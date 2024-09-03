- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
LNP to Give AU$2.5 Million to Expand Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy
Liberal National Party leader David Crisafulli said the academy has a key role to play in developing a skilled workforce for Queensland's mining industry.
The Liberal National Party (LNP) has committed AU$2.5 million to expand the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy, LNP leader David Crisafulli announced in an August 30 press release.
The amount will be dedicated to building a pipeline of resources workers for Queensland’s future, with AU$2 million allotted to boosting the academy and AU$500,000 intended increase the number of women in operating and technical roles.
“The Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy played a critical role in developing a secure pipeline of skilled workers for the resources sector, which employs more than 50,000 Queenslanders,” Crisafulli said in a statement, adding that the LNP is committed to securing, skilling and protecting the workforce across the state.
According to LNP, over 15,000 Queensland businesses rely on skilled young workers.
The expansion of the academy will provide students with opportunities in science, technology, engineering and maths, and can potentially direct them to STEM and resources employment and the training needed to put more tradies into work sooner.
The program also aims to produce more home-grown talent, reducing reliance on hiring overseas or interstate employees. “That means local educators, teaching local students to protect and create local jobs in their local communities,” Crisafulli added.
The Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy was part of LNP’s flagship program called Right Plan for Queensland’s Future.
The program aims to make the Queensland community safer, provide easy access to health services and lessen failures in the labor sector.
According to the Australian Government, mining remains a small employing industry with around 2.1 percent of the country’s workers. Statistics suggest that most jobs are in Western Australia and Queensland, with most employment in the Pilbara and Gladstone regions.
“The mining and energy sector will continue to be pivotal to Queensland’s prosperity and success, this will help ensure we have the jobs to match the opportunities,” Crisafulli furthered in his announcement.
The academy is committed to providing employment pathways for both the traditional including coal and gas and the emerging critical minerals and energy sectors.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle Luisa de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
