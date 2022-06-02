Life Science NewsInvesting News

Taiyin Yang, PhD, Executive Vice President, Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing to Retire After 29 Years at Gilead –

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that Stacey Ma, PhD will join the company as Executive Vice President, Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing, and will become a member of the company's senior leadership team, reporting to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel O'Day. Dr. Ma will assume responsibility for Gilead's Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing organization effective July 18, 2022. Dr. Ma will succeed Dr. Yang, who is retiring from Gilead after nearly three decades.

Dr. Ma brings to her new role more than 25 years of experience in process, pharmaceutical and analytical development, quality, technical product and supply chain management, as well as global manufacturing operations. She joins Gilead from Sana Biotechnology, where she most recently served as Executive Vice President and Head of Technical Operations. Prior to Sana, Dr. Ma was the Global Head of Innovation, Manufacturing Science and Technology in Genentech/Roche's Pharma Technical Operations.

"With more than 25 years of diverse experience, Stacey has an impressive track record in the formulation and manufacture of medicines from pre-IND through commercialization. She brings deep expertise in multiple areas and across various modalities," said Mr. O'Day. "Under Stacey's leadership, and as we continue to diversify our portfolio, I am confident that Gilead will maintain a global reputation for excellence in the development, manufacture and supply of medicines."

Dr. Ma holds a PhD in chemical engineering from Yale University. She is an American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) fellow and has co-chaired many international scientific conferences and workshops related to Chemical, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) development strategies, including several co-sponsored by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency and China's National Medical Products Administration.

"I have always respected Gilead for its innovation in pharmaceutical development, excellence in manufacturing operations and its commitment to patient access," said Dr. Ma. "I have had the privilege throughout my career of translating many scientific concepts into a diverse array of medicines, and I'm excited to join Gilead's talented team to continue delivering innovative therapeutics to patients around the world."

Dr. Yang joined Gilead in 1993 and became Senior Vice President of Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing in 2005. In 2015, she was appointed to her current role as Executive Vice President, Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing, with responsibility for all the company's investigational compounds and marketed products. Under her leadership, Gilead developed the world's first HIV single tablet regimen and advanced more than 25 compounds from early-stage development to market, reaching millions of people around the world.

"In a career with Gilead that has spanned almost three decades, Taiyin has worked on medicines that have helped millions of people living with HIV, liver disease and cancer. We thank Taiyin for her many contributions and wish her all the best for her well-earned retirement from Gilead," said Mr. O'Day.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Gilead and the Gilead logo are trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com , follow Gilead on Twitter (@Gilead Sciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

