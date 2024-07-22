Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) – Trading Halt

New High-Grade Gold Discovery at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania. ​Grades up to 99.4g/t Au Recorded

Option to Acquire Residual 49% of Comet Vale and Acquisition of Vivien Gold Project

AU$1.50 Valuation for Siren Gold ‘Achievable,’ says Analyst Report

Ramp Metals Announces $4.5M Non-Brokered Private Placement Led by Strategic Investor Eric Sprott

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Western Copper and Gold

WRN:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Critical Metals

CSIRO Gets Australian Government Funding to "Supercharge" Critical Minerals Technology

The grant, amounting to AU$2.5 million, will be financed through the Australian Critical Minerals Research and Development Hub.

Australian money.
Joshua Hoehne / Unsplash

Madeleine King, minister for resources and minister for Northern Australia, announced last Thursday (July 18) that AU$2.5 million will be allocated to a CSIRO research program via a new grant.

The initiative aims to "supercharge critical minerals technology and strengthen international collaboration on critical minerals science." Funding will come from the Australian Critical Minerals Research and Development (R&D) Hub, and will support an international R&D collaboration scan and strategic projects focused on critical minerals technologies.

Additionally, money will be put toward international science delegations, scholarship networks and a critical minerals research summer school for both domestic and international researchers.

“Critical minerals research and development is crucial to developing low-emissions technologies such as electric vehicles, storage batteries and solar panels that will help our international partners lower emissions and achieve their climate commitments,” King said. She mentioned that as the world becomes more dependent on renewable technologies, the grant will help strengthen Australia's international partnerships and build better supply chains for critical minerals.

“The valuable work by the R&D Hub will also support the government’s Future Made in Australia ambition, and ensure Australia works with international partners on environmental and social governance standards, commercialization of research, and intellectual property rights on critical minerals,” the minister added in the release.

She noted that the grant also supports Australia’s goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Australian Critical Minerals R&D Hub was established by King in partnership with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in October 2022 to further develop Australia’s potential in the critical minerals sector. It is a government-funded partnership between CSIRO, Geoscience Australia and the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation.

A grant program geared at strengthening Australia's critical minerals partnerships was made public in February, with a total budget of AU$40 million. The minimum a project can receive is AU$2 million, while the maximum is AU$20 million.

Grant applications remain open as of writing.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
critical metals investingfinanceCritical Metals Investing
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News
×