Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Private Placements
SUBSCRIBE
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Nuvau Minerals Inc. Changes Financial Year-End

Nuvau Minerals Inc. Changes Financial Year-End

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) (" Nuvau " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has changed its financial year-end from September 30 to December 31 . The change in financial year-end has been made to align the financial year-end of the Company with that of its operating subsidiary following completion of the reverse takeover transaction with Nuvau Minerals Corp. on December 12, 2024 . With this change, the Company's current financial year will end December 31, 2025 .

Nuvau Minerals Inc. Changes Financial Year-End (CNW Group/Nuvau Minerals Inc.)

Further details regarding the change in year-end, including the Company's interim reporting periods, will be available in the Company's notice of change in year-end (the " Notice of Change ") required under Section 4.8 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations , which will be filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

About Nuvau Minerals Inc.

Nuvau is a Canadian mining company focused on the Abitibi Region of mine-friendly Québec. Nuvau's principal asset is the Matagami Property that is host to significant existing processing infrastructure and multiple mineral deposits and is being acquired from Glencore.

For more information go to our website www.nuvauminerals.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Disclaimer & Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, " forward-looking statements ") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Notice of Change. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, neither the Company nor Nuvau undertakes any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Nuvau Minerals Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2025/28/c8133.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nuvau MineralsNMC:CCTSXV:NMCBase Metals Investing
NMC:CC
Nuvau Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Nuvau Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Nuvau Minerals (TSXV:NMC)

Nuvau Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
You're Invited to Join Nuvau Minerals Corp. at PDAC 2025 Convention in Toronto

You're Invited to Join Nuvau Minerals Corp. at PDAC 2025 Convention in Toronto

Visit Nuvau Minerals Corp. (TSXV: NMC) at Booth #2349 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

About Nuvau Minerals Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuvau Minerals Inc. to Participate in BMO and PDAC Conferences

Nuvau Minerals Inc. to Participate in BMO and PDAC Conferences

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) ("Nuvau" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in two conferences over the next month: the BMO Global Metals, Mining, and Critical Metals Conference and the Prospectors and Developers of Canada Conference (PDAC). The focus at both will be meeting with existing shareholders and new investors to talk about progress at Nuvau's Matagami Project in Québec.

"Nuvau is participating in these conferences to share our story with a broader audience," said Peter van Alphen, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "We are looking forward to providing current and new investors with a deeper insight into the Matagami opportunity, including the exploration potential for base metals and gold on this large land package in the Northern Abitibi, as well as the rare opportunity to bring this property back into production in the near term. If you are attending either of these events, please schedule a one-on-one meeting with us or stop at our booth to speak with our team."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuvau Minerals Inc. Appoints Market Maker

Nuvau Minerals Inc. Appoints Market Maker

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) ("Nuvau" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a market maker agreement dated January 9, 2025 (the "Agreement") to retain Ventum Financial Corp. ("Ventum"), at its principal offices in Vancouver, British Columbia to provide market making services (the "Services") in accordance with Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities of TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

Ventum is a full-service registered investment dealer head-quartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and Toronto, Ontario, with offices across Canada. Ventum will trade the securities of Nuvau on the Exchange for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the Services provided by Ventum, the Company will pay Ventum a monthly cash fee of $5,000, to be pro-rated for any period that is less than one full month, plus any applicable taxes. It is anticipated that the total costs of the Services to the Company for the Term will be approximately $60,000, plus applicable taxes. Ventum will not receive common shares or options as compensation pursuant to providing the Services. The capital used for market making will be provided by Ventum.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuvau Minerals Inc. Provides Corporate Update and 2025 Objectives

Nuvau Minerals Inc. Provides Corporate Update and 2025 Objectives

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) (the "Company" or "Nuvau"), is pleased to provide an update on the Company's ongoing work programs at the Matagami Mining Camp.

In 2025, Nuvau will strive to continue building on its previous successes, advancing exploration efforts, and looking to increase resources.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NUVAU MINERALS INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES

NUVAU MINERALS INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) (the " Company " or " Nuvau ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") pursuant to which the Company issued an aggregate 2,114,572 Flow-Through Shares (as defined herein) for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,974,236.11 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Eleven Closes $2.5m Private Placement

Group Eleven Closes $2.5m Private Placement

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC Pink: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $2,500,000 (the "Offering") through the issuance of 13,157,894 units (each, a "Unit") sold at a price of $0.19 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.28 per common share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
You're invited to join Osisko Metals at PDAC 2025 Convention in Toronto

You're invited to join Osisko Metals at PDAC 2025 Convention in Toronto

Visit Osisko Metals (TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF) at Booth #3013 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

About Osisko Metals

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Announces Closing of Financing

Quetzal Copper Announces Closing of Financing

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") announces that further to its news releases dated February 18, 2025, the Company has closed its financing of flow-through units and non-flow-through units, originally announced on December 13, 2024.

CEO Matt Badiali said: "We are pleased to get this money in the bank and get back to the business of exploration. We see new copper projects as potential boosts for both the local economy and the province. We want to test the targets at Princeton immediately. With this capital in the bank, we can do that and more in 2025."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Announces Results of 2025 Shareholder Meeting

Noble Announces Results of 2025 Shareholder Meeting

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

TORONTO TheNewswire - February 28, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (" Noble " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOB) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on February 26, 2025 (the " AGM "). At the AGM, the shareholders approved:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Updates Exploration at Hot Breccia

Prismo Metals Updates Exploration at Hot Breccia

(TheNewswire)

Prismo Metals Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia, February 28th, 2025 TheNewswire - Prismo Metals Inc. (the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce an updated exploration model for its Hot Breccia project in Southern Arizona.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Prepares First Gold from Plant Commissioning for Sale

Vertex Prepares First Gold from Plant Commissioning for Sale

Vertex Minerals (VTX:AU) has announced Vertex Prepares First Gold from Plant Commissioning for Sale

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Nuvau Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Nuvau Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Element79 Gold Announces Draw Down on Equity Facility with Crescita

Group Eleven Closes $2.5m Private Placement

LaFleur Minerals to Restart Gold Milling at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

Forum Energy Metals to Attend PDAC Convention March 2nd- 5th

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Announces Draw Down on Equity Facility with Crescita

Zinc Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: GPM Metals Leads With 37 Percent Gain

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals to Restart Gold Milling at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

Iron Investing

Rio Tinto Mine Workers Seek Improved Conditions, Annual Raise

Energy Investing

Forum Energy Metals to Attend PDAC Convention March 2nd- 5th

Gold Investing

Castle Minerals: Advancing Strategic Gold Exploration Assets in Ghana’s Upper West Region

Precious Metals Investing

Riverside Announces Filing of Its Management Information Circular in Connection with Its Special Meeting to Approve Spinout Transaction with Blue Jay Gold

×