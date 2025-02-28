Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Castle Minerals (ASX:CDT)

Castle Minerals: Advancing Strategic Gold Exploration Assets in Ghana’s Upper West Region


Castle Minerals (ASX:CDT) is dedicated to advancing its Kpali and Kandia gold projects in Ghana’s Upper West region, a significantly under-explored yet highly prospective geological setting within the West African gold belt. The company is committed to identifying, exploring, and developing economically viable gold deposits by leveraging the region’s rich mineral endowment and proven mining history.

Castle’s portfolio is anchored by its flagship Kpali and Kandia gold projects, both demonstrating significant potential for resource expansion and economic development. Castle aims to delineate and grow its resource base, positioning itself as a key player in Ghana’s emerging gold sector. The company’s dedication to sustainable exploration practices and strong community partnerships further strengthens its ability to operate effectively and responsibly in the region.

Castle Minerals' Kpali gold project

The Kpali gold project, a key focus of Castle Minerals, is located 30 km west of Sawla in Ghana’s Upper West region. It includes the Kpali and Bundi prospects within the 170 sq km Degbiwu prospecting license (PL 10/26), surrounded by the 1,033 sq km Gbiniyiri retention license (RL 8/27). The licenses’ western boundaries follow the Black Volta River, bordering Burkina Faso.

Company Highlights

  • 100 percent ownership of a 2,686 sq km strategic landholding in Ghana’s highly prospective Upper West region.
  • Flagship Kpali and Kandia gold projects with high-grade gold mineralization and significant resource expansion potential.
  • Strong management team with a proven track record in West African gold discoveries and project development.
  • Proximity to the multi-million-ounce Black Volta gold project, enhancing economic potential and development synergies.
  • Robust exploration pipeline with systematic drilling programs aimed at resource expansion and near-term development.
  • Commitment to sustainable and responsible exploration practices, with strong community and government engagement.
  • Positioned to capitalize on the growing global demand for gold through disciplined exploration and strategic partnerships.

Castle Minerals (ASX:CDT)

Castle Minerals


Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Castle Minerals (CDT:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Yvonne Blaszczyk, gold bars and chess piece.

Yvonne Blaszczyk: Gold to Keep Rising as Global Paradigm Shift Plays Out

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Yvonne Blaszczyk, president and CEO of BMG Group, shared her thoughts on gold and global geopolitics, focusing on US President Donald Trump's rapid changes since being elected and the impact they're having domestically and internationally.

In her view, the world is in the midst of a paradigm shift, and gold's role will become increasingly key.

"One of the most important factors is what central banks are doing — central banks are accumulating, buying gold, and it's a huge indicator of where the prices will go," she said.

Keep reading...Show less
Athena Gold incoming CEO Koby Kushner.

Athena Gold Sees Opportunity in Shifting North American Focus by Major Gold Miners

The global gold-mining industry is witnessing a strategic pivot toward North America, prioritizing projects in the US and Canada over traditionally resource-rich but politically volatile jurisdictions, according to Koby Kushner, incoming CEO of Athena Gold (CSE:ATHA,OTCQB:AHNR).

In an interview with the Investing News Network, Kushner highlighted key factors driving this trend and how Athena Gold is positioning itself to capitalize on the shift.

“Geopolitical tensions are certainly one of them. Some jurisdictions are perceived as more risky than others, with places like Canada and Nevada perceived as less risky,” Kushner explained.

Keep reading...Show less
Rua Gold

Rua Gold


Keep reading...Show less

Yukon Metals Announces 2025 Exploration Plans Including Inaugural Drill Campaign at Star River

Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTC: YMMCF (" Yukon Metals " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce details of its upcoming exploration program on the all-weather, road-accessible 720-hectare Star River Project located near Ross River, Yukon.

Highlights of the 2025 planned exploration:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cartier Launches VRIFY's AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform to Accelerate and Increase Mineral Discovery on the Cadillac Project

Cartier Launches VRIFY's AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform to Accelerate and Increase Mineral Discovery on the Cadillac Project

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR; FSE:6CA) is pleased to announce it has launched the Artificial Intelligence (″AI″) Targeting Program on the Cadillac Project, in the Val-d'Or mining camp (Quebec). The program incorporates VRIFY's cutting-edge AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform.

VRIFY uses advanced AI and proprietary algorithms to generate a prospectivity score — known as a VRIFY Prospectivity Score (VPS) — that identifies areas for potential of gold mineralization. The VPS and models generated through the AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform incorporate probabilistic values, which help to determine the accuracy and reliability of the predictions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Strata Minerals (ASX:SMX)

Drilling Commences at Penny South Gold Project, Western Australia

Strata Minerals Limited (ASX: SMX, “Strata” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce commencement of a maiden drill program at its Penny South Gold Project in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

Castle Minerals
Riverside Announces Filing of Its Management Information Circular in Connection with Its Special Meeting to Approve Spinout Transaction with Blue Jay Gold

Noble Announces Results of 2025 Shareholder Meeting

Quetzal Copper Announces Closing of Financing

Heliostar Presents Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Precious Metals Investing

Riverside Announces Filing of Its Management Information Circular in Connection with Its Special Meeting to Approve Spinout Transaction with Blue Jay Gold

Base Metals Investing

Noble Announces Results of 2025 Shareholder Meeting

Base Metals Investing

Quetzal Copper Announces Closing of Financing

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Presents Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Agriculture Investing

Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Updates Exploration at Hot Breccia

Tech Investing

HY25 Results Announcement

×