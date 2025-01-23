Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

RUA GOLD Reports Two Major Gold Bearing Structures Identified on Its Glamorgan Project

RUA GOLD Reports Two Major Gold Bearing Structures Identified on Its Glamorgan Project

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update following the completion of the first phase of surface exploration on its Glamorgan epithermal gold prospect in the Hauraki region on the North Island New Zealand.

Highlights: 

  • The Company tripled its land package that is directly adjacent to OceanaGold's Wharekirauponga project, which hosts 1.37Moz @ 17.88g/t Au (Ind)1 (Figure 1 & 2). 
  • Identified two significant soil anomalies over 4kms in length, trending north, and north-northwest and open to the northeast and northwest. 
  • Significant gold grades (8–43 ppm Au) were recorded in rock float and in situ rock samples from detailed geological mapping. 
  • Ultra detailed UAV magnetics highlights strong alteration enveloping the two anomalies and demonstrating a major alteration cell indicative of a significant epithermal system
  • CSAMT ground geophysics has commenced as a precursor to targeted diamond drilling. 

Simon Henderson, COO of Rua Gold commented: "successful exploration commences with sound geological mapping, detailed geochemistry and geophysical surveys, and the addition of some innovative science and technology to see the opportunity for a major epithermal gold discovery.

With the highly prospective geology of Wharekirauponga and Waihi, major gold deposits next door, our exploration team is highlighting the footprint of another potential significant epithermal gold-silver vein system. CSAMT ground resistivity mapping has commenced and will be the final detail needed to feed into the VRIFY AI tool and then rank drill targets on this exciting opportunity."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/238183_d4b33a1904905941_007.jpg

Figure 1: Glamorgan is located adjacent to the high grade Wharekirauponga and Waihi gold deposits. 

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/238183_d4b33a1904905941_007full.jpg

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/238183_d4b33a1904905941_010.jpg

Figure 2: Location of the Wires Ridge prospect within the Glamorgan permit.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/238183_d4b33a1904905941_010full.jpg

EXPLORATION UPDATE

UAV Magnetic Surveying

Following the access granted in May 2024, Rua Gold's exploration commenced with UAV ultra detailed magnetic surveying, completing 590 line-km of flying using a Geometrics MagArrow magnetometer suspended under a DJI M300 drone. Interpretation of the data has assisted in defining key aspects of lithology and alteration of the Whitianga Group rhyolites and Coromandel Group andesites. Major structural features interpreted in the data align with regional mineralization trends.

Ultra detailed UAV magnetics flown by the exploration team highlights strong alteration (de-magnetization of the host rocks) enveloping the two anomalies and demonstrating a major alteration cell indicative of the footprint of a major epithermal system (Figure 3).

Soil Sampling

Soil sampling commenced in July 2024 along 250m spaced crosslines with a sample spacing of 20m. A total of 3,181 samples were collected, dried, sieved in Rua Gold's Waihi facility, then transported to Reefton and analyzed by pXRF in Rua Gold's Reefton laboratory.

Simultaneously, each sample was analyzed for short-wave near infrared (SWIR) reflectance spectrometry using a TerraSpec 4 Hi-Res mineral analyzer with 6nm resolution to complete a picture of the clay alteration system, enabling identification of the higher levels of the epithermal system. A 50g split of soil was then freighted to ALS Brisbane for low-level precision gold assay. Arsenic anomalism with coincident gold anomalism highlights the two major soil anomalies A and B (Appendix table 1 and Figure 3).

Anomaly A trends north-northwest for 4.2km with conjugate gold-arsenic trends in a north-east direction. This anomaly remains open to the northwest. The northeast direction mirrors the orientation of the significant Wharekirauponga gold deposit adjacent to the Glamorgan Project.

Anomaly B trends northerly and follows north to northeasterly quartz veins mapped over 4km and is open to the north and south. The southern end of this anomaly coincides with the Wentworth/Auckland historical mine workings.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/238183_d4b33a1904905941_011.jpg
Figure 3: Soil geochemistry & UAV magnetic data highlight two major gold-arsenic anomalies and coincident strong alteration in the Wires Ridge prospect.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/238183_d4b33a1904905941_011full.jpg

Field Mapping

Ongoing field mapping has highlighted broad alteration and veining in situ, and areas of quartz-adularia float displaying banded, platy quartz after calcite, as well as brecciated andesite with stockwork veining increasing toward the zones of interest. Both float and in situ rock-chip sampling have returned encouragingly anomalous gold (Appendix table 2), coincident with the zones of high soil geochemistry.

Geological mapping and CSAMT ground geophysical surveying will be completed in Q1 2025, allowing interpretation and drill targeting mid-year.

ABOUT GLAMORGAN

The Glamorgan Project lies within the Hauraki Goldfield, a major epithermal gold district, with over 50 historic mines and one operating mine (Waihi). The Waihi mine has produced over 10Moz of gold, with disclosed resources of 2.54Moz gold and 9.3Moz silver, and reserves of 0.48Moz gold and 1.5Moz silver remaining (estimated as at December 31, 2023 - see OceanaGold press release dated February 21, 2024 for more details).

Adjacent to the Glamorgan Project lies OceanaGold's Wharekirauponga deposit, with an initial reserve of 1.2Moz gold announced in December 2024. Early phase design and construction is expected to begin in 2025, with the first ore expected to be produced in 20321.

Rua Gold's Chief Operating Officer, Simon Henderson previously spent 14 years delineating the resource at OceanaGold's Waihi operation and then went on to joint-venture both the Glamorgan Project and Wharekirauponga Project under Glass Earth Minerals Inc., leading the exploration team to the Wharekirauponga discovery.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/238183_d4b33a1904905941_012.jpg

Figure 4: UAV magnetic data over the Wires Ridge Prospect within the Glamorgan permit.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/238183_d4b33a1904905941_012full.jpg

ABOUT Rua Gold

Rua Gold is an exploration company, strategically focused on New Zealand. With decades of expertise, our team has successfully taken major discoveries into producing world-class mines across multiple continents. The team is now focused on maximizing the asset potential of Rua Gold's two highly prospective high-grade gold projects.

The Company controls the Reefton Gold District as the dominant landholder in the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island with over 120,000 hectares of tenements, in a district that historically produced over 2Moz of gold grading between 9 and 50g/t.

The Company's Glamorgan Project solidifies Rua Gold's position as a leading high-grade gold explorer on New Zealand's North Island. This highly prospective project is located within the North Islands' Hauraki district, a region that has produced an impressive 15Moz of gold and 60Moz of silver. Glamorgan is adjacent to OceanaGold Corporation's biggest gold mining project, Wharekirauponga.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Simon Henderson CP, AUSIMM, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and Chief Operating Officer and a director of Rua Gold, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained herein. Mr. Henderson has participated in the geophysical, sampling, and mapping programs to verify that they have been conducted in accordance with the standard operating procedures. Mr. Henderson has verified the data disclosed by running checks on the location, analytical, and test data underlying the information in the technical disclosure herein.

QA/QC SOIL SAMPLES

A bulk sample of ~0.5-1 kg was collected in the field. Each sample was photographed in the field alongside the GPS with coordinates visible and each sample site marked in the field with biodegradable flagging tape. Samples were taken back to Rua Gold's Waihi facility for preparation. Samples were dried in a customized incubator, set at 38°C, for a minimum of two days. Once the samples were fully dried, they were sieved to

The 50-100-g fine-sieved (Rua Gold's Reefton facility for pXRF using an Olympus Vanta hand-held analyser, and then on to ALS Geochemistry, Brisbane, for Au-TL43 analysis. The ALS analysis consisted of 25-g sample digestion by aqua regia, followed by trace Au analysis by ICP-MS. The detection limit for Au by this method is 1ppb.

ALS Brisbane is independent to Rua Gold.

Field duplicates were collected every 20th sample and underwent the same drying, sieving, pXRF, and gold assay process outlined above. Duplicates were checked and validated by Rua Gold's Isogonal data validation system to ensure compliance.

Rua Gold Contact

Robert Eckford
Chief Executive Officer
Email: reckford@RUAGOLD.com
Website: www.RUAGOLD.com

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding: the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions, including but not limited to exploration programs at its Reefton and Glamorgan projects and the results thereof. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavorable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated July 11, 2024, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Appendix Table 1: Significant gold and arsenic assay results from soil samples.

Sample IDEasting_NZTMNorthing_NZTMAu (ppm)As (ppm)
WR18022184545558734680.2817
WR14016184584358743980.2641
WR05107184853358754620.26410
WR07134184875858747610.2629
WR06119184862058751270.22542
WR15027184591158740720.19132
WR09143184866958742370.17268
WR14017184586058743880.1722
WR14007184568658744860.15281
WR03096184858858760060.14315
WR0410918486915875660 *1546
WR0411118487265875641 *1061
WR1001918463875875239 *1052
WR0411018487095875650 *1025
WR01116184918258762440.101000
WR16124184747858729000.05981
WR15118184749658731770.12952
WR1104818467695874736 *784
WR1003318466305875102 *772
WR15149184803658728720.02673

 

* gold assay results pending

Table 2: Significant assay results from rock-chip samples.

Sample IDLocationTypeEasting_NZTMNorthing_NZTMAu (ppm)
GERS0746Wharekawa RiverFloat184679158771575.71
GERS0747Wharekawa RiverFloat184661058762614.35
GERS1605Wharekawa RiverFloat184735358751176.24
GERS1611Wharekawa RiverFloat184714458757597.32
GERS1618Sutcliff StreamFloat1847346587525310.80
GERS1623Phoenix StreamFloat184726358748686.05
GERS1625Phoenix StreamFloat1847205587450343.10
GERS1626Phoenix StreamFloat184724658744068.04
GERS1636Tairua RiverOutcrop1845747587356410.90

 

1: Source: OceanaGold Pre-Feasibility Study, December 11, 2024

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238183

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Rua Gold
RUA:CC
Rua Gold
Rua Gold

Rua Gold


RUA GOLD Utilizes VRIFY AI to Prioritize Cumberland, Following up on Exceptional Historic Drill Intercept

RUA GOLD Utilizes VRIFY AI to Prioritize Cumberland, Following up on Exceptional Historic Drill Intercept

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to advise on the updated Cumberland gold camp drill target. This follows on from the integration of VRIFY AI into RUA's extensive geological database and the consolidation of the Reefton Goldfield, an orogenic gold and antimony belt on the South Island of New Zealand.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Rua Gold Completes the Acquisition of Siren Gold's Reefton Assets and Becomes the Dominant Reefton Goldfield Explorer

Rua Gold Completes the Acquisition of Siren Gold's Reefton Assets and Becomes the Dominant Reefton Goldfield Explorer

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition (the "Transaction") of Reefton Resources Pty Limited ("Reefton"). Reefton was a 100% owned subsidiary of Siren Gold Ltd. (ASX:SNG) ("Siren"). The completion of the transaction expands Rua Gold's tenement package to cover over 95% of the Reefton Goldfield.

Robert Eckford, CEO of Rua Gold, stated: "Today marks a pivotal point in Rua Gold's development. With the completion of this Transaction, the Reefton district is largely under control of one company. This creates the opportunity to develop a world-class, scalable mining operation in an area that had high-grade production and is considerably underexplored at depth.

Since the announcement in July, our team has been integrating Siren's data from the Reefton properties and will incorporate this into the VRIFY AI drill targeting platform. Putting together all of these advanced exploration projects through the Transaction creates an exciting district scale opportunity.

Advancing the Auld Creek gold project and weighing up other compelling targets for immediate drilling along with our current drilling successes provides a broad platform for the future."

With the Transaction complete, a third rig is mobilized to recommence drilling on the Auld Creek target, it is a compelling near surface resource opportunity. The two drill rigs currently operating will continue on the targets at Murray Creek, including the recently announced visible gold intercept of +1oz gold intersection (refer to news release dated November 4, 2024) and shallow Capleston targets.

Further targets are being analyzed in an iterative process using VRIFY AI targeting methodology and Rua Gold's comprehensive combined exploration and mining data sets.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/231266_5b87507614f048b7_006.jpg

Figure 1: Overview of the Reefton Goldfield.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/231266_5b87507614f048b7_006full.jpg

Actively Advancing a District-Scale Discovery in a Tier 1 Jurisdiction:

  • Represents the next chapter in Rua Gold's development towards our goal to be a major gold producer in New Zealand.

  • Newly consolidated project represents an under-explored high-grade gold district in the world.

  • Permits, access, and consents in place for aggressive drilling following a district-wide reassessment of targets and potential on the combined land package.

  • The Transaction will increase regional tenement holdings from ~34k ha to ~125k ha and cover all known past mine camps outside of the Blackwater and Globe Progress mines.

  • Potential for lower overall project capital expenditures through the development of a central processing hub.

  • The Transaction increases Rua Gold profile in New Zealand, allowing greater opportunity to work alongside a pro-mining Government in helping to expand its resource potential.

  • Backed by a team of mining professionals with +150 years of combined experience.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/231266_5b87507614f048b7_007.jpg

Figure 2: Tenement map of the Reefton Goldfield.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/231266_5b87507614f048b7_007full.jpg

1. Source: https://federationmining.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Investor-Deck-Federation-OCT-2024.pdf

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/231266_5b87507614f048b7_008.jpg

Figure 3: Cross Section of historic underground mines in the Reefton Goldfield.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/231266_5b87507614f048b7_008full.jpg

Transaction Summary

The Transaction was completed pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated July 12, 2024, as amended October 18, 2024 (the "Amended Agreement"). Pursuant to the Amended Agreement, as consideration for the acquisition of Reefton, Rua Gold paid Siren aggregate consideration of A$20 million (C$18.4 million), representing:

  • A$2 million (C$1.8 million) in cash; and

  • 83,927,383 common shares in the capital of Rua Gold (each, a "Company Share"), representing A$18 million (C$16.6 million[1])

(collectively, the "Reefton Consideration").

The Reefton Consideration remains subject to customary working capital adjustments.

Rua Gold also acquired 10,000,000 common shares in the capital of Siren (each, a "Siren Share") at a price of A$0.20 (C$0.18) per Siren Share for an aggregate of A$2 million (C$1.8 million).

In connection with closing of the Transaction, the Company and Siren entered into a shareholder rights agreement pertaining to Siren's interest in Rua Gold, pursuant to which, among other things:

  • Rua Gold reconstituted its board of directors to be comprised of seven directors;

  • so long as Siren beneficially owns or controls at least 10% of the issued and outstanding Company Shares: (i) Siren may nominate one member to Rua Gold's board of directors; and (ii) Siren will vote any Company Shares it owns or controls in support of any proposed resolution recommended by Rua Gold's board of directors at any meeting of shareholders of the Company;

  • the 83,927,383 Company Shares issued to Siren at closing of the Transaction will be subject to the following resale restrictions: (i) 18,632,879 Company Shares will be restricted from trading until May 25, 2025; (ii) 18,632,879 Company Shares will be restricted from trading until November 25, 2025; (iii) 18,632,879 Company Shares will be restricted from trading until February 25, 2026; (iv) 18,632,879 Company Shares will be restricted from trading until May 25, 2026; and (v) 9,395,867 Company Shares will be restricted from trading until November 25, 2026 (collectively, the "Contractual Resale Restrictions"); and

  • the Contractual Resale Restrictions will cease to apply if, at any time following May 25, 2025, Rua Gold's market capitalization is at least $208,102,222.73.

Following completion of the Transaction:

  • Reefton operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rua Gold;

  • Rua Gold owns approximately 7.5% of the issued and outstanding Siren Shares, calculated on an undiluted basis;

  • Siren owns approximately 26% of the issued and outstanding Company Shares, calculated on an undiluted basis, resulting in a new Control Person (as defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"));

  • Siren's Chairman, Mr. Brian Rodan, joined Rua Gold's board of directors; and

  • Rua Gold will transfer back tenement PP 60893 covering 7,305.20 ha to Siren.

The Transaction and creation of a new Control of the Company was approved by disinterested shareholders of the Company through the written consents in in accordance with TSXV policies. The Transaction remains subject to final acceptance from the TSXV.

Early Warning Disclosure

Siren Gold

In connection with the closing of the Transaction, Siren, with an address at Level 2, 41 - 43 Ord Street, West Perth WA 6005, has acquired 83,927,383 Company Shares at a price of $0.1983 per Common Share for an aggregate subscription amount of approximately $16,642,800. Immediately prior to the completion of the Transaction, Siren owned no securities of the Company. As a result of the Transaction, Siren owns and controls approximately 26% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis and 24% on a fully diluted basis.

Siren acquired the Company Shares for investment purposes. In the future, Siren will evaluate its investment in the Company from time to time and may, based on such evaluation, market conditions and other circumstances, increase or decrease its shareholdings as circumstances require through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

Siren currently has no plans or intentions which would result in a corporate transaction, a sale or transfer of a material amount of the assets of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, a change in the board of directors or management of the Company (other than as disclosed herein), including any plans or intentions to change the number or term of directors or to fill any existing vacancies on the board, a material change in the Company's business or corporate structure, a change in the Company's articles or similar instruments or another action which might impede the acquisition of control of Company by any person or company, a class of securities of the Company being delisted from, or ceasing to be authorized to be quoted on, a marketplace, the Company ceasing to be a reporting issuer in any jurisdiction of Canada, a solicitation of proxies from securityholders, or an action similar to any of those enumerated.

The disclosure respecting Siren's shareholdings contained in this press release is made pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 and a copy of the report in respect of the above acquisition will be filed with applicable securities commissions using the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) and will be available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile (www.sedarplus.ca). A copy may be obtained by contacting the Company as noted under "Rua Gold Contact" below.

Advisors and Legal Counsel

Cormark Securities Inc. acted as financial advisor to the Company and its Board of Directors. McMillan LLP acted as Canadian legal counsel to the Company. Red Cloud Securities Inc. acted as financial advisor to Siren and its Board of Directors. Steinepreis Paganin acted as Australian legal counsel to Siren.

About Rua Gold

Rua Gold is an exploration company, strategically focused on New Zealand. With decades of expertise, our team has successfully taken major discoveries into producing world-class mines across multiple continents. The team is now focused on maximizing the asset potential of RUA's two highly prospective high-grade gold projects.

The Company controls the Reefton Gold District as the dominant landholder in the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island with approximately 125,000 hectares of tenements, in a district that historically produced over 2 million ounces of gold grading between 9 and 50 grams per tonne.

The Company's Glamorgan Project solidifies Rua Gold's position as a leading high-grade gold explorer on New Zealand's North Island. This highly prospective project is located within the North Islands' Hauraki district, a region that has produced an impressive 15 million ounces of gold and 60 million ounces of silver. Glamorgan is within 3 kms of OceanaGold Corporation's biggest gold mining project, WKP.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Technical Information

Simon Henderson CP, AUSIMM, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained herein.

Rua Gold Contact

Robert Eckford
Chief Executive Officer
Email: reckford@RUAGOLD.com
Website: www.RUAGOLD.com

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding: the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions; and the effects and benefits of the Transaction. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavourable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated July 11, 2024, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Rua Gold Intersects Visible Gold and Confirms Downhole Continuity of High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Murray Creek, Reefton

Rua Gold Intersects Visible Gold and Confirms Downhole Continuity of High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Murray Creek, Reefton

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update from the drilling campaign underway at the Reefton Project on the South Island of New Zealand.

Murray Creek

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Rua Gold Announces Siren Shareholders Vote to Approve Acquisition of Reefton Resources Pty Limited

Rua Gold Announces Siren Shareholders Vote to Approve Acquisition of Reefton Resources Pty Limited

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its previously announced proposed acquisition (the "Transaction") of Reefton Resources Pty Limited ("Reefton") was approved at today's special meeting of the shareholders of Siren Gold Ltd. (ASX: SNG) ("Siren"). Reefton is a 100% owned subsidiary of Siren, with tenements located adjacent to the Company's suite of properties in New Zealand's prolific Reefton Goldfield.

Robert Eckford, CEO of Rua Gold, stated: "Recognizing the strategic rationale to create a district scale exploration opportunity covering some of the highest-grade gold and antimony assets in the world, Siren's shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favor of this transformational transaction. The combined Company benefits from having both the local Reefton teams working together and Brian Rodan, Chairman of Siren joining the Rua Gold board. We have a proven Board and Management team, in a favorable jurisdiction, looking to generate superior returns for both Siren and Rua Gold shareholders. Seeing the competing offer from Federation Mining made on October 14, 2024 only confirms our thesis on the high grade potential of this district and we are excited to deliver results."

Closing of the Transaction is expected to occur in November 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions for a transaction of this nature and the receipt of final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

Actively Advancing a District-Scale Discovery in a Tier 1 Jurisdiction:

  • Represents the next chapter in Rua Gold's development towards our goal to be a major gold producer in New Zealand.

  • Newly consolidated project represents one of the least explored, high-grade gold districts in the world.

  • Permits, access, and consents in place for aggressive drilling following a district-wide reassessment of targets and potential on the combined land package.

  • The Transaction will increase regional tenement holdings from ~34k ha to ~120k ha and cover all known past production camps outside of Blackwater and the Globe Progress mine.

  • Potential for lower overall project capital expenditures through the development of a potential central processing hub.

  • The Transaction creates a bigger player in New Zealand, allowing greater opportunity to work alongside a pro-mining Government in helping them draft their Minerals Strategy for New Zealand.

  • Backed by team of mining professionals with +150 years of combined experience.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/228012_6c99946d74ab494d_006.jpg

Figure 1: Tenement map of the Reefton Goldfield.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/228012_6c99946d74ab494d_006full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/228012_6c99946d74ab494d_007.jpg

Figure 2: Cross Section of historic underground mines in the Reefton Goldfield.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/228012_6c99946d74ab494d_007full.jpg

Transaction Highlights

Under the terms of the Amended Agreement, Siren shall receive total consideration of A$22 million (C$20.4 million):

  • A$2 million (C$1.8 million) in cash, of which A$1 million has been paid and the remaining A$1 million will be paid at the close of the Transaction;

  • A$2 million (C$1.8 million) in cash in exchange for 10,000,000 common shares of Siren, to be exchanged at the close of the Transaction; and

  • 83,927,383 fully paid shares of Rua Gold representing A$18 million (C$16.6 million1), to be issued at the close of the Transaction with agreed contractual resale restrictions.

Upon completion of the Transaction, Siren will own approximately 26% of Rua Gold, and Siren Chairman, Mr. Brian Rodan, will join the Rua Gold Board.

Advisors and Legal Counsel

Cormark Securities Inc. is acting as financial advisor to the Company and its Board of Directors. McMillan LLP is acting as Canadian legal counsel to the Company. Red Cloud Securities Inc. is acting as financial advisor to Siren and its Board of Directors. Steinepreis Paganin is acting as Australian legal counsel to Siren.

About Rua Gold

Rua Gold is an exploration company, strategically focused on New Zealand. With decades of expertise, our team has successfully taken major discoveries into producing world-class mines across multiple continents. The team is now focused on maximizing the asset potential of RUA's two highly prospective high-grade gold projects.

The Company controls the Reefton Gold District as the dominant landholder in the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island. Rua Gold will have approximately 120,000 hectares of tenements, following the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Reefton Resources Pty Limited2, in a district that historically produced over 2 million ounces of gold grading between 9 and 50 grams per tonne.

The Company's Glamorgan Project solidifies Rua Gold's position as a leading high-grade gold explorer on New Zealand's North Island. This highly prospective project is located within the North Islands' Hauraki district, a region that has produced an impressive 15 million ounces of gold and 60 million ounces of silver. Glamorgan is within 3 kms of OceanaGold Corporation's biggest gold mining project, WKP.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Rua Gold Contact

Robert Eckford
Chief Executive Officer
Email: reckford@RUAGOLD.com
Website: www.RUAGOLD.com

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding: the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions; closing of the Transaction; effects and benefits of the Transaction; and receipt of final approval for the Transaction from the TSXV. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavourable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's CSE Form 2A - Listing Statement filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Rua Gold Responds to OTC Markets Request on Recent Promotional Activity

Rua Gold Responds to OTC Markets Request on Recent Promotional Activity

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has been requested by OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets") to issue this statement about promotional activity concerning its common shares (the "Shares") traded on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") (operated by OTC Markets).

On October 21, 2024, OTC Markets informed the Company that it became aware of certain promotional activities concerning the Company and its Shares traded on the OTCQB, including the distribution of four email newsletters (the "Promotional Newsletters") published by Wealth Research Group LLC, an affiliate of Gold Standard Media, LLC ("Gold Standard"), Portfolio Wealth Global, an affiliate of Gold Standard, SHTFPlan.com, an affiliate of Gold Standard, and Future Money Trends LLC, an affiliate of Gold Standard, discussing the Company, its business, the economy, and the gold market generally.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Green River Gold Corp. Announces an Expansion into the Real Estate Development Business

Green River Gold Corp. Announces an Expansion into the Real Estate Development Business

PRESS RELEASE HIGHLIGHTS:

  1. Green River will be entering the real estate development businesses, with a focus on the Edmonton and Northern Alberta region, beginning early in calendar 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

QUIMBAYA GOLD LAUNCHES LIDAR SURVEY AT TAHAMI SOUTH GOLD PROJECT IN COLOMBIA

QUIMBAYA GOLD LAUNCHES LIDAR SURVEY AT TAHAMI SOUTH GOLD PROJECT IN COLOMBIA

 Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has undertaken a LIDAR survey at its Tahami South Project in Colombia . The aim of the LIDAR survey is to acquire high-resolution geospatial data for topographic mapping and detailed terrain analysis. The resulting data will significantly support ongoing exploration efforts by providing accurate terrain models and enhancing the understanding of surface features essential for project planning, exploring, drilling and decision-making processes.

The outlined study area within the polygon covers a total of 575.10 hectares. Figure 1 and Table 1 provide the geospatial location of the polygon to be surveyed in DATUM UTM zone 18N WGS 1984.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Significant Gold Target Identified at Pearl Copper Project

Significant Gold Target Identified at Pearl Copper Project

Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced SIGNIFICANT GOLD TARGET IDENTIFIED AT PEARL COPPER PROJECT

Download the PDF here.

High Grades in Sandstone Drilling, incl 4m @ 59g/t Au

High Grades in Sandstone Drilling, incl 4m @ 59g/t Au

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced High Grades in Sandstone Drilling, incl 4m @ 59g/t Au

AX8: Accelerate Launches New Gold Strategy with Acquisition

AX8: Accelerate Launches New Gold Strategy with Acquisition

Metal Hawk Limited (MHK:AU) has announced AX8: Accelerate Launches New Gold Strategy with Acquisition

Rio Silver Inc. Announces Option Agreement to Sell a 100% Interest in Niñobamba Advanced Gold Silver Project in Peru to African Energy Metals

Rio Silver Inc. Announces Option Agreement to Sell a 100% Interest in Niñobamba Advanced Gold Silver Project in Peru to African Energy Metals

Rio Silver Inc. (TSXV:RYO) ("Rio Silver") and African Energy Metals Inc. (NEX: CUCO.H; FSE: BC2; WKN: A3DEJG) ("African Energy Metals") jointly announce they have entered into an option agreement for African Energy Metals (the "Option Agreement") to earn an 100% undivided interest in the Niñobamba advanced gold silver project (the "Project") located in the Department of Ayacucho in South Central Peru.

Terms of the Option Agreement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Green River Gold Corp. Announces an Expansion into the Real Estate Development Business

Stardust Power Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.75 Million Public Offering

Aurum Takeover of Mako: Compulsory Acquisition Notice

High Grade Rock Chips Highlight Potential Growth Areas for Triumph

×