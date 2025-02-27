Athena Gold Sees Opportunity in Shifting North American Focus by Major Gold Miners
“It’s always nice when your next-door neighbors are investing heavily into their projects … It seems that every few years this camp is blessed with a new billion-dollar discovery,” said Koby Kushner, incoming CEO of Athena Gold.
The global gold-mining industry is witnessing a strategic pivot toward North America, prioritizing projects in the US and Canada over traditionally resource-rich but politically volatile jurisdictions, according to Koby Kushner, incoming CEO of Athena Gold (CSE:ATHA,OTCQB:AHNR).
In an interview with the Investing News Network, Kushner highlighted key factors driving this trend and how Athena Gold is positioning itself to capitalize on the shift.
“Geopolitical tensions are certainly one of them. Some jurisdictions are perceived as more risky than others, with places like Canada and Nevada perceived as less risky,” Kushner explained.
“What we saw happen to Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:ABX) in Mali is a great example of companies wanting to get to safer mining jurisdictions. We also saw, in the last couple years, Kinross Gold (TSX:K,NYSE:KGC) exit Russia completely.”
Beyond political stability, Kushner noted that North America’s rich geology continues to yield significant gold discoveries, citing the Great Bear discovery in Ontario’s Red Lake district, and AngloGold Ashanti’s (NYSE:AU,JSE:ANG) Silicon discovery in Nevada’s Walker Lane district.
Athena Gold is actively advancing its projects in these emerging hotspots. The company’s Laird Lake project, located in the prolific Red Lake district, sits near several major gold producers, including Kinross and Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN,OTC Pink:CAHPF).
“It’s always nice when your next-door neighbors are investing heavily into their projects,” Kushner said. “It seems that every few years this camp is blessed with a new billion-dollar discovery.”
Similarly, in Nevada, Athena’s Excelsior Springs project benefits from its proximity to Kinross and AngloGold’s developments.
“Kinross is very active in the Walker Lane district, they’re our nearest neighbor there. And just further south is Anglo’s Silicon project. AngloGold is investing heavily in the Walker Lane trend,” Kushner explained.
“Last year, they put more than 40 percent of their global exploration spend into (their) project. And this is a jurisdiction, a country where they don’t currently produce a single ounce of gold. So what does that tell you?”
Watch the full interview with Athena Gold’s incoming CEO Koby Kushner above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Athena Gold (CSE:ATHA,OTCQB:AHNR). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Athena Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. Athena Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Athena Goldand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.