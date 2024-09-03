Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

FPX Nickel Announces Support from the Province of British Columbia for the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Nimbus Zinc Silver Project Update

Significant High-Grade Lithium Achieved at Drill Hole 2 at Rio Grande Sur

Acquisition of Penny South Gold Project, WA

Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Freegold Ventures Limited

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

AuKing Mining

AKN:AU

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Esports

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Resource Investing News

LNP to Give AU$2.5 Million to Expand Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy

Liberal National Party leader David Crisafulli said the academy has a key role to play in developing a skilled workforce for Queensland's mining industry.

Queensland on map.
Tuangtong Soraprasert / Shutterstock

The Liberal National Party (LNP) has committed AU$2.5 million to expand the Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy, LNP leader David Crisafulli announced in an August 30 press release.

The amount will be dedicated to building a pipeline of resources workers for Queensland’s future, with AU$2 million allotted to boosting the academy and AU$500,000 intended increase the number of women in operating and technical roles.

“The Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy played a critical role in developing a secure pipeline of skilled workers for the resources sector, which employs more than 50,000 Queenslanders,” Crisafulli said in a statement, adding that the LNP is committed to securing, skilling and protecting the workforce across the state.

According to LNP, over 15,000 Queensland businesses rely on skilled young workers.

The expansion of the academy will provide students with opportunities in science, technology, engineering and maths, and can potentially direct them to STEM and resources employment and the training needed to put more tradies into work sooner.

The program also aims to produce more home-grown talent, reducing reliance on hiring overseas or interstate employees. “That means local educators, teaching local students to protect and create local jobs in their local communities,” Crisafulli added.

The Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy was part of LNP’s flagship program called Right Plan for Queensland’s Future.

The program aims to make the Queensland community safer, provide easy access to health services and lessen failures in the labor sector.

According to the Australian Government, mining remains a small employing industry with around 2.1 percent of the country’s workers. Statistics suggest that most jobs are in Western Australia and Queensland, with most employment in the Pilbara and Gladstone regions.

“The mining and energy sector will continue to be pivotal to Queensland’s prosperity and success, this will help ensure we have the jobs to match the opportunities,” Crisafulli furthered in his announcement.

The academy is committed to providing employment pathways for both the traditional including coal and gas and the emerging critical minerals and energy sectors.

'Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle Luisa de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
financeresource investingResource Investing
The Conversation (0)
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector. When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights

Latest News

More News
×
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector. When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights

Full Bio

Learn about our editorial policies.