its holding to 16.5 million Firetail Shares. Based on the closing price on Friday 5 July 2024 of 10c, Thunderbird’s investment is valued at $1.65 million.
Management Comment
Thunderbird Executive Chairman George Bauk said: “We are pleased to have received proposals from six drilling contractors and look forward to finalising the contract shortly. Everything is on track to commence the Company’s maiden drilling program at Hidden Bay by mid-August.”
Hidden Bay Drilling Targets
The drill targets defined at Hidden Bay are based on airborne gravity and magnetic surveys, radon in soil surveys, and re-interpretation of historical exploration data. Six priority gravity low targets were identified within an ENE-trending structural corridor proximal to the regional Athabasca unconformity. The ENE-corridor is defined by EM conductors (historical surveys), structures and fold axes. Historical drilling in the southwest part of the property returned up to 0.13% U3O8 1 and elevated radon geochemistry occurs proximal to the gravity lows.
Figure 1. Location of Hidden Bay Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin
Hidden Bay is located approximately 20km south of the historic Rabbit Lake Uranium mine, which was the longest running uranium mine in North America with over 41 years of mining, producing over 203 million pounds of uranium concentrate1. This part of the Athabasca Basin is highly endowed with several uranium deposits and producing mines within a 40km radius including Eagle Point, Collins Bay, Cigar Lake, Roughrider, and Horseshoe-Raven (see Figures 1 and 2). Despite its proximity to multiple uranium prospects and deposits only one hole has been drilled on the property in the last 35 years (see Figure 3).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Thunderbird Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
