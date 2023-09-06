Fokus Mining Reports Gold Results on All Its Recent Drill Holes on the RB Zone of the Galloway Project

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

When Will Gold Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Uranium-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Principal Technologies: Building an Investment Portfolio of Disruptive Healthcare Technology Companies

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES FINAL REBRAND AND STRENGTHENS ADVISORY BOARD

BriaCell Awarded National Cancer Institute Grant to Advance its Bria-OTS Immunotherapy for Cancer

Avricore Health Corporate Update - Mid-Year Review Demonstrates Company on Right Track

BriaCell Receives Court Approval for the Share Arrangement Spinning Out BriaPro Therapeutics to Existing Shareholders

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Voting Results From Special Meeting

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Principal Technologies

PTEC:CC

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Element79 Gold

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 EV Outlook (Updated for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Fokus Mining (TSXV:FKM)

Fokus Mining Reports Gold Results on All Its Recent Drill Holes on the RB Zone of the Galloway Project

Fokus Mining Corporation (“Fokus” or the “Company”) (TSXV-FKM) (OTCQB: FKMCF) (FSE: F7E1) is pleased to announce assay results from its 4th exploration drilling campaign, held during the summer of 2023, aimed at furthering its knowledge of the RB Zone where it had previously drilled twelve (12) holes (see press release dated March 28, 2023). Fokus has drilled seven (7) holes for 1,735 metres, intersecting gold in all of them.

Highlights

  • Fokus completed seven (7) holes for 1,735 metres on RB zone (July 2023)
  • Fokus intersected gold in each one
  • GA-23-73 cut 1,20 g/t Au on 33 metres
  • GA-23-70 cut 1,07 g/t Au on 42 metres
  • GA-23-69 cut 1,02 g/t Au on 28,5 metres
  • Fokus is planning new exploration drilling for autumn 2023.

This is the Company’s fourth small drill program since 2021 on the RB Zone, which is one of two major new gold targets detected by the high-resolution airborne magnetic survey in the Renault Bay intrusion area of the Galloway property. It is located to the east of the GP gold zone (1,445,000 mt at 0,98 g/t Au – 43-101 report 2023). It forms part of what the Company considers to be an AU-CU porphyry system mineralisation in this part of Galloway, which also includes the Hendrick Zone (37,989,000 mt at 1,06 g/t Au – 43-101 report 2023).

Jean Rainville, President and CEO of Fokus stated: “This recent program reinforces our view that the mineralised system could form a large mushroom typical of porphyry systems with the entire system tilted to the west: Hendrick would form the head (cap) and RB areas, the stipe (tube). We now need to define the direction of the reel and the plunge of this gold-bearing tube.”

Following on from these results, and as part of its ongoing activities, the Company’s management is evaluating the possibility of completing a financing to enable it to undertake another drilling campaign in autumn 2023 to continue its work on the north-eastern extension of the RB zone.

The Company also plans to validate a possible NS gold system in the Moriss deposit area, for which the latest report NI-43-101 – 2023 gives 514,000 mt inferred at 2.74 g/t Au at surface. Several holes drilled in this direction have previously intersected high gold values such as 18.9 g/t Au over 5.5m and 14.38 g/t Au over 6m in hole VPE-10-11 and 59.51 g/t Au over 6.20m and 5.09 g/t Au over 5.05m in hole VPE-12-50.

Some other interception values in SW and WWS directions on Moriss:

  • VPE-10-19: 23.72 g/t Au over 3.75m
  • VPE-11-24: 46.96 g/t Au over 2.80m
  • VPE-10-10 : 11.48 g/t Au over 5.35m.

The Company believes that it is possible to delineate, by drilling, several north-south trending tension zones in this gold-bearing environment. In this sense, the Company’s management anticipates that a short drilling programme in this area during the autumn will clearly identify the gold potential that this EW orientation system could offer.

Jean Rainville, President and CEO is very pleased by these recent assays and said: “Our results are increasingly in line with our assumptions about the structure of the deposit. These four, albeit modest, campaigns on RB confirm our understanding of the deposit’s structure.” He added: “The work planned for this autumn in both the RB and Moriss zones will focus on better defining the model, for which we have more and more knowledge and convincing results. It is with this in mind that we are planning to raise appropriate funding for the situation.”

Detailed information and results of the summer 2023 exploration campaign on the RB zone

Figure 1: Drill Hole Coordinates on RB Zone

Figure 2: Results of the Drilling Program on the RB Zone

*Lengths are measured along the holes. True widths are believed to be 65-90% of the core length.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical disclosure for Fokus included in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P. Geo. Mr. Laverdière is a geologist and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and a director of the Company.


ABOUT FOKUS MINING

Fokus Mining Corporation is a mineral resource company actively acquiring and exploring precious metal deposits located in the province of Quebec, Canada. In implementing this major undertaking within the Canadian mining industry, we are determined to unlock the secret of the Galloway gold project.

The Galloway project covers an area of 2,865.54 hectares and is located just north of the Cadillac-Larder Lake deformation which extends laterally for more than 100 km. Numerous gold deposits are related to that structure and its extensions. The current work focuses on a small western portion of the mineral claims where several mineral occurrences have been identified. For more information, visit our website: fokusmining.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Jean Rainville, President & Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: (514) 918-3125, Fax: (819) 762-0097

Email: jrainville@fokusmining.com

Related Links

https://fokusmining.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified using words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “will have”, “should”, and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information due to regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes in the Company’s strategic growth plans and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and, accordingly, such forward-looking information should not be relied upon as such. All forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Source

gold explorationgold stocksGold Investingtsxv:fkm
FKM:CC
The Conversation (0)

Barrick Ceases to Be an Insider of Cascadia Minerals

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX)  (" Barrick ") announced today that following the August 24, 2023 closing of a private placement of units (the " Private Placement ") by Cascadia Minerals Ltd. (" Cascadia "), Barrick's 2,788,696 common shares of Cascadia represent approximately 7.6% of Cascadia's outstanding common shares. Barrick did not acquire any securities in the Private Placement and, as a result of the Private Placement, Barrick has ceased to be an insider of Cascadia pursuant to Canadian securities laws.

Barrick is holding its Cascadia common shares for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions and other factors, including Cascadia's business and financial condition, Barrick may acquire additional common shares or other securities of Cascadia or dispose of some or all of the common shares or other securities of Cascadia that it owns at such time.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SWA

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SWA

Trading resumes in:

Company: Sarama Resources Ltd.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101692214"]

Keep reading...Show less
us flag with gold bars

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2023)

The gold standard hasn’t been used in the US since the 1970s, but when Donald Trump was president there was some speculation that he could bring it back.

Rumors that the gold standard could be reinstated during Trump’s presidency, which ran from 2017 to 2021, centered largely on positive comments he made about the idea. Notably, he suggested that it would be “wonderful” to bring back the gold standard, and a number of his advisors were of the same mind — Judy Shelton, John Allison and others supported the concept.

With Trump now set to run as a 2024 US presidential candidate, will the country return to the gold standard? And what would it mean if it did? Read on to learn what the gold standard is, why it ended, what Trump has said about bringing it back — and what could happen if it ever came into play again.

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Declares Third Quarter 2023 Dividend of $0.04 per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2023 (the "Q3 2023 Dividend") of $0.04 per common share (or an expected $0.16 per share on an annualized basis), payable on September 29, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 21, 2023. All dollar figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

The Company is implementing the previously announced Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") commencing with the Q3 2023 Dividend. For the purposes of the Q3 2023 Dividend, the Company is pleased to announce that a discount of 3% will be applied to calculate the Average Market Price (as defined in the DRIP) of its common shares issued from treasury. However, the Company may, from time to time, in its discretion, change or eliminate any applicable discount, which would be publicly announced, all in accordance with the terms and conditions of the DRIP. Participation in the DRIP is optional. In order to participate in the DRIP in time for the Q3 2023 Dividend, registered shareholders must deliver a properly completed enrollment form to Computershare Trust Company of Canada by no later than 4:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on September 14, 2023. Beneficial shareholders who wish to participate in the DRIP should contact their financial advisor, broker, investment dealer, bank, financial institution or other intermediary through which they hold common shares well in advance of the above date for instructions on how to enroll in the DRIP.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Resources Provides Update on Status of Exploration Permit

Sarama Resources Provides Update on Status of Exploration Permit

Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") (ASX:SRR)(TSXV:SWA) advises that it has received notification ("Notification") from the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Quarries of Burkina Faso (the "Government") that it has withdrawn the Company's rights to the 100% owned Tankoro 2 Exploration Permit (the "Permit

The Permit hosts the Tankoro Deposit (Mineral Resource of 0.6Moz Au Indicated and 1.9Moz Au Inferred(1)) which is the central component of the Company's multi-million-ounce Sanutura Project (the "Project"). The Project has been the subject of a preliminary economic assessment which was due for completion and release imminently; however, following receipt of the Notification, this has been suspended.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101692214"]

Keep reading...Show less

Passing of Randall Oliphant

Franco-Nevada Corporation is deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Board member Randall Oliphant on September 1, 2023 . Mr. Oliphant was a founding director of Franco-Nevada at its initial public offering in 2007 and played a key role in the Company's growth and success over the past 16 years. He will be greatly missed by all at Franco-Nevada.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/passing-of-randall-oliphant-301917955.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Firetail Resources: Diversified Portfolio of Battery Metals Assets

Element79 Gold Corp. Updates on Nevada Portfolio Retention, Strategic Board Resolution to Streamline Battle Mountain Portfolio

Related News

Resource Investing

Firetail Resources: Diversified Portfolio of Battery Metals Assets

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. Updates on Nevada Portfolio Retention, Strategic Board Resolution to Streamline Battle Mountain Portfolio

Precious Metals Investing

Marvel JV Partner Receives Assays at Golden Brook "Moose Mountain" Project, Identifies Lithium and Multiple Rare Earth Element Anomalies

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BRO

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Ltd to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 7, 2023

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Commences Lithogeochemical Mapping of St. Denis and Sangster Properties in Search of LCT Type Pegmatites

Energy Investing

Forum Completes Drilling on Its Thelon Basin Uranium Project

×